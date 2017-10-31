Ten Parties Happening Halloween Night in Miami

If you feel gypped because Halloween falls on a Tuesday instead of the weekend, know this: A weekday scheduling has never stopped Miami from throwing a party.

The smart ones have already begun faking a cough in the office, letting their bosses know they're probably "coming down with something." There are plenty of parties tonight begging for you to call in sick tomorrow.

Skream All Night Long at Trade. Before dubstep was "dubstep," Skream and his English cohorts were producing the early incarnation of the genre. If you are wondering what Skream has been up to recently, check out his his latest release, "Face Down in the Water." It shows glimmers of his dubstep and U.K. garage past, along with techno elements. Still, here's hoping he drops "Midnight Request Line" during his All Night Long set. 11 p.m. Tuesday, October 31, at Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-6666; trademia.com. Tickets cost $10 at residentadvisor.net.



Juleisy y Karla Photo by Monica McGivern

Tide Up Halloween Special With Juleisy y Karla at Blackbird Ordinary. Hialeah's finest invade "Brickhell" hot spot Blackbird Ordinary during its Tuesday-night party, Tide Up. Juleisy y Karla will host a Halloween costume contest in which the prize is probably proximity to these two bearded beauties. DJ's A-Train and CX will provide the spooky tunes. 10 p.m. Tuesday, October 31, at Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami; 305-671-3307; blackbirdordinary.com. Admission is free.

The Manx Courtesy photo

The Manx at Sweat Records. It's tough being a teenager in Miami — it's even tougher being part of the 18-to-20 set — because there are so few all-ages events that someone would actually want to attend. Not to worry, because Little Haiti's Sweat Records is showing the kids some love this Halloween with a free in-store show by Los Angeles' the Manx. The cartoonish metal-punk band will be assisted by Miami's own weirdo-in-chief, Dino Felipe. 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, October 31, at Sweat Records, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-693-9309; sweatrecordsmiami.com. Admission is free.

Kidnap Kid Courtesy photo

Slap & Tickle With Kidnap Kid at Floyd. Despite Bardot's closure, Tuesday-night throwdown Slap & Tickle continues to thrive at its new home, Floyd. Tonight it will celebrate Halloween with English DJ/producer Kidnap Kid. Let's hope Liam Neeson is a little late to rescue him, because Kidnap Kid's brand of electronic music is so enjoyable it's bound to give you Stockholm syndrome. Listen to his deep-house effort on the Anjunadeep label, "Where the Sea Swings in Like an Iron Gate," for the perfect introduction. 10 p.m. Tuesday, October 31, at Floyd, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-618-9447; floydmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $20 via ticketfly.com.

The Heavy Pets Courtesy photo

The Heavy Pets at the Wynwood Yard. Originally scheduled for last Saturday, the Heavy Pets' appearance at the Wynwood Yard had to be pushed back to Halloween because of heavy rain. That's a win for the costumed masses roaming the neighborhood, because the Fort Lauderdale-based jam band will provide the perfect boisterous soundtrack to make you forget you have work or school tomorrow. 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 31, at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366; thewynwoodyard.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Photo by George Martinez

Hallowyn. For decades, Lincoln Road has been Miami's Halloween epicenter, but lately Wynwood's annual Halloween block party, Hallowyn, has been giving South Beach a run for its money. This year, the event promises cocktails, artisan booths, food trucks, live art, and plenty of music. If you're looking to parade your costume around the neighborhood, this is a good place to start. 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 31, at the Wynwood Dome, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; hallowynblockparty.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Photo by Alex Markow

That '70s Bar at Sweet Liberty. Not sure what to dress as for Halloween? Sweet Liberty's That '70s Bar already gives you a theme to work with; you simply need to raid your local thrift store and assemble. Need further inspiration? The Ordinary Boys — Miami's Morrissey and the Smiths tribute act — will perform, so wear your best postpunk or gothic attire and you'll fit right in. The evening will close out with a late-night set by DJ Funktual. 9 p.m. Tuesday, October 31, at Sweet Liberty, 237 20th St., Suite B, Miami Beach; 305-763-8217; mysweetliberty.com. Admission is free.

Courtesy of Foxhole

Halloween Costume Contest at Foxhole Bar. Put your costume to work at Foxhole, because the South Beach watering hole will host a costume contest with a top prize of $1,000 cash. Second place snags $500 cash, and third place gets a $250 bar tab. Music will be provided by Iron Lyon and Tony G, but remember to keep your eyes on the prize — November's rent money is at stake. 9 p.m. Tuesday, October 31, at Foxhole Bar, 1218 14th Ct., Miami Beach; 305-534-3511; foxholebar.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Borgore Courtesy of Borgore

Borgore at E11even Miami. If you're one of the lucky few who either doesn't work Wednesday or doesn't care about getting fired, perhaps E11even's Halloween bash is for you. Israeli dubstep DJ/producer Borgore will headline a night that will probably end in fun and regrettable choices. This writer has never emerged from E11even before the sun peaks over the horizon. Come up with your excuse to get out of work now. 10 p.m. Tuesday, October 31, at E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-305-6611; 11miami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $30 via tixr.com.

EXPAND Gucci Mane Courtesy of Atlantic Records

Gucci Mane at Ora. Since getting out of jail last year, Gucci Mane has remained focused on his music career. This month, he released his 11th album, Mr. Davis, to great critical acclaim. Guwop has plenty of reason to be in a celebratory mood tonight, so don your best Halloween attire and get ready to party with the trap legend. 11 p.m. Tuesday, October 31, at Ora Nightclub, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-912-1010; oranightclub.com. Tickets cost $30 via wantickets.com.

