Tyler the Creator Brings the Unexpected to the James L. Knight Center

For some millennials, attending a Tyler the Creator show is either a rite of passage or a bucket list item. They remember the raucous Odd Future shows on Adult Swim’s Loiter Squad, when Tyler and other members of the massive hip-hop group would launch off the stage into the crowd.

Well, Odd Future is no more, and Tyler’s music has become less boisterous. Though the audience at last night's sold-out show at the James L. Knight Center probably expected something close to Tyler’s recent NPR Tiny Desk Concert — an intimate performance with a band, playing real instruments — they got something entirely different.

He began the show in a tree. Specifically, he stood on a ramp made to look like a fallen redwood, with two more tree set pieces in the onstage and a curtain of starry lights as the backdrop. Looking like a well-funded high-school production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, it was surely the most purely theatrical stage setup a rapper has ever come up with. He wore a neon-green vest and matching shorts that made him look like a crossing guard. His buzzed hair was leopard-spotted. Coming down from the platform, he barreled across the stage for up-tempo tracks such as “Mr. Lonely” and led sing-alongs for crowd favorites like “Boredom” and “See You Again.” Under the ultraviolet lighting, the vest turned fluorescent, and his dark skin glowed a deep purple.