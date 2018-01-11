Miami's Six Best After-Hours Clubs

The great Will Smith once famously sang, "Party in the city where the heat is on/All night on the beach till the break of dawn."

Of course he was singing about Miami, and we really do love to push the limits of decent bedtimes.

Most clubs are content (read: legally obligated) to close at 5 a.m., but there are a handful of after-hours spots that party well into the next day. We've got your early-morning hookups right here.

Heart Courtesy of Heart

1. Heart Nightclub. In the annals of late-night parties, Heart is number one. After opening in downtown's 24-hour district in late 2015, it quickly earned a reputation for marathon-DJ record-setting. Joseph Capriati famously performed a 25-hour nonstop set this past November. Eric Morillo brought the house down for 13 hours, Solomun gave the hungry crowd a solid 14 hours, and Miami's own Martinez Brothers played for a stunning 20. Adorned with disco balls and vivid-green vines, Heart is a must if you're looking to get lost in the beat. 50 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-912-3099; heartnightclub.com.



EXPAND Space Photo by Karli Evans

2. Club Space. Just as King of Diamonds is a renowned phenomenon of nightlife, so too is this after-hours king of the scene. Space has been a late-night/early-morning spot for more than a decade. Its highly publicized change of hands breathed new life into the classic club. The music-booking minds of III Points, Link, and Miami Rebels have taken its hallowed halls to hipper heights. The world's most beloved house, trance, and techno DJs make the rounds on the regular, and they speak of the beautiful Terrace as if it were a mythical unicorn that must be seen to be believed. Why not go see it? Space is open for special events and stays open anywhere from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the next afternoon. Watching the sun rise while drinking one of its free cafecitos is a Miami rite of passage. 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6486; clubspace.com.

E11even Courtesy of E11even

3. E11even. The biggest, shiniest, newest member of the Miami after-hours club is E11even. This is the spot everyone has to check out at least once. Yes, it's part risqué cabaret, but it's also putting in work to attract a more cultured group of clubgoers. The Slap & Tickle kids — those rowdy DJs who turned Tuesdays into hangover central at Bardot — just started a new Saturday-night weekly in the rooftop lounge, which also hosts to a wide variety of bands and other musical acts. Drake has been known to make surprise appearances and even surprise performances. And, duh, there are sexy dancers downstairs. E11even is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so what's your excuse? 29 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-929-2911; 11miami.com.



EXPAND King of Diamonds Photo by Alex Markow

4. King of Diamonds. It might be the most famous strip club in the world. Rappers can't stop name-dropping this fat-ass palace, and it's right in our backyard. Sunday is the night of stars, or so the lyrics say, where you might run into Rick Ross, Drake, Lil Wayne, or Nicki Minaj. Yes, even Justin Bieber comes through, and Floyd Mayweather makes it rain, and so can you. KOD has a boxing ring where strippers fight and giant poles where dancers do death-defying acts of assy-ness. And, hey, it's open till 6 in the morning. 17800 Ipco Rd., Miami; 305-999-9500; clubkod.com.

Floyd Photo by Adinayev

5. Floyd Miami. This cool nook goes all night thanks to a shared liquor license with its sister, Club Space. Its music programming is also run in tandem with Space's, which means you're in for Grade-A local, national, and international talent. Floyd carries a jazzy feel, but it also caters to the electronic lovers who seek deeper experiences. It's an intimate setting with a capacity of about 200 in a beautiful, dimly lit bar setting serving craft cocktails 24 hours. It's easy to forget the time inside its golden walls — you might just find yourself stumbling into the sun, wondering what happened to 8 a.m. 34 NE 11th St., Suite B, Miami; 786-618-9447; floydmiami.com.

EXPAND The Corner Photo by Monica McGivern

6. The Corner. During the day, it's any other beat-up downtown storefront. But come around when the sun goes down, and the Corner will be crawling with dirty hipsters and cool street types sippin' delicious cocktails and turning the bathroom stalls into private party lounges. It's located on the literal corner of North Miami Avenue and NE 11th Street, adjacent to Space and across from E11even. That makes it perhaps the perfect hangout in all of the city for your late-night adventures, when you're tired of titties and dance music, of course. The Corner stays open until 8 a.m., so there's no rush. 1035 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-961-7887; thecornermiami.com.