MatzoBall Hosts Happening Hebrews at Story Nightclub

It’s not easy out there for a young, hip Jewish party animal on Christmas Eve. Bars, restaurants, and almost everywhere else is closed. Though Christmas and Christmas Eve events are on the rise, few are geared toward connecting younger chosen ones. But then there's MatzoBall. This holiday bash has been bringing together fun Hebrews for 31 years.
So drop your chopsticks and party with people who won’t ever ask you what your mom is getting you for Christmas.
MatzoBall national events director Jamie Blank explains the event was launched in Boston by founder Andrew Rudnick, who was looking for something fun to do on Christmas Eve. This year, the event will take place in ten cities, but in the past, the bash has happened in as many as 20 locales, with the biggest parties in Miami and New York.
The party has been held at LIV in Miami Beach for a decade, but the megaclub was already booked this year, so MatzoBall will move to Story Nightclub, which has the same owners. Though the cavernous club can hold 3,000 people, Blank still expects a full house. "We're looking forward to a huge turnout again this year,” she says. "Get your tickets in advance, because once we reach a certain number, we cut off sales."
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Blank says gentiles are welcome too, but MatzoBall is geared toward “single, young Jewish professionals who come out in the hopes of meeting that special someone.” And many do. The party is sort of like a yenta. “We're responsible for thousands of relationships!” she proclaims. Last year, a couple that met at a MatzoBall a year earlier year got engaged on live TV. She says there are people who met 25 years ago at one of the events whose kids are now attending. Talk about tradition.
As far as the feel of the fiesta, "it's like a Saturday-night club atmosphere,” Blank explains. “Dress to impress. The music is dance, trendy music.” She compares it to New Year’s Eve and says those who attend MatzoBall look forward to it with the same heated anticipation. Some revelers plan to make a week of it and stay at the Fontainebleau. So festivities don’t just stay at Story; they continue on at the classic Miami Beach resort and sometimes in a pool-party format. So log off of JDate and get J-dating IRL at MatzoBall this Christmas Eve.
Matzoball Miami. 9 p.m. Sunday, December 24, at Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave, Miami Beach. Tickets cost $27.50 to $105 via matzoball.org.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!