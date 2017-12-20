MatzoBall Hosts Happening Hebrews at Story Nightclub

It’s not easy out there for a young, hip Jewish party animal on Christmas Eve. Bars, restaurants, and almost everywhere else is closed. Though Christmas and Christmas Eve events are on the rise, few are geared toward connecting younger chosen ones. But then there's MatzoBall. This holiday bash has been bringing together fun Hebrews for 31 years.

So drop your chopsticks and party with people who won’t ever ask you what your mom is getting you for Christmas.

MatzoBall national events director Jamie Blank explains the event was launched in Boston by founder Andrew Rudnick, who was looking for something fun to do on Christmas Eve. This year, the event will take place in ten cities, but in the past, the bash has happened in as many as 20 locales, with the biggest parties in Miami and New York.