The Shrine Brings African and Caribbean Beats Downtown

The Shrine Brings African and Caribbean Beats Downtown

Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 10:26 a.m.
By Christian Portilla
The Shrine Brings African and Caribbean Beats Downtown
This Saturday, June 10, one of Miami’s favorite Caribbean parties will return to the 305.

The Shrine, which DJ Moma began as Everyday People in New York, is back south with eclectic sounds of Africa and the diaspora.

Afrobeat, kompa, soca, reggae, soul, and funk are on the playlist, and Evelyn Onyejuruwa of Ankara Miami, South Florida’s first and largest runway production, will present both upcoming and distinguished African designers and will offer African cultural trends for sale.

The event began as an homage to Fela Kuti, one of Africa’s most beloved multi-instrumentalists. Kuti would premiere and experiment with music at a venue he called the Shrine.

Jason Panton, one of the party's organizers, says this version of the Shrine has been a staple in the city because it has filled a void in the African community. The events began about a year ago and have brought together a slew of people from all communities.

The Shrine Brings African and Caribbean Beats Downtown
Upcoming Events

“The feel of most Caribbean music, from reggae, reggaeton, salsa, merengue to soca and dancehall, has always contained the soul of our African ancestors and mixed in part with influences along the way,” Panton says. “I figured what better time than now to bring Jamaicans, Haitians, Nigerians, Trinidadians, Ghanaians, Colombians, Bajans, and Ethiopians in one space in celebration of what we have in common? Good vibes and bass lines.”

Essentially, the Shrine has been unifying the African and Caribbean diaspora through music. Panton's team, the KGN, is made up of DJ Silent Addy Simone Russell and DJ Moma. They have all noticed the void they're filling.

Panton agrees there has been a rising interest in Afrobeat in South Florida. For years, it has been growing in populated areas where Africans have immigrated. It is very similar to the sounds of the Caribbean.

Jason Panton (center)
Jason Panton (center)
The event has also continually grown, and the Shrine was even hosted at last year’s Afropunk Fest in Brooklyn. Panton says the team's goal is to expand the brand and give recognition to the South Florida African community.

“The long-term vision is to become a destination event for South Florida and take the brand to other cities. It is an opportunity to blend music and culture courtesy of our talented DJs' great sound. We hope to begin to bring performers and organically grow the brand to a prominent Afro-Caribbean event globally.”

The Shrine
9 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $10. Ages 21 and up. Visit @TheShrineMiami on Instagram.

Follow @RoamFreeWrites on Instagram.

Christian Portilla
Christian Portilla is passionate about people and her city. She covers community, culture, and lifestyle in Miami and abroad. Follow her work on roamfreewrites.com.

