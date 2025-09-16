 Adrienne Arsht Center Announces its 20th Season | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Adrienne Arsht Center Announces its 20th Season

The local institution's epic 2025-2026 lineup powerfully states that art is not a luxury but a necessity.
September 16, 2025
Image: Picture of the Adrienne Arsht Center.
Tickets for the 2025-2026 Adrienne Arsht Center's 2025-2026 season go on sale Friday, September 19. Photo by Tony Tur
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts' extraordinary upcoming 2025-2026 season — its 20th — arrives at a moment when the value and even existence of arts funding and access are suddenly a wide-open question.

On the purely economic side of the ledger, the numbers this local institution runs up provide an impressive counterpoint to the naysayers: Since opening in 2006, the Arsht has attracted more than six million patrons, creating 11,500 jobs annually through its 400 events while serving 80,000 students with free cultural experiences that would likely not otherwise exist. It is, in short, a big, bright, multihued tile amidst a mosaic of hundreds of diverse, thriving Miami-Dade arts organizations, which a study by the county's Department of Cultural Affairs found to be "a significant business industry, generating $2.1 billion in local economic activity and supporting 31,515 local jobs."

"By continuing to build on our work through challenging economic times, and especially by building on our free Arsht community and education programs," Arsht Center President and CEO Johann Zietsman tells New Times, "we make a powerful statement that cultural experiences are not a luxury but a necessity for a healthy, vibrant community."

Of course, hearts must also be won, not just minds. And while one could argue that age is just a number for cultural institutions as well as people and that Arsht has a long track record of consistently great programming, the twentieth season nevertheless does feel special — monumental, even — with a vast enough array of shows, epic productions, community programs, and educational activities to touch virtually every heart within the city limits and beyond.

It is a calendar big enough to encompass performances by the Rennie Harris Puremovement American Street Dance Theater and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra; by long-established nineties global female pop stars Lisa Loeb and Joan Osbourne, as well as rising local future star Alexa Lash. Sure, you could pick between a Flamenco Festival led by the legend Sara Baras or the Cleveland Orchestra's the Princess Bride, but is it inconceivable to choose both?.
click to enlarge Picture of an orchestra performing on stage.
Nu Deco Ensemble ft. St Paul and the Broken Bones performing at the Adrienne Arsht Center.
Photo by Taylor Brown
There is a dance courtesy of the Peter London Global Dance Company and Ailey II: the Next Generation of Dance. There is a date with drummer/vocalist Emily Maddox, who is bringing the solo jazz/pop/indie/funk fire after a career working with legends like Julio Iglesias and Chiquis Rivera. There are multiple themed performances by Miami City Ballet — their production of Carmen is fantastic, btw — and the Miami Symphony Orchestra. There is the Malcolm X Jazz Suite, which is performed by jazz master Terence Blanchard and the Turtle Island Quartet. There are "Live On the Plaza" concerts under the stars. Clue will come to life on the same stage hosting the queen of percussion Shelia E., and so much more.

How does Arsht do it?

First and foremost, Zietsman says, the staff listens closely to the community. The process is intentional, balancing multiple genres and "the best of the best" visiting artists and companies with a mission to spotlight and nurture South Florida's incredible, growing artistic community.

"Marking the 20th season of the Arsht is an opportunity for us to invite everyone to celebrate Miami-Dade County's cultural transformation," Zietsman says. "An entire generation of young people has grown up with the Arsht in their lives. That is meaningful, not just to the Arsht, but to all of Miami. The magical experiences we have planned for the coming year are our way of celebrating the journey with the entire community."


Just Announced Shows for the 2025-2026 Season:

October 30-November 1, 2025 - Rennie Harris Puremovement American Street Dance Theater NUTTIN' BUT A WORD 

December 19-21, 2025 - Peter London Global Dance Company: THE ONENESS

January 9, 2026 - Ailey II: The Next Generation of Dance

February 26-27 & March 1, 2026 - Mostly Baroque 

February 28- March 1, 2026 - Flamenco Festival Miami XVII - Sara Baras

March 5, 2026 - Pink Martini

March 6, 2026 - Lisa Loeb & Joan Osborne

March 13, 2026 - RENT in Concert 

March 29, 2026 - The Cleveland Orchestra’s The Princess Bride


Live on the Plaza series:

October 26, 2025 - Bossa Fusion

October 30, 2025 - Greg Diamond

November 19, 2025 - Idyllic Funk Band

November 29, 2025 - Emily Maddox

December 10, 2025 - Fernando Ferrarone

January 30, 2026 - Mikailo Kasha

February 25, 2026 - Son Gitano

March 6, 2026 - Gold Dust Lounge

April 10, 2026 - Alexa & the Old-Fashioneds

April 12, 2026 - Coconut Radio

April 17, 2026 - Burgundee

April 24, 2026 - Legendary Cuban Sound

April 25, 2026 - Raspberry Pie

April 26, 2026 - Smooth Jazz Syndicate


Additional Upcoming Performances:

October 17-19, 2025 - Miami City Ballet’s Peck: Miami in Motion (Fall Mix)

November 16, 2025 - Miami Symphony Orchestra’s Grand Season Opening

December 2-7, 2025 - Clue

January 18, 2026 - Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

January 23-24, 2026 - The Cleveland Orchestra’s Verdi's Requiem

January 30-31, 2026 - The Cleveland Orchestra’s Bronfman Plays Beethoven

February 1, 2026 - Miami Symphony Orchestra’s Latin American Soundscapes

February 5-22, 2026 - City Theatre’s How to Break in a Glove

February 12, 2026 - An Evening with Samara Joy

February 15, 2026 - Juan Diego Flórez in Recital

February 19, 2026 - The Philadelphia Orchestra

February 20, 2026 - Malcolm X Jazz Suite featuring Terrance Blanchard

February 20-22, 2026 - Miami City Ballet’s Into the Magic City (Winter Mix)

March 8, 2026 - Miami Symphony Orchestra’s American Promise

March 12-April 5, 2026 - Zoetic Stage’s Merrily We Roll Along

March 14, 2026 - Academy of St Martin in the Fields with Joshua Bell

March 26 & 28, 2026 - Miami City Ballet’s Carmen

March 27-28, 2026 - The Cleveland Orchestra’s The Rite of Spring

March 27-29, 2026 - Miami City Ballet’s Jewels

April 17, 2026 - An Evening with Sheila E.

April 30 - May 17, 2026 - Zoetic Stage’s Moses

May 1-3, 2026 - Miami City Ballet’s ¡Vamos! to the Beach (Spring Mix 2)

May 3, 2026 - Miami Symphony Orchestra’s Grand Season Finale

May 8, 2026 - Emmet Cohen's "Live from Emmet's Place"

Tickets for the 2025-2026 Adrienne Arsht Center's 2025-2026 season go on sale Friday, September 19, via the institution's website. Select-performance tickets will be up to 20% off using code SEASON25 for a limited time.
Image: Shawn Macomber
Shawn Macomber is a Miami-based writer and editor. His work has appeared in Maxim, Decibel, Fangoria, the Wall Street Journal, Magnet, Rue Morgue, and other outlets, but IMDB insists he is best known for the Reelz Channel television series When Metal Ruled the 80s.
A message from Music Editor Flor Franceschetti: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Miami's music, events and entertainment scenes.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: Review: Eladio Carrión Brought His Don KBRN Tour to Miami

Concert Reviews

Review: Eladio Carrión Brought His Don KBRN Tour to Miami

By Osvaldo Espino
Image: A Three-Night Immersive Music Spectacle for Halloween? Say Less

Sponsored

A Three-Night Immersive Music Spectacle for Halloween? Say Less

By Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek
Image: Cumbiamba Is a New Miami Cumbia Band with a Gigantic Sound

Latin Music

Cumbiamba Is a New Miami Cumbia Band with a Gigantic Sound

By Mariana Ochoa
Image: Local Rapper, Producer &amp; Mentor Leo DaVincci Dies at 43

Obituaries

Local Rapper, Producer & Mentor Leo DaVincci Dies at 43

By David Rolland
Image: Local Rapper, Producer &amp; Mentor Leo DaVincci Dies at 43

Obituaries

Local Rapper, Producer & Mentor Leo DaVincci Dies at 43

By David Rolland
Image: Review: Eladio Carrión Brought His Don KBRN Tour to Miami

Concert Reviews

Review: Eladio Carrión Brought His Don KBRN Tour to Miami

By Osvaldo Espino
Image: Cumbiamba Is a New Miami Cumbia Band with a Gigantic Sound

Latin Music

Cumbiamba Is a New Miami Cumbia Band with a Gigantic Sound

By Mariana Ochoa
Image: Review: Sold Out Kaseya Center Flipped for Benson Boone

Concert Reviews

Review: Sold Out Kaseya Center Flipped for Benson Boone

By David Rolland
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation