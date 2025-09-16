Adrienne Arsht Center Announces its 20th Season

On the purely economic side of the ledger, the numbers this local institution runs up provide an impressive counterpoint to the naysayers: Since opening in 2006, the Arsht has attracted more than six million patrons, creating 11,500 jobs annually through its 400 events while serving 80,000 students with free cultural experiences that would likely not otherwise exist. It is, in short, a big, bright, multihued tile amidst a mosaic of hundreds of diverse, thriving Miami-Dade arts organizations, which a study by the county's Department of Cultural Affairs found to be "a significant business industry, generating $2.1 billion in local economic activity and supporting 31,515 local jobs."
"By continuing to build on our work through challenging economic times, and especially by building on our free Arsht community and education programs," Arsht Center President and CEO Johann Zietsman tells New Times, "we make a powerful statement that cultural experiences are not a luxury but a necessity for a healthy, vibrant community."
Of course, hearts must also be won, not just minds. And while one could argue that age is just a number for cultural institutions as well as people and that Arsht has a long track record of consistently great programming, the twentieth season nevertheless does feel special — monumental, even — with a vast enough array of shows, epic productions, community programs, and educational activities to touch virtually every heart within the city limits and beyond.
It is a calendar big enough to encompass performances by the Rennie Harris Puremovement American Street Dance Theater and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra; by long-established nineties global female pop stars Lisa Loeb and Joan Osbourne, as well as rising local future star Alexa Lash. Sure, you could pick between a Flamenco Festival led by the legend Sara Baras or the Cleveland Orchestra's the Princess Bride, but is it inconceivable to choose both?.
queen of percussion Shelia E., and so much more.
How does Arsht do it?
First and foremost, Zietsman says, the staff listens closely to the community. The process is intentional, balancing multiple genres and "the best of the best" visiting artists and companies with a mission to spotlight and nurture South Florida's incredible, growing artistic community.
"Marking the 20th season of the Arsht is an opportunity for us to invite everyone to celebrate Miami-Dade County's cultural transformation," Zietsman says. "An entire generation of young people has grown up with the Arsht in their lives. That is meaningful, not just to the Arsht, but to all of Miami. The magical experiences we have planned for the coming year are our way of celebrating the journey with the entire community."
Just Announced Shows for the 2025-2026 Season:October 30-November 1, 2025 - Rennie Harris Puremovement American Street Dance Theater NUTTIN' BUT A WORD
December 19-21, 2025 - Peter London Global Dance Company: THE ONENESS
January 9, 2026 - Ailey II: The Next Generation of Dance
February 26-27 & March 1, 2026 - Mostly Baroque
February 28- March 1, 2026 - Flamenco Festival Miami XVII - Sara Baras
March 5, 2026 - Pink Martini
March 6, 2026 - Lisa Loeb & Joan Osborne
March 13, 2026 - RENT in Concert
March 29, 2026 - The Cleveland Orchestra’s The Princess Bride
Live on the Plaza series:October 26, 2025 - Bossa Fusion
October 30, 2025 - Greg Diamond
November 19, 2025 - Idyllic Funk Band
November 29, 2025 - Emily Maddox
December 10, 2025 - Fernando Ferrarone
January 30, 2026 - Mikailo Kasha
February 25, 2026 - Son Gitano
March 6, 2026 - Gold Dust Lounge
April 10, 2026 - Alexa & the Old-Fashioneds
April 12, 2026 - Coconut Radio
April 17, 2026 - Burgundee
April 24, 2026 - Legendary Cuban Sound
April 25, 2026 - Raspberry Pie
April 26, 2026 - Smooth Jazz Syndicate
Additional Upcoming Performances:October 17-19, 2025 - Miami City Ballet’s Peck: Miami in Motion (Fall Mix)
November 16, 2025 - Miami Symphony Orchestra’s Grand Season Opening
December 2-7, 2025 - Clue
January 18, 2026 - Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
January 23-24, 2026 - The Cleveland Orchestra’s Verdi's Requiem
January 30-31, 2026 - The Cleveland Orchestra’s Bronfman Plays Beethoven
February 1, 2026 - Miami Symphony Orchestra’s Latin American Soundscapes
February 5-22, 2026 - City Theatre’s How to Break in a Glove
February 12, 2026 - An Evening with Samara Joy
February 15, 2026 - Juan Diego Flórez in Recital
February 19, 2026 - The Philadelphia Orchestra
February 20, 2026 - Malcolm X Jazz Suite featuring Terrance Blanchard
February 20-22, 2026 - Miami City Ballet’s Into the Magic City (Winter Mix)
March 8, 2026 - Miami Symphony Orchestra’s American Promise
March 12-April 5, 2026 - Zoetic Stage’s Merrily We Roll Along
March 14, 2026 - Academy of St Martin in the Fields with Joshua Bell
March 26 & 28, 2026 - Miami City Ballet’s Carmen
March 27-28, 2026 - The Cleveland Orchestra’s The Rite of Spring
March 27-29, 2026 - Miami City Ballet’s Jewels
April 17, 2026 - An Evening with Sheila E.
April 30 - May 17, 2026 - Zoetic Stage’s Moses
May 1-3, 2026 - Miami City Ballet’s ¡Vamos! to the Beach (Spring Mix 2)
May 3, 2026 - Miami Symphony Orchestra’s Grand Season Finale
May 8, 2026 - Emmet Cohen's "Live from Emmet's Place"
Tickets for the 2025-2026 Adrienne Arsht Center's 2025-2026 season go on sale Friday, September 19, via the institution's website. Select-performance tickets will be up to 20% off using code SEASON25 for a limited time.