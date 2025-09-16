 What Was Miami's Official Song of the Summer? Here's Our Pick | Miami New Times
What Was Miami's Official Song of the Summer? Here's Our Pick

The 305's summer anthem might surprise you. Plus some b-sides, because not every night hits the same.
September 16, 2025
Image: People dancing salsa
People dancing at Hoy Como Ayer during Salsa Z. Photo by Soshana Arguello
Did Miamians enjoy playing one song over the other to ease the rage of being stuck on an I-95 exit due to the summer rain? The answer seems to be yes! According to Spotify statistics and the most Shazamed songs in the 305 these past few months, Alex Warren's "Ordinary" was Miami's song of the summer.

The track, one of the singles off Warren's debut album You'll Be Alright, Kid, has over 1 billion streams; apparently, many of those came from Magic City fans. The video features the influencer-turned-pop-crooner chasing his wife, Kouvr Annon, across different situations in everyday life, from the laundromat to the beach, highlighting the simple moments that make true love special.
The track was initially released in February and was co-written by Adam Yaron, Cal Shapiro, and Mags Duval. Warren fans will have a chance to listen to "Ordinary" live on October 8 at Hard Rock Live, for the South Florida stop of his Cheaper Than Therapy tour.   

There are a couple of songs we would like to give honorary mentions to that we know, based on real-life experience, that were played on repeat in South Florida. 
The first recognition goes to Bad Bunny's "Baile Inolvidable," included in his album Debí Tirar Mas Fotos. This track has kept the Miami dance floors steaming and the ladies moving their feet as they prepare their morning cafecito.

As New Times reported last month, Salsa is having a big comeback, with dance clubs exclusively dedicated to Gen Z, and many musicians releasing salsa-inspired tracks like Karol G's "Amargura" version, J Balvin with his Gilberto Santa Rosa collaboration, and Rauw Alejandro covering "Tu Con El." Bad Bunny's track leans into that nostalgia and was also one of Miami's favorites, creating some sense of comfort for those who were not able to make it to his residency in Puerto Rico.
  A second shout-out goes to former member of City Girls JT with "Ran Out," a single released in late March that has been consistently blasting through speakers across the city ever since. The pulsating bass and epic synths lay the perfect foundation for JT’s unmistakable voice as she raps, "Bitch, I'm getting money, I ain't ran out." The video also features cameos from Quen Blackwell and Gabbriette. "Ran Out" found new life in July with a remix by Kaytranada.

And well… that’s a wrap, Miami summer. Bring it on, fall!

Alex Warren. 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 8, at Hard Rock Live, Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Sold out.
Image: Flor Franceschetti
Florencia Franceschetti, professionally known as Flor Frances, is the Music Editor at Miami New Times.
