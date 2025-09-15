 Review: Eladio Carrión Brought His Don KBRN Tour to Miami | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Review: Eladio Carrión Brought His Don KBRN Tour to Miami

Carrión at Kaseya Center proved he is a performer in his prime, confident enough to let his bars carry the room.
September 15, 2025
Image: Picture of Eladio Carrion performing in front of fans.
What makes Eladio Carrión stand out is his connection with the crowd. Photo by Acoustyle
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Miami has seen its fair share of Latin trap concerts over the past few years. Still, few have reached the level of intensity, showmanship, and pure chaos that unfolded when Eladio Carrión brought his Don KBRN tour to the Kaseya Center on Saturday night. While the skies outside opened up with a storm, inside the arena, the energy was equally stormy — dark, explosive, and alive. Thousands of fans, most of them young and dressed for a night of mosh pits and mayhem, poured into the venue ready to give Carrión the kind of reception usually reserved for global superstars.

From the very beginning, the night felt like an event.

The evening opened with Orlando-born rapper Danny Towers, who took the stage with a set that surprised many in the crowd. Known for his heavy, booming trap presence at festivals like Rolling Loud, Towers switched things up with a smoother, more melodic flow. Performing tracks from his new Sinners Club EP — including "Crush" and "Satoshi" — he leaned into a sound that felt more experimental, less reliant on aggressive 808s, and more textured vocally.

What stood out most was his comfort in weaving Spanish into his performance, showcasing his versatility and growing presence in the Latin rap lane. The crowd responded warmly, and it felt like a turning point for Towers —a lane he could have embraced years ago but now seems to be fully leaning into. By the time he left the stage, he had set the perfect tone for what was about to be a marathon night.
click to enlarge Picture of Eladio Carrion on stage in Miami holding a microphone.
Carrión opened his show with "Invincible."
Photo by Acoustyle
After a 15-minute break, the arena lights shut off completely, and the screens lit up with a Japanese Yakuza-inspired intro sequence. It felt like a scene ripped straight from Kill Bill — neon signs, sword-swinging aesthetics, and cinematic tension. When Eladio finally appeared, dressed in a sharp suit jacket that resembled a gangster boss uniform, the place erupted. He opened with "Invincible," immediately rapping bar for bar with almost no backing track, proving his lyrical stamina and commitment to the live experience.

It was clear from the first verse that this was not a rapper relying on production gimmicks or over-the-top theatrics. This was a performer in his prime, confident enough to let his bars carry the room. Mosh pits broke out across the floor, bodies moved in sync with every bass drop, and the storm outside suddenly felt mirrored by the chaos inside.

Tracks like "Ohtani" and "Brolly" kept the intensity alive, but the interlude — complete with dancers and thunder-and-lightning visuals — elevated the show into something more theatrical. Eladio shed his Yakuza look for a more laid-back hoodie and shorts combo before running through a barrage of hits: "Kemba Walker," "Heavyweight," "Si La Calle Llama," and "Romeo y Julieta."
click to enlarge Black and white picture of fans at a concert.
Thousands of fans, most of them young and dressed for a night of mosh pits and mayhem, poured into the venue ready to give Carrión the kind of reception usually reserved for global superstars.
Photo by Acoustyle
The beauty of Eladio's setlist is that it didn't rely solely on the obvious hits. Instead, he balanced mainstream favorites with deep cuts and fan-beloved tracks that made the night feel curated specifically for Miami. This wasn't a cookie-cutter tour stop; it was a love letter to the fans who have followed him since the early days.

Of course, no Eladio Carrión show in Miami is complete without surprise guests, and Saturday night delivered in spades. Corina Smith was the first to appear, joining him for "Todo o Nada," her presence sending waves of screams through the crowd. Later, Yandel — one of reggaetón's all-time legends — emerged to perform "Sigo Enamorado" along with a medley of his hits, proving just how deeply interconnected Eladio is with the genre's history and future.
click to enlarge Picture of a musician bowing to the crowd from the stage.
Beyond the music, the production was a spectacle in itself.
Photo by Acoustyle
The cameos didn't stop there. Omar Courtz lit up the stage with his verse from "Primer Lugar" and then performed "Velda", one of 2025's most celebrated bangers, in what felt like one of the show's defining peaks. Danny Towers returned alongside Midnvght for "Arizona," and perhaps the most emotional surprise came when Noriel and Jon Z joined Eladio —reuniting a trio that many fans see as foundational to Latin trap's rise. Their medley of classics like "Rápido" and "Cheque" was more than just nostalgia; it was a moment of recognition, as Jon Z praised Eladio as the best rapper in Latin trap.

Beyond the music, the production was a spectacle in itself. The two-level stage gave Eladio the freedom to move between intimate crowd moments and larger-than-life performances. The visuals shifted from Japanese-inspired neon signage to rainbow-colored explosions that mirrored the energy of tracks like "Me Gusta Natural." During softer numbers such as "Flores En Anonimo," the lighting turned tender and dreamlike, giving the arena a rare chance to breathe before being thrown back into chaos.
click to enlarge Eladio Carrion in front of thousands of fans in a stadium in Miami.
Carrion proved he is a performer in his prime, confident enough to let his bars carry the room.
Photo by Acoustyle
The attention to detail in the visuals showed just how much thought was put into the tour. This wasn't just a rapper with a screen behind him — this was a fully fleshed-out narrative, with aesthetics that tied back to the themes of his music.

One of the night's most significant gifts to hardcore fans was the preview of unreleased Lost Files tracks. "Ricky Bobby" was performed live for the first time, and the crowd reacted like it was already a classic. These moments reinforced why Eladio has become such a fan favorite: he constantly rewards his supporters with exclusives and isn't afraid to test new material live.

As curfew neared, Eladio had to condense the final stretch, but he made sure it counted. His Bizarrap session turned the arena into a giant sing-along, with fans rapping every word and even taking over verses when he handed them the mic. The energy peaked with "Mbappé," a performance he asked fans to experience without their phones. The result was pure magic: pyro exploding, beach balls flying, and mosh pits spinning as thousands of voices shouted every lyric in unison.
click to enlarge A singer on a stage with fire behind him.
Carrión's show was pure magic: pyro exploding, beach balls flying, and mosh pits.
Photo by Acoustyle
It was a rare moment when time seemed to stop — an arena full of people locked into the music and nothing else. By the end, exhaustion was visible, but so was the joy.

What makes Eladio Carrión stand out isn't just his catalog or collaborations; it's his connection with the crowd. Saturday night proved he's one of the most skilled rappers in Latin trap and one of the best live performers in the genre today. He balances aggression with vulnerability, chaos with precision, and guest features with solo dominance.

As fans spilled out of the Kaseya Center into the still-rainy Miami night, one thing was clear: Eladio Carrión didn't just put on a concert. He put on a show that will be remembered as one of the best Latin trap performances Miami has ever seen.
Image: Osvaldo Espino
Osvaldo Espino is an entertainment writer who focuses primarily on music. He graduated from the University of Miami's School of Communications, where he studied film and journalism. He is also a former staff writer for the school's paper, the Miami Hurricane
A message from Music Editor Flor Franceschetti: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Miami's music, events and entertainment scenes.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: Review: Pantera Delivers a Raw Show in West Palm Beach

Concert Reviews

Review: Pantera Delivers a Raw Show in West Palm Beach

By Flor Franceschetti and Michele Eve Sandberg
Image: Cumbiamba Is a New Miami Cumbia Band with a Gigantic Sound

Latin Music

Cumbiamba Is a New Miami Cumbia Band with a Gigantic Sound

By Mariana Ochoa
Image: Review: Sold Out Kaseya Center Flipped for Benson Boone

Concert Reviews

Review: Sold Out Kaseya Center Flipped for Benson Boone

By David Rolland
Image: Revisiting Miami Vice's 13 Most Infamous Musician Cameos

Film, TV & Streaming

Revisiting Miami Vice's 13 Most Infamous Musician Cameos

By Shawn Macomber
Image: Cumbiamba Is a New Miami Cumbia Band with a Gigantic Sound

Latin Music

Cumbiamba Is a New Miami Cumbia Band with a Gigantic Sound

By Mariana Ochoa
Image: Review: Sold Out Kaseya Center Flipped for Benson Boone

Concert Reviews

Review: Sold Out Kaseya Center Flipped for Benson Boone

By David Rolland
Image: Review: Pantera Delivers a Raw Show in West Palm Beach

Concert Reviews

Review: Pantera Delivers a Raw Show in West Palm Beach

By Flor Franceschetti and Michele Eve Sandberg
Image: Revisiting Miami Vice's 13 Most Infamous Musician Cameos

Film, TV & Streaming

Revisiting Miami Vice's 13 Most Infamous Musician Cameos

By Shawn Macomber
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation