Cardi B Announces Arena Tour, Stopping in South Florida Next Year

Naturally, a new album means touring, and Cardi is going big this time around. The Little Miss Drama Tour will be the "WAP" rapper's first tour in six years and her first full headlining arena show. It kicks off February 11, 2026, at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California, with additional dates in cities such as Phoenix, Dallas, Detroit, Chicago, and New York. The tour’s only Florida show will take place on April 14, 2026, at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise.
No word yet on whether there will be any special guests or openers.
Cardi B hardly needs an introduction. Since entering the public consciousness with her track "Bodak Yellow" in 2017, she has become one of the most prominent figures in rap, breaking records and winning numerous awards along the way. She released her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, in 2018, which included the massive hit "I Like It," which featured J Balvin and a then-relatively-unknown-to-American-audiences Bad Bunny.
In 2020, she released her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP," which had conservative pundits clutching their pearls and gave the internet memes like the Ben Shapiro remix.
Fans have been waiting for Cardi B's sophomore album for years. The rapper has blamed the delay on everything from waiting for her collaborators' responses to wanting to ensure the final product is worthy of release. Either way, the drought will finally cease on Friday.
Tickets for the Little Miss Drama Tour go on sale Thursday, September 25, at 10 a.m. You can sign up for the presale on Tuesday, September 23, at signup.ticketmaster.com/cardib. The Amerant Bank Arena will also host a presale on Wednesday, September 24, using the code SUNRISE.
Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour Dates
Wednesday, February 11 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena
Friday, February 13 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena
Sunday, February 15 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum
Thursday, February 19 — Portland, OR — Moda Center
Saturday, February 21 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
Sunday, February 22 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
Wednesday, February 25 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center
Friday, February 27 — San Francisco, CA — Chase Center
Sunday, March 1 — Phoenix, AZ — PHX Arena
Wednesday, March 4 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center
Friday, March 6 — Austin, TX — Moody Center
Saturday, March 7 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center
Monday, March 9 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena
Thursday, March 12 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center
Saturday, March 14 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Sunday, March 15 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena
Tuesday, March 17 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center
Thursday, March 19 — Cincinnati, OH — Heritage Bank Center
Saturday, March 21 — Chicago, IL — United Center
Wednesday, March 25 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden
Saturday, March 28 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center
Monday, March 30 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
Thursday, April 2 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
Friday, April 3 — Hartford, CT — PeoplesBank Arena
Saturday, April 4 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena
Tuesday, April 7 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena
Wednesday, April 8 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
Saturday, April 11 — Raleigh, NC — Lenovo Center
Sunday, April 12 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center
Tuesday, April 14 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena
Friday, April 17 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
Cardi B. 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, at the Amerant Bank Arena, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; 954-835-7000; amerantbankarena.com. Tickets go on sale Thursday, September 25, at 10 a.m. via seatgeek.com.