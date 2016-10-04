menu


Gucci Mane Is Coming to the James L. Knight Center in November

Tuesday, October 4, 2016 at 8:05 a.m.
By Ryan Pfeffer
Gucci Mane is one of the most-hyped rappers of 2016.
Photo Courtesy of the James L. Knight Center
In roughly his first half a millisecond out of a three-year jail sentence for two counts of firearm possession, rapper Gucci Mane was already back to being one of the most-discussed rappers alive. Prison had only amplified the mythology of Gucci, and now he was on everyone's radar, from his hometown streets of Atlanta to the pages of the New Yorker

Now — having released his first post-prison LP, Everybody Looking, and announcing a release date for his second album of the yearWoptober — Gucci Mane is hitting the road on his God of The Trap tour. On November 8, he will stop at Miami's James L. Knight Center.

Tickets are currently running from $66.50 to $162.50 via jlkc.com.

Gucci's unapologetic street style has resonated with many, earning him a legion of diehard followers. Others find his trap style hard to swallow. Either way, perhaps no rapper has earned more attention with less effort in all of 2016.

And none have managed to retain their fame in the face of as many legal woes as Gucci has faced. There was an incident in 2005 — eventually ruled to be self-defense — where Gucci Mane shot and killed a man who broke into his home. He was arrested again in 2011 after allegedly shoving a woman out of a moving car. 

But Gucci has resurrected himself and his career time and time again. Now, about 70 pounds lighter and newly sober, Gucci is embarking on the biggest phase of his career. 

He just released a music video for his track "Money Machine," featuring Rick Ross, a rapper who knows a thing or two about house arrest himself. Maybe we can expect a guest appearance by Rozay on November 8. But even if it's just Gucci on that stage all night long, it'll be a concert worth watching.   

Gucci Mane. 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 8, at the James L. Knight Center, 400 SE 2nd Ave., Miami; 305-416-5970; jlkc.com. Tickets cost $66.50 to $162.50 via jlkc.com.

James L. Knight Center
400 SE Second Ave.
Miami, FL 33131

305-372-4634

www.jlkc.com

