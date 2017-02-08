GroundUp Festival 2017: Five Unmissable, Under-the-Radar Performers

Electric Kif has limitless potential. Photo by Passion Ward

To live in Miami is to live in paradise. While the rest of the country gets up at the crack of dawn to shovel their cars out of the snow and endure freezing temperatures, a mid-February beach day isn't out of the question for a South Floridian. And the organizers of GroundUp Music Festival are taking full advantage, scheduling a long weekend of great live music right next to the ocean. Grammy-winning-jazz-ensemble-turned-festival-curator Snarky Puppy will play a set all three days. Music legends David Crosby and John Medeski will hit the stage as legend-in-the-making Esperanza Spalding takes the role of GroundUp's "artist-at-large," playing each day as a guest and mentor to the festival's many talented up-and-coming artists. Here are just some of the under-the-radar artists to check out at GroundUp.Roosevelt Collier

Mvula, known for her lush, futuristic, harmony-laden music, is sure to stand out. Facebook

Roosevelt Collier Photo by Steven Limentani

Roosevelt Collier is a Miami native, but his music has taken him on travels far from the Magic City. A regular on the festival circuit, Collier has played alongside the Allman Brothers, Lettuce, and many other jam-band veterans. Collier, or "the Dr.," as he is nicknamed, lets his pedal steel guitar do all the talking onstage, whether he's a sideman or the main act. Though he came up in the gospel tradition of Miami's House of God church, the Dr.'s speedy pedal steel noodling could put any metal guitar god to shame. Look for Collier's stage-hopping to give Spalding a run for her money.

Laura Mvula Courtesy photo

Laura Mvula

Laura Mvula is a certified tastemaker and BRIT Award-nominated artist in her native England, but she's still relatively unknown stateside. This makes it all the more surprising to have the opportunity to see her at the North Beach Bandshell. Mvula is known for the strong visuals and elaborate productions that accompany her lush, futuristic, harmony-laden music. Her set is certain to stand out in the jazz-, jam-, and fusion-focused lineup.