Clap Your Hands Say Yeah Is Back With the Best Album in Years

The year is 2004. America is halfway through the long slog of the Bush years. The nation has only been in Iraq for a year, but it's becoming increasingly apparent that WMD's will never be found. Still, America saves its shock and righteous indignation for an accidentally exposed nipple on the Super Bowl stage. Rock bands are still on TV and radio, and "American Idiot" is ranking pretty high up on the TRL countdown. The iPhone is still years away from its launch.

In New York, musician Alec Ounsworth has managed to pull off something remarkable. His music project Clap Your Hands Say Yeah is one of the first to garner what later comes to be known as "Internet buzz." His band doesn't need TRL or radio — a 9.0 review and "Best New Music" designation from Pitchfork Media for a debut self-titled album is enough to build a fan base and send the band out on a successful tour.

Or at least that's the origin story. Whereas the bands of yesteryear once embraced rock mythologies, those of the Internet age seem to want to cut through the bullshit to undo theirs. And Clap Your Hands Say Yeah is no exception.

"I don't know if I give too much credence to the idea of the Internet bolstering the project," says Ounsworth. "In fact, we did it more or less the old fashioned way." He believes their initial success and continuing career trajectory relied more on traditional means; namely cutting their teeth as a live band around the New York scene and building.

"The only difference was when we were in sight of other people it was more of an international thing.... For us, when it popped, it was all of a sudden. We were able to play venues as big as the ones we were playing in New York in Western Europe."

He does have one key piece of evidence to support his argument - the fact that he's still around. Many of the buzz bands of the mid-Aughts learned the hard way that if you live by the Pitchfork, you can also die by it. The taste-makers at Pitchfork tended to treat their favorite bands like dog chew toys; exciting for a few days or weeks, but abandoned quickly for the newest squeak toy.

After tepid receptions to three more albums and a soul-searching hiatus, Ounsworth is back with The Tourist, a lush, layered, and emotionally raw record — his best in years.

Not that he'll be logging on to read the Internet's thoughts. "I really do stay pretty far away from it, because if I started paying too much attention, then I might start pandering," he says. "I get why people do it. A lot of people are running scared right now because the music industry is... like the Wild West. A lot of musicians don't know where any revenue sources are going to come from down the line. I was lucky because we were able to do everything independently, which gives me a certain degree of control. I don't need a label or anybody to be involved on my behalf. Sort of the same way it's been the entire time."

