Art Basel Miami Beach 2017 Party Guide

There's no doubt Miami Art Week will be filled with plenty of art in all shapes and forms, from blue-chip works to esoteric performance pieces. The well-heeled Art Basel crowds will be looking for the next hot artist to add to their collections.
You know what else monied crowds do very well? Party. They might say they are here for the art, but they are also here to participate in a Basel-party blitz that will have Balenciaga-clad revelers stumbling out of their Ubers at 6 in the morning.
The worst thing you can do during Art Basel is stay home, because even if you're a broke local, there's a bash for everyone. And "invitation only" doesn't necessarily mean a party is off-limits. If you dress the part and know the right people, Miami can be a party playground for you too.
It's early, and we'll update this list as more parties come across our radar. Got one you think should be mentioned? Hit us up at music@miaminewtimes.com.
Tuesday, December 5
Björk (DJ set). 9 p.m. Tuesday, December 5, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-573-0371; manawynwood.com. Tickets cost $55 to $133 via showclix.com.
Favela Beach Nightlife Is Beautiful. Hosted by Mr. Brainwash. 11 p.m. Tuesday, December 5, at Wall Lounge, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-3130; wallmiami.com.
Kicks by Kika Basel Edition. 10 p.m. Tuesday, December 5, at Floyd, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-618-9447; floydmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $20 via ticketfly.com.
Wednesday, December 6
Behrouz & Friends. With Guy Gerber, Behrouz, and others. 11 p.m. Wednesday, December 6, at Wall Lounge, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-3130; wallmiami.com. Tickets cost $50 via tablelist.com.
Cut Copy. With Palmbomen II. 6 p.m. Wednesday, December 6, at North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5202; northbeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $25 via ticketfly.com.
Jungle. 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 6, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-375-0001; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $17 to $40 via ticketfly.com.
Satori, Rebolledo, and Lemurian. 11 p.m. Wednesday, December 6, at Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-641-7119; basementmiami.com.
The S.O.S. Band. 6 p.m. Wednesday, December 6, at the Black Archives at the Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW Second Ave., Miami; 786-708-4610; bahlt.org. Tickets cost $100 to $350 via eventbrite.com.
You & Me Art Basel Edition. With Neverdogs, Hugo Bianco, and Vanjee. 11 p.m. Wednesday, December 6, at Ora Nightclub, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. 305-912-1010; oranightclub.com. Tickets cost $20 via nightout.com.
Thursday, December 7
The Bareback Follies. Hosted by Susanne Bartsch. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, December 7, at El Tucán, 1111 SW First Ave., Miami; 305-535-0065; eltucanmiami.com. Tickets cost $50 via eltucan.ticketleap.com.
Basel House Mural Festival. 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday, December 7, at the RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami; facebook.com/baselhouse. Admission is free.
Bedouin, Guy Laliberté, and Nicolas Matar. 11 p.m. Thursday, December 7, at Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-641-7119; basementmiami.com.
Diplo. 11 p.m. Thursday, December 7, at LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4680; livnightclub.com. Tickets cost $40 via tixr.com.
Doug E. Fresh and the Sugarhill Gang. 6 p.m. Thursday, December 7, at the Black Archives at the Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW Second Ave., Miami; 786-708-4610; bahlt.org. Tickets cost $100 to $350 via eventbrite.com.
Get Real (Green Velvet & Claude VonStroke). 11 p.m. Thursday, December 7, at Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $15 to $50 via ticketfly.com.
Ion Ludwig (Live). 10 p.m. Thursday, December 7, at Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-456-5613; electricpicklemiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $30 via residentadvisor.net.
PAMM Presents. 9 p.m. Thursday, December 7, at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000; pamm.org. By invitation only.
Purple Disco Machine. With Will Buck, Atomyard, and Kora Noir. 10 p.m. Thursday, December 7, at Floyd, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-618-9447; floydmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $15 via ticketfly.com.
Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano. 3 p.m. Thursday, December 7, at Hyde Beach; 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-455-2990; sbe.com.
Friday, December 8
12th Planet. 10 p.m. Friday, December 8, at Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-912-3099; heartnightclub.com. Tickets cost $15 to $25 via ticketfly.com.
Abracadabra. With Blond:ish, Stavroz, and Bloem. 11 p.m. Friday, December 8, at Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-641-7119; basementmiami.com.
Basel House Mural Festival. Noon to 3 a.m. Friday, December 8, at the RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami; facebook.com/baselhouse. Admission is free.
Bob Moses (Live) & tINI. 11 p.m. Friday, December 8, at Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $15 to $50 via ticketfly.com.
Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series Finale. Hosted by Issa Rae and Artsy. With DJ Heron Preston. 9 p.m. Friday, December 8, at Villa Casa Casuarina, 1116 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 786-485-2200; vmmiamibeach.com. By invitation only; enter to win a VIP pass at bombayartisan.com.
Crew Love. With Soul Clap, PillowTalk, David Marston, the Fitness & Pony, and others. 10 p.m. Friday, December 8, at Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-456-5613; electricpicklemiami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $30 via residentadvisor.net.
David Squillace. With Rony Seikaly and Jean Claude Ades. 11 p.m. Friday, December 8, at Wall Lounge, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-3130; wallmiami.com.
Desert Hearts. With Mikey Lion, Lee Reynolds, Marbs, and Porkchop. 11 p.m. Friday, December 8, at Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-6666; trademia.com. Tickets cost $10 to $30 via residentadvisor.net.
Look Alive Fest. With Royal Trux, Wolf Eyes, Drew McDowall, Ono, Wastelands, and the Siamese Pearl. 8 p.m. Friday, December 8, at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-757-1807; churchillspub.com. Tickets cost $25 via lookalivefest.com.
Nic Fanciulli presents My Heart Live. With Nic Fanciulli, Agoria, Audion, and Eagles & Butterflies. 11 p.m. Friday, December 8, at Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-912-3099; heartnightclub.com. Tickets cost $20 to $40 via tickets.heartnightclub.com.
Rumors Art Basel. With Guy Gerber, Bill Patrick, Lauren Lane, Noncitizens, and Dead-Tones. Noon to 11 p.m. Friday, December 8, at 1 Hotel South Beach, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-1000; 1hotels.com. Admission is free.
YokoO B2B Chaim. 10 p.m. Friday, December 8, at Do Not Sit On the Furniture, 423 16th St, Miami Beach; 510-551-5067; donotsitonthefurniture.com. Tickets cost $15 to $30 via residentadvisor.net.
You Had to Be There. 11 p.m. Friday, December 8, at 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-377-2277; 1306miami.com. Admission is free with RSVP at eventbrite.com.
Saturday, December 9
50 Cent. 11 p.m. Saturday, December 9, at Ora Nightclub, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. 305-912-1010; oranightclub.com. Tickets cost $50 via nightout.com.
All Day I Dream of Art Basel. With Lee Burridge, Bedouin, and YokoO. 2 p.m. Saturday, December 9, at 1 Hotel South Beach, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-1000; 1hotels.com. Tickets cost $35 via tixr.com.
arTEA. 8 p.m. Saturday, December 9, at Superfine! 56 NE 29th St., Miami; superfine.world. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.
Basel House Mural Festival. Noon to 3 a.m. Saturday, December 9, at the RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami; facebook.com/baselhouse. Admission is free.
Fuck Art Let's Dance. With Osunlade, Eli Escobar, and others. 10 p.m. Saturday, December 9, at Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-456-5613; electricpicklemiami.com. Tickets cost $15 to $20 via residentadvisor.net.
Heart Basel. With Boris, Doc Martin, Frank Storm, Holmar, Jesse Calosso, and others. 11 p.m. Friday, December 9, at Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-912-3099; heartnightclub.com. Tickets cost $10 to $40 via tickets.heartnightclub.com.
Little Dreams Foundation Benefit Gala. Hosted by Phil and Orianne Collins. With Laura Pausini, WYK, and others. 8 p.m. Saturday, December 9, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $129 to $254 via livenation.com.
Loco Dice. 11 p.m. Saturday, December 9, at LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4680; livnightclub.com. Tickets cost $60 via tixr.com.
Paris Hilton. 11 p.m. Saturday, December 9, at Wall Lounge, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-3130; wallmiami.com. Tickets cost $70 via tablelist.com.
Rakastella. With DJ Tennis, Dixon, Mano Le Tough, Red Axes, and others. 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, December 9, at the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Key Beach Dr., Miami; 305-960-4600; virginiakeybeachpark.net. Tickets cost $35 to $85 via residentadvisor.net; $120 at the door.
Red Axes (Live). 11 p.m. Saturday, December 9, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-375-0001; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $40 to $80 via ticketfly.com.
ReSolute Tenth Anniversary. Acts TBA. 11 p.m. Saturday, December 9, at the Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-480-4203; thehangar305.com. Tickets cost $15 to $20 via residentadvisor.net.
Solomun +1. With Adriatique. 11 p.m. Saturday, December 9, at Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $20 to $100 via ticketfly.com.
Wu-Tang Clan. 9 p.m. Saturday, December 9, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-573-0371; manawynwood.com. Tickets cost $35 to $115 via showclix.com.
Virgil Abloh. With DZA and Silent Addy. 11 p.m. Saturday, December 9, at Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-641-7119; basementmiami.com.
Visionquest. With Alexi Delano, Ryan Crosson, and Shaun Reeves. 10 p.m. Saturday, December 9, at Floyd, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-618-9447; floydmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $15 via ticketfly.com.
Sunday, December 10
Basel House Mural Festival. Noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, December 10, at the RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami; facebook.com/baselhouse. Admission is free.
Director's Cut. Hosted by Tolga. 11 p.m. Sunday, December 10, at Wall Lounge, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-3130; wallmiami.com.
Hernan Cattaneo. 10 p.m. Sunday, December 10, at Do Not Sit On the Furniture, 423 16th St, Miami Beach; 510-551-5067; donotsitonthefurniture.com. Tickets cost $15 to $30 via residentadvisor.net.
Markus Schulz. 10 p.m. Sunday, December 10, at Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-912-3099; heartnightclub.com. Tickets cost $20 to $30 via ticketfly.com.
Miki Beach. With the Scumfrog, Jozif, Nii Tei, Dude Skywalker, and others. 2 p.m. Sunday, December 10, at Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-456-5613; electricpicklemiami.com. Tickets cost $15 via residentadvisor.net.
