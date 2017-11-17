Art Basel Miami Beach 2017 Party Guide

There's no doubt Miami Art Week will be filled with plenty of art in all shapes and forms, from blue-chip works to esoteric performance pieces. The well-heeled Art Basel crowds will be looking for the next hot artist to add to their collections.

You know what else monied crowds do very well? Party. They might say they are here for the art, but they are also here to participate in a Basel-party blitz that will have Balenciaga-clad revelers stumbling out of their Ubers at 6 in the morning.

The worst thing you can do during Art Basel is stay home, because even if you're a broke local, there's a bash for everyone. And "invitation only" doesn't necessarily mean a party is off-limits. If you dress the part and know the right people, Miami can be a party playground for you too.