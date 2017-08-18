The Ten Best Places in Miami to Watch Mayweather vs. McGregor

Floyd Mayweather versus Conor McGregor, the biggest fight you didn't know you wanted until someone told you it could be a thing, is only days away. The once-retired Mayweather will take on the UFC's biggest star, McGregor, in Las Vegas next Saturday, August 26, in a boxing match that is all but guaranteed to break the all-time record for pay-per-view buys. It's definitely time to figure out where you'll watch the bout.

The bad news is that pay-per-view will cost you $99.95. The good news is you don't have to pay that crazy price to see the fight if you know where the nearest watch party is. Here's a list of the best Mayweather-McGregor watch parties so you can spend that $100 on important things, like beer, nachos, or even lap dances.

1. Marina 84. The King of Boxing vs. the King of MMA watch party will take place at Marina 84 , where tickets get guests a $5 discount and include their choice of beer. Marina 84 will have more than 40 TVs showing the fight, surround sound blasting from the in-house speakers, indoor and outdoor seating, and booths that include your very own personal TV. Party rooms are also available for groups that book in advance. 7 p.m. Saturday, August 26, at Marina 84, 2440 W. State Road 84, Fort Lauderdale; 954-734-2424; marina84.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Photo by Ciara Osorio

2. Fado Irish Pub & Restaurant. Tickets to the watch party at Fado include a seat (first come, first served) and limited fight-night drink specials. Guests are encouraged to arrive early for guaranteed seating. There'll be plenty to entertain you while you wait; in addition to broadcasting the main event, Fado will also show the preliminary fights that begin earlier in the night. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 26, at Fado Irish Pub & Restaurant, 900 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-924-0972; fadoirishpub.com. Tickets cost $30 to $40 via freshtix.com.

3. Miami Yacht Party. This is Miami, so there are plenty of options beyond sports bars. DJ Laz from Hits 97.3 will host one of those options when he takes his talents to the water for a Mayweather-McGregor watch party on the South Beach Lady yacht, docked behind the Bayfront Park Amphitheater. A large LED screen will be placed on the top outside deck, and big-screen TVs will be placed throughout the yacht. 8 p.m. Saturday, August 26, aboard the South Beach Lady, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-565-7258; fightnightyachtparty.com. Tickets cost $85 to $3,000 via fightnightyachtparty.com.

Courtesy of Wonderland Cabaret

4. Wonderland Cabaret. Wonderland will have a special 30-foot screen, two 12-foot screens, and various other TVs devoted to the McGregor-Mayweather fight. The strip club's scantily clad entertainers will be on hand to help guests enjoy the festivities. Drink and food specials will be available before, after, and during the entire card. 8 p.m. Saturday, August 26, at Wonderland Miami, 7770 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-631-2564; wonderlandmiami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $30 via tixr.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Bristol's Burgers

5. Bristol's Burgers at the Diplomat. Bristol's Burgers, located inside the Diplomat Beach Resort, will show the "Money Fight" on numerous big flat-screen TVs throughout the bar. As part of the fight-night promotion, the eatery is advertising discounts on its signature griddled burgers, fries, shakes, beer, and cocktails. 9 p.m. Saturday, August 26, at Bristol's Burgers at Diplomat, 3460 S. Ocean Dr., Hollywood; 954-602-8760; bristolsburgers.com. Admission is free.



Courtesy of Batch Gastropub

6. Batch Gastropub. Batch will show the big fight on all of its TVs, including its large projectors. Specials include discounts on Grey Goose and Jim Beam, as well as select beers. The full menu of food will be available, and tables with bottle service packages will be offered at premium prices. Guests are asked to arrive well before the fight to secure s eating . 8:30 p.m. Saturday, August 26, at Batch Gastropub, 30 SW 12th St., Miami; 305-808-5555; batchgastropub.com. Tickets cost $25 to $201.60 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Ricky's South Beach

7. Ricky's South Beach. New York-style pizza, South Beach, and TVs that measure 115 feet and 155 feet; that's a pretty convincing argument for why this place is one of the choices on this list. As you can see in the picture above, Ricky's is not your usual pizza parlor. Decorative interior and South Beach style vibes are abundant here. Guests who arrive to watch the fight will be treated to specials on Ricky’s new cocktails, such as the Walking Dead and Gin 'n' Juice. 8:30 p.m. Saturday, August 26, at Ricky's South Beach, 1222 16th St., Miami Beach; 305-704-3602; rickysouthbeach.com. Admission is free.

Courtesy of Foxhole Bar

9. Foxhole Bar Miami Beach. The Foxhole's watch party will offer six TVs and one large projector, as well as private VIP booths, an upstairs lounge area, two bars, and an arcade space with a pool table, videogames, and a dart board. Drink specials will be announced the night of the fight. 9 p.m. Saturday, August 26, at Foxhole Bar Miami Beach, 1218 14th Ct., Miami Beach; 305-534-3511; foxholebar.com. Admission is free.

Courtesy of Finnegan's Way

9. Finnegan's Way. Finnegan's of Miami Beach will show the big fight on big screens throughout the space and offer food and drink specials before, during, and after the fight. This watch party has the unique characteristic of being directly on the beach, so during the prelims, or after the fight, you'll have plenty of diversions to keep you entertained. 10 p.m. Saturday, August 26, at Finnegan's Way, 1344 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-672-7747; finnegansway.com. Admission is free.

Photo by George Martinez