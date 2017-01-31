The Ten Best Tattoo Shops in Miami

It seems like art is everywhere in Miami these days: in galleries, hotels and condos, parks and street corners. But long before the Basel boom brought an explosion of galleries to the city, locals were adorning themselves in a different artistic genre: body art.

Today, Miami's tattoo scene is bustling, driven in part by tourists wanting a lifelong memento of the Magic City, but supported by a dedicated group of inked-up artists and designers who want to make the world a better place, one sleeve at a time. Whether you're getting your first tattoo or filling that last spot on your body with an ode to your mama, these are the best tattoo shops in town.

1. Ocho Placas

Ocho Placas holds it down as Miami’s top shop for traditional and neo-traditional tattoos. Come here for impeccably precise outlines, solid blacks that pop, and beautiful old-school designs that will leave you looking like you came back with a souvenir from a World War II island-hopping campaign in the South Pacific. If Sailor Jerry isn’t exactly your style, make sure to check out artist Pooka Machine’s unique and eye-catching floral work. Founded in 2001, veteran tattooers Javier Betancourt and John Vale took over Ocho Placas in 2009 after the untimely death of its founder, Jose Luis Carrera. But don’t let the morbid story fool you — the folks at Ocho Placas consistently create some of the liveliest tattoo art in all of the 305.

6240 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-264-0888; ochoplacastattoo.com.

2. Tattoo & Co. Wynwood

If scarfing down pan con lechón and cortaditos while getting inked isn’t quite your thing, head north to Wynwood and check out Tattoo & Co. Reflecting the district's eclectic art stylings, Tattoo & Co. excels in almost every tattoo style, but owner Javier Acero’s tribal designs and artist Alejandra Idarraga’s watercolors are particularly powerful. The shop also features a slate of visiting tattoo artists. Tattoo & Co's exceptional artists and clean and friendly atmosphere mean it’s usually booked pretty solid, so make sure to call well ahead in order to schedule your appointment. But don’t worry, if you walk in only to find that all the artists are booked, piercer Lily Orozco will be more than willing to sit down with you and satisfy your craving for body art.

2679 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-485-0770; tattooandco.com.

3. Iris Tattoo Studio

Iris cracks the top three because of the work it’s doing in changing the traditional American Tattoo aesthetic, and because its watercolor and geometric designs really capture the Wynwood and Miami vibe. The shop was founded in Argentina four years ago by Kenneth Springer after his horrible experience at a tattoo parlor in Buenos Aires. “I walked in and everyone was just so rude to me. I was also super disappointed with the aesthetic of a lot mainstream tattoos; the blacks, the reds, the gloominess.” Iris Tattoo’s artists are all trained graphic designers, and the shops mission is to make tattooing more approachable and enjoyable by bringing design sensibilities to the tattoo process. The shop's friendly and creative nature is reflected in its clientele. This isn’t where the haggard, full-body-suited yakuza bosses come to get their ink done. Instead, Iris might just be the best place in Miami to get your first tattoo, and to get one that’s as unique and weird as the city itself.

2700 N. Miami Ave., Suite 405, Miami; 786-615-9186; iristattoomia.com.

4. Love Hate Tattoo

This is the tattoo shop that starred in the TLC reality television show, Miami Ink. It’s the shop that helped make the South Beach lifestyle notorious and visible, and arguably put Miami on the map as a destination for body modification art. Owned by the very recognizable Ami James, Love Hate Tattoo is known for doing great work in all styles, but resident artists like Federico Ferroni and Darren Brass are better known for their eclectic mixtures of traditional Japanese and modern realist sensibilities. Because Love Hate always has a slew of visiting tattoo artists (sometimes up to eight), they typically cater to high volumes of impulsive tourists looking for a permanent South Beach souvenir. But discriminate against this shop at your own peril — even if the celebrity tattoo artist fad never quite caught on in the mainstream, pieces by their signature artists are big, bold, and easily recognizable by connoisseurs of the craft.

1360 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-4556; lovehatetattoos.com.

5. Tattoos by Lou

Founded by Lou Sciberra, a Maltese immigrant who started tattooing in Queens back when inking people was still illegal in New York, Tattoos by Lou’s Sunnyland location has been proudly waving the banner of alternative culture in Pinecrest since 1986. Now run by Lou’s daughter Michelle, Tattoos by Lou is a successful three-shop franchise with satellite locations in North Miami and South Beach. Pinecrest artists Troy Lane and Lenny Rodriguez do big, bold tattoos with great depth and contrast, while Ozzy Pérez specializes in lettering. The shop also houses Ken Cameron, Michelle’s husband and Tattoo’s by Lou co-owner, a veritable legend in the ink world who handcrafts some of the finest tattoo machines on the planet. Though Tattoos by Lou’s aesthetic skews to the traditional American and the Japanese, the shop’s pedigree, cleanliness, and quality are unquestionable. Plus, where else in Miami can you get tattooed by artists who studied under tattoo pioneers and then hop over just next door to one of Miami’s oldest headshops, High Tide Tobacco and Gifts?

9820 S. Dixie Hwy., Miami; 305-670-6694; tattoosbylou.com.

