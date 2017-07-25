The Ten Best Beaches in Miami

EXPAND Paradise Photo by Jessica Gibbs

The Miami saying is true: We live where people vacation. The Magic City is powered as much by the salt air as by its residents' daily shot of cafecito at 3:05. Miami has its problems, but they're difficult to see from its sunny, slice-of-paradise shores. Meanwhile, your friends up North spend most months bundled up in four layers. We can go to the beach in January and not even bat an eye.

Locals often take Miami's beaches for granted, but they rank among the top stretches of shoreline in the nation. So where's the best place to experience the sun and sand? Check out Miami's ten best beaches:

The mother of all beaches. Photo by Cris Ascunce / Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau

1. Lummus Park Beach. Want to make your snow-shoveling friends cry in jealousy? Send them a picture of this beauty. Lummus Park Beach, the mother of all beaches in Miami-Dade, revels in all of its quirky pastel glory in the Art Deco Historic District. No matter how buck-wild South Beach gets, there's no denying its charm. After all, it was voted Best Beach by New Times readers in 2017. From the retro buildings to the palm tree-lined streets to the cerulean water, this is the stretch of sand you take out-of-towners for that postcard-perfect shot. The park, tucked between the Atlantic and Ocean Drive, offers beach volleyball, a paved promenade for cyclists and joggers, and a convenient location only steps from shops and restaurants. Though South Beach is still mourning the recent loss of the iconic Palace (but the owner vows to open a larger Ocean Dr. location), the gay beach at 12th Street will still forever be the heartbeat of Lummus Park. Ocean Drive at Fifth Street through 15th Street, Miami Beach; 305-673-7779.

EXPAND Doggo doing a water sport. Photo by Ines Hegedus-Garcia/Flickr

2. Haulover Beach Park. Haulover is New Times' Best of Miami winner this year, and with good reason. In just a 1.4-mile stretch, you'll find pristine white sand, kites, dog-friendly areas, and the option to swim and sunbathe in the nude. You won't find any tan lines in the northern section (between lifeguard towers 12 and 16) of the self-proclaimed "top clothing-optional beach in the United States." As you head south to the dog section (between lifeguard towers 2 and 3), brace yourself for cute overload. From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., the area is a pup playground, adding wet and sloppy kisses to your beach itinerary. Let your four-legged friends frolic in surf, cool off in style, and play at the Bark Park, open 8 a.m. to sunset. 10800 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach; 305-944-3040. Parking costs $5 weekdays and $7 on weekends.

EXPAND Relaxation at its finest. Photo by Jessica Gibbs

3. North Beach between 75th and 79th Streets. Low-key, laid-back, and clean, this stretch of glimmering ocean bliss is where you can unwind and enjoy a proper day of relaxation at its finest. Although this spot doesn't offer a boatload of restaurants as conveniently located near the sand as South Beach, the peace and quiet is worth the tradeoff. After a day of soaking up the rays, stroll down to the nearby North Beach Bandshell and experience the area's beauty under the stars and enjoy some live music. This beachfront music venue is hands down one of Miami-Dade's best spots to catch a live show. Collins Avenue from 75th to 79th Streets, Miami Beach; 305-673-7714.

Photo by Karli Evans

4. South Pointe Park. The water seems to glisten a little brighter at South Pointe Park. For a truly special day at the park, stroll along the promenade while you take in the views of the Atlantic, lounge on a bench while you enjoy the ocean breeze, and let the kiddies run their summer energy off in the tot lot. A walk on the recently renovated pier is definitely in order for a jaw-dropping shoreline view, and depending upon the time, you can catch the cruise ships sailing out of PortMiami. There's beach access from the park, so make your way down and catch the sunset at this prime spot. 1 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7779.

EXPAND Lounge like beach royalty under the tiki umbrella. Photo by Jessica Gibbs

5. Historic Virginia Key Beach Park. Head over the Rickenbacker Causeway to this beach on a weekday for complete seclusion and a reprieve from the clamor of the city. The beach boasts picnic benches and nearby restrooms and showers. Snag a tiki umbrella on the sand and lounge like beach royalty. The beach bottom is a bit rocky, so consider wearing water shoes. If you're feeling adventuresome, visit the Virginia Key Outdoor Center for kayak, bike, and paddleboard rentals. Nearby, night owls can enjoy the magic of the city under the stars during a Full Moon Paddle. 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Key Biscayne; 305-960-4600. Admission costs $5 per vehicle or $10 per bus weekdays and $8 per vehicle and $20 per bus on weekends.

