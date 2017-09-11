How Florida Prepared for Hurricane Irma: The Most Memorable Images

You know the usual hurricane preparations: hanging shutters, boarding up your windows with plywood, stacking sandbags. But in Florida, nothing is ever that boring. Plenty of Floridians put their own spin on storm prep — often with hilarious or head-scratching results.
Best Meme: The internet's favorite meme made an IRL appearance in Port St. Lucie.
"Irma Gerd" -- someone in Port St. Lucie gets it #HurrcaneIrma pic.twitter.com/0Ya4r9YEAO— Andrew Atterbury (@AtterburyTCPalm) September 9, 2017
Most Miami: Street art + the University of Miami Ibis + Collins Avenue + angry, unfounded braggadocio = peak Miami.
The best message to Irma that I've seen...— Mike Armstrong (@ArmstrongGN) September 9, 2017
This is Miami Beach this morning. #Irma pic.twitter.com/69yh79h9Ff
Most Baller: Gotta protect your spinners, bro.
i don't understand this move but i have so much goddamned respect for it pic.twitter.com/zvMt6hIL9K— Nathaniel Sandler (@ntsandler) September 9, 2017
Best Priorities: Milano's in Jacksonville Beach knows survival is pointless if you don't have snacks.
Most Pious: What deserves more protection, your home on Earth or your eternal soul? These folks made their choice.
San Lazaro gets aluminum. The house gets plywood. #LittleHavana. @PatriciaMazzei @NewsbySmiley pic.twitter.com/yJOZoNBYiL— Ralph Rosado (@ralphrosado) September 9, 2017
Most Fetch: These folks went full Mean Girls on their plywood preparations. Irma? She doesn't even go here!
Photo by Vanessa Lane Picariello
Most Obvious: "Same" — Miami en masse.
