How Florida Prepared for Hurricane Irma: The Most Memorable Images
Photo by Vanessa Lane Picariello

How Florida Prepared for Hurricane Irma: The Most Memorable Images

Ciara LaVelle | September 11, 2017 | 9:00am
AA

You know the usual hurricane preparations: hanging shutters, boarding up your windows with plywood, stacking sandbags. But in Florida, nothing is ever that boring. Plenty of Floridians put their own spin on storm prep — often with hilarious or head-scratching results.

Best Meme: The internet's favorite meme made an IRL appearance in Port St. Lucie.

Most Miami: Street art + the University of Miami Ibis + Collins Avenue + angry, unfounded braggadocio = peak Miami.

Most Baller: Gotta protect your spinners, bro.

Best Priorities: Milano's in Jacksonville Beach knows survival is pointless if you don't have snacks.

No fucks given at Jax Beach

A post shared by Geoffrey Danger Perreault (@g.perr) on

Most Pious: What deserves more protection, your home on Earth or your eternal soul? These folks made their choice.

Most Fetch: These folks went full Mean Girls on their plywood preparations. Irma? She doesn't even go here!

Photo by Vanessa Lane Picariello
Photo by Vanessa Lane Picariello

Most Obvious: "Same" — Miami en masse.

Fuck IRMA #irma #hurricane #hurricaneirma #tampa #macallan #whisky

A post shared by iMax (@maxim_tb) on

 
Ciara LaVelle is New Times' arts and culture editor. She earned her BS in journalism at Boston University and moved to Florida in 2004. She joined New Times' staff in 2011 and left the paper in 2014, but two years and two babies later, returned.

