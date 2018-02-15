What You Can Do to Help the People of Parkland

South Floridians are still trying to make sense of yesterday's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. It was the act of a madman, a teenager with a gun in a country plagued by gun violence and a state that saw one of the worst mass shootings in history less than two years ago in Orlando. Seventeen people are dead.

It's hard not to feel helpless in the face of such senseless violence. But you're not helpless. You're very much alive, and there are things you can do to help those in need right now.

Donate blood. After Broward Health North and Broward Health Medical Center were inundated with victims of yesterday's violence, the hospitals' supplies of blood for trauma victims has been seriously depleted. OneBlood, the Florida-based donation service, is asking for people to give blood at one of its Big Red Busses or at a donation center. The service especially encourages people with O-negative blood to donate because that type is universally accepted, making it absolutely vital for hospitals dealing with crises such as this one.