DJ Crespo
DJ Crespo
World Red Eye

Eyes on Miami: Skrillex, Fat Joe, DJ Crespo, and Others

World Red Eye | September 29, 2017 | 8:56am
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

September 22

Related Stories

Rockwell Fridays: It ain't hard to tell that Rockwell had a boomin’ night with DJ Crespo.

Scott Disick and Travis Scott
Scott Disick and Travis Scott
World Red Eye

Sneak Peak Weekend With Travis Scott, Scott Disick, and Jonathan Cheban at LIV: After a two-month closure to complete a $10 million renovation, LIV was back and better than ever as the club kicked of its Sneak Peek Weekend last Friday night. Travis Scott stole the show with an insane performance that left everyone, including Scott Disick, Jonathan Cheban, and Alec Monopoly, with goosebumps.

Eyes on Miami: Skrillex, Fat Joe, DJ Crespo, and Others (3)
World Red Eye

We Will #atMDD Community Celebration in the Miami Design District: The Design District hosted We Will #atMDD, an event to unite the community to give thanks, give back, and be stronger together. Attendees enjoyed complimentary food by Harry’s Pizzeria and Estefan Kitchen, drinks by Peroni, performances by Oigo, and a sunset yoga class by Ahana Yoga.

Fat Joe and Scott Disick
Fat Joe and Scott Disick
World Red Eye

September 23

Fat Joe, Scott Disick, and Alec Monopoly at Story: Fat Joe got onstage and turned Story “all the way up” with Scott Disick to make a memorable Saturday night

Kat Kae and Mahila M. Snyder
Kat Kae and Mahila M. Snyder
World Red Eye

House Saturdays at Wall: The party grew wild at Wall when Patrick Pizzorni turned up the crowd.

Kelly Olynyk, Alex Mitchell, and Adam Sosnick
Kelly Olynyk, Alex Mitchell, and Adam Sosnick
World Red Eye

Kelly Olynyk at Doheny Room Saturdays: Miami Heat player Kelly Olynyk spent Saturday with the gang at the Doheny Room for a night of tunes by Reid Waters.

Eyes on Miami: Skrillex, Fat Joe, DJ Crespo, and Others (7)
World Red Eye

Ora Saturdays: Birthday boy Tony Martinez stirred up chaos at Ora Saturday night, which led to early-morning hours of celebration.

Skrillex
Skrillex
World Red Eye

Sneak Peak Weekend With Skrillex at LIV: LIV’s Sneak Peek Weekend continued with a bang when Skrillex took over the decks.

Popular Stories

