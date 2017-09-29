Eyes on Miami: Skrillex, Fat Joe, DJ Crespo, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
September 22
Rockwell Fridays: It ain't hard to tell that Rockwell had a boomin’ night with DJ Crespo.
Sneak Peak Weekend With Travis Scott, Scott Disick, and Jonathan Cheban at LIV: After a two-month closure to complete a $10 million renovation, LIV was back and better than ever as the club kicked of its Sneak Peek Weekend last Friday night. Travis Scott stole the show with an insane performance that left everyone, including Scott Disick, Jonathan Cheban, and Alec Monopoly, with goosebumps.
We Will #atMDD Community Celebration in the Miami Design District: The Design District hosted We Will #atMDD, an event to unite the community to give thanks, give back, and be stronger together. Attendees enjoyed complimentary food by Harry’s Pizzeria and Estefan Kitchen, drinks by Peroni, performances by Oigo, and a sunset yoga class by Ahana Yoga.
September 23
Fat Joe, Scott Disick, and Alec Monopoly at Story: Fat Joe got onstage and turned Story “all the way up” with Scott Disick to make a memorable Saturday night
House Saturdays at Wall: The party grew wild at Wall when Patrick Pizzorni turned up the crowd.
Kelly Olynyk at Doheny Room Saturdays: Miami Heat player Kelly Olynyk spent Saturday with the gang at the Doheny Room for a night of tunes by Reid Waters.
Ora Saturdays: Birthday boy Tony Martinez stirred up chaos at Ora Saturday night, which led to early-morning hours of celebration.
Sneak Peak Weekend With Skrillex at LIV: LIV’s Sneak Peek Weekend continued with a bang when Skrillex took over the decks.
