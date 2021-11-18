Timon Balloo Will Open a New Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale

In keeping with the family-friendly theme of the eatery, Balloo and his wife, Marissa, both posted the announcement on social media. On Facebook, Marissa called the Katherine "an ode to the simplicity, flavors and countries that we’ve fell in love with over our years together!"
The duo has refreshed the space together with accents of emerald green and gold. Guests can sit at the bar, in the dining room, or on the back patio.
The Katherine will offer a menu of seafood, vegetables, and comfort food — with Balloo's signature touch, which reflects his Chinese-Indian-Trinidadian heritage.
Though a full menu isn't yet available, items will include raw seafood dishes like yellowtail hamachi with charred and pickled mushrooms, as well as vegetable dishes like harissa roasted carrots with tahini and hazelnut granola, and an English cucumber "wedge" salad.
Balloo will also offer items like jerk chicken thighs with roasted breadfruit, a double smash cheeseburger, and lamb meatballs.
For dessert, a trio of goodies: "Death by Chocolate," a daily sundae, and a version of the French toast torrejas Balloo served at Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill in Midtown Miami.
You can accompany your meal with a selection of local beers and ciders from Wynwood Brewing, Funky Buddha, and Broski Ciderworks, or a natural wine. The Katherine will also serve Thai-style micheladas and red and white sangrias.
Timon Balloo has a long and varied culinary career as chef/partner at Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill and, later, for his beloved eponymous restaurant, Balloo. The chef has been nominated for several James Beard Awards. The Katherine joins Mrs. Balloo at the Wharf Fort Lauderdale and virtual eatery Balloo Wallah in Balloo's ever-growing family of restaurants.
The Katherine. 723 E. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; thekatherinerestaurant.com. Opening December 2021 for dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.