Miami Swim Week 2019 Food and Drink Events

Miami Swim Week returns to the Magic City today, July 10, for a week of hopelessly tall models prancing on runways.

You wouldn't normally think an event like this one would host a bunch of food and drink events, but this is Miami, and anything is an excuse to party.

From models mixing your drinks to dinner menus designed to be swimsuit-friendly, here are the best food-and-drink-related events during Miami Swim Week.

Related Stories Miami Swim Week 2019 Parties and Events You Can Actually Attend

Mood Swim Pop-Up. Chef ST and chef Micheal Kay bring their interactive pop-up dinner experience to Miami with Mood Swim. The evening consists of the two chefs creating a sit-down multi-course dinner with unlimited cocktails. There's also an art installation and live musical performances. The site also adds that this is, "an environment for you to be free". Feel free all you want, but you'll still have to pay the $200 entry fee. 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 11 at a location TBA. Tickets cost $200 at eventbrite.com.



Swimwear-Friendly Italian Food at Fi'lia South Beach. Enjoy a bikinii-friendly a la carte menu that includes burrata watermelon salad with prosciutto, arugula, and basalmic reduction; shrimp and melon carpaccio salad with fresh mozzarella, almonds, arugula, and lemon citrus dressing; and seared tuna salad with chickpeas, red onions, carrots, romaine, and lemon citrus dressing. The menu is served for lunch and dinner daily From Thursday, July 11 through Tuesday, July 16 at Fi’lia South Beach at the Berkeley Shore Hotel. 1610 Collins Ave.Miami Beach, 786-605-0819; sbe.com.

Cabo Culture at Kiki on the River. Celebrate Miami Swim Week with a show by Cabo Couture during Kiki on the River's weekly Saturday Return to Mykonos party. 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13 at Kiki on the River. 450 NW North River Dr., Miami; 786-502-3243; kikiontheriver.com.

Bikini-Ready Menu at Lobster Bar Sea Grille. Enjoy a special three-course menu that's meant to offer flavorful dishes without killing your bikini bod. This prix-fixe starts with appetizers like jumbo blue gulf shrimp with fresh horseradish, cayenne pink brandy, and red cocktail sauces; grilled Mediterranean octopus with pickled red onion, capers, and Greek olives. Entrees include wood grilled branzino with Santorini capers, Tuscan kale, and golden quinoa; and sliced seared ahi tuna loin with steamed spinach and Hong Kong sauce. For a light dessert, diners can select house made sorbet or a mixed berry compote ($49). Served daily for dinner through Tuesday, July 16 at 404 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-377-2675; buckheadrestaurants.com.

Nikki Beach Trend Walk Swim Event. On Saturday afternoon, Nikki Beach's Lifestyle Boutique will host Trend Walk, a fashion vendor market that features small shops, artist, musicians, and featured designers. After shopping, stay for Nikki Beach's weekly Rose Saturdays party where glasses of rose are $5 and bottles are $25. Noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 13 at 1 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach; 305-538-1111;nikkibeach.com.

Standard Spa Swim Week Sunday BBQ. Join the Standard Spa for a Swim Week and Bastille Day celebration poolside. Enjoy tunes by Hotpants (2 to 5 p.m.) and Maurice Fulton (5 to 8:30 p.m.). A special rose lounge will be set up from 4 to 5 p.m. 2 p.m. to sunset on Sunday, July 14 at Standard Spa. 40 Island Ave.

Miami Beach; 305-673-1717; standardhotels.com/spa-miami-beach.

Model Mixology at W South Beach. Three Sports Illustrated models will get behind the bar to show their skills in this Model Mixology competition featuring Legends spirits, La Croix, Provacativo, and Veritas Farms. 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 13 at the Grove at W South Beach. Admission is free and open to the public. 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-3000; wsouthbeach.com.