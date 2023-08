Miami Food and Drink Events This Weekend: Wynwood Brewing's Anniversary, Doggy Donuts, and Puppy Brunch

[email protected]

click to enlarge Chefs Diego Oka from La Mar and Bernardo Paladini from Torno Subito Miami Miami Chefs photo

Torno Subito and La Mar Collaboration Dinner



click to enlarge A decade of brews to celebrate in Wynwood Wynwood Brewing Co. photo

Wynwood Brewing Co.'s "La Década"

click to enlarge Dining area from Edge Miami Edge Miami photo

Edge Brasserie & Cocktail Bar x Jaguar Sun



click to enlarge Spoil your pup with the Salty's national dog weekend specials. The Salty photo

The Salty's National Dog Day Weekend



click to enlarge Enjoy brunch with your puppy this weekend. The National Hotel photo

Barks and Bubbles Puppy Brunch



This weekend's food and drink events in Miami include the Torno Subito and La Mar collaboration dinner, Wynwood Brewing's tenth anniversary, an Edge Brasserie & Cocktail Bar and Jaguar Sun collaboration, the Salty's national dog day special, and a "Barks and Bubbles" puppy brunch.Don't forget, this weekend, the Black Pepper Food & Wine Festival returns to Overtown for a chef showdown on Friday, August 25, and the main festival on Saturday, August 26, and Rusty Pelican celebrates its 51st anniversary this Saturday, August 26, with '70s-inspired tiki décor and a special menu.To welcome Torno Subito by Massimo Bottura to Miami, La Mar hosts a one-night-only dinner celebration. Chefs Diego Oka and Bernardo Paladini share the kitchen to prepare a seven-course dinner featuring dishes from both restaurants such as the tiradito bachiche from La Mar and the colpa d’ alfredo from Torno Subito. Mixologists from Dante are flying from New York to prepare pre- and post-dinner cocktails.Wynwood Brewing is celebrating its tenth anniversary this weekend with a packed schedule. Guests can expect DJ sets throughout the day, along with concerts from Lotus Collective and Jacuzzi Boys, eats from pop-ups like Casa 11 Mexican Kitchen and Wolf of Tacos , and a special anniversary offering from Night Owl Cookies . At 1 p.m., founder Luis Brignoni will be present for the release and tasting of "La Década," a beer brewed in the first barrel ever used at the brewery to mark the anniversary.Edge and Jaguar Sun are coming together for a one-night-only experience. Jaguar Sun’s Will Thompson will serve cocktails while chef Carey Hynes and Edge's executive chef Aaron Brooks prepare the four-course menu crafted around both restaurants' tastes.Want to celebrate national dog day with your pup? Take a trip to the Salty, which has prepared a special treat for all pups this weekend. The "Baked Doggy" doughnut ($3.95) is made with a peanut butter glaze topped with a dollop of yogurt cream and a homemade milk bone. During the sale, the Salty will offer half off any coffee with the purchase of the dog-friendly confection through the app or the website by using the code "dogweekend."This weekend, the National Hotel partners with the Humane Society of Greater Miami to host a puppy brunch at Mareva 1939. The specialty brunch offers bottomless select cocktails for $35. A percentage of the proceeds will benefit the Humane Society. There will be an onsite adoption event if you are looking to give puppies a new home.