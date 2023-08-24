Miami Food and Drink Events This Weekend: Wynwood Brewing's Anniversary, Doggy Donuts, and Puppy Brunch

This weekend's food and drink events in Miami include the Torno Subito and La Mar collaboration dinner, Wynwood Brewing's tenth anniversary, an Edge Brasserie & Cocktail Bar and Jaguar Sun collaboration, the Salty's national dog day special, and a "Barks and Bubbles" puppy brunch.
Don't forget, this weekend, the Black Pepper Food & Wine Festival
returns to Overtown for a chef showdown on Friday, August 25, and the main festival on Saturday, August 26, and Rusty Pelican celebrates its 51st anniversary
this Saturday, August 26, with '70s-inspired tiki décor and a special menu.
Torno Subito and La Mar Collaboration Dinner
To welcome Torno Subito
by Massimo Bottura to Miami, La Mar hosts a one-night-only dinner celebration. Chefs Diego Oka and Bernardo Paladini share the kitchen to prepare a seven-course dinner featuring dishes from both restaurants such as the tiradito bachiche from La Mar and the colpa d’ alfredo from Torno Subito. Mixologists from Dante
are flying from New York to prepare pre- and post-dinner cocktails. 7 p.m. or 9:30 p.m. Friday, August 25, at 500 Brickell Key Dr., Miami. Tickets cost $200 via sevenrooms.com.
Wynwood Brewing Co.'s "La Década"
Wynwood Brewing is celebrating its tenth anniversary this weekend with a packed schedule. Guests can expect DJ sets throughout the day, along with concerts from Lotus Collective and Jacuzzi Boys, eats from pop-ups like Casa 11 Mexican Kitchen and Wolf of Tacos
, and a special anniversary offering from Night Owl Cookies
. At 1 p.m., founder Luis Brignoni will be present for the release and tasting of "La Década," a beer brewed in the first barrel ever used at the brewery to mark the anniversary. Noon to close, Saturday, August 26, at 565 NW 24th St., Miami. Tickets cost $6 to $24 via eventbrite.com.
Edge Brasserie & Cocktail Bar x Jaguar Sun
Edge and Jaguar Sun are coming together for a one-night-only experience. Jaguar Sun’s Will Thompson will serve cocktails while chef Carey Hynes and Edge's executive chef Aaron Brooks prepare the four-course menu crafted around both restaurants' tastes. Seatings start at 6 p.m. Saturday, August 26, at 1435 Brickell Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $135 via opentable.com.
The Salty's National Dog Day Weekend
Want to celebrate national dog day
with your pup? Take a trip to the Salty, which has prepared a special treat for all pups this weekend. The "Baked Doggy" doughnut ($3.95) is made with a peanut butter glaze topped with a dollop of yogurt cream and a homemade milk bone. During the sale, the Salty will offer half off any coffee with the purchase of the dog-friendly confection through the app
or the website by using the code "dogweekend." Saturday, August 26, and Sunday, August 27, at all locations; saltydonut.com.
Barks and Bubbles Puppy Brunch
This weekend, the National Hotel partners with the Humane Society of Greater Miami
to host a puppy brunch at Mareva 1939. The specialty brunch offers bottomless select cocktails for $35. A percentage of the proceeds will benefit the Humane Society. There will be an onsite adoption event if you are looking to give puppies a new home. Noon to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, August 27, at 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; opentable.com.