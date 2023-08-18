 Rusty Pelican in Miami Celebrates 51st Anniversary With Throwback Menu | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Food & Drink News

Rusty Pelican Celebrates Its 51st Anniversary With Throwback Menu

The Key Biscayne restaurant's special throwback menu, which includes teriyaki-glazed sirloin and conch fritters, is available August 21-25.
August 18, 2023
The Rusty Pelican circa 1972
The Rusty Pelican circa 1972 Rusty Pelican photo
Share this:
Rusty Pelican is set to party like it's 1972.

This month, the iconic Key Biscayne restaurant known for its water and skyline vistas, fresh catches, and thumping events is celebrating its 51st birthday with a special throwback menu available August 21-25.

"Rusty Pelican is now a signature of Miami," executive chef Fiorela Cornejo tells New Times. "We're going to be honoring our milestone with a menu from the '70s, which reminds us of how the restaurant was, compared to how it has grown — both in its menu and events — through the years."

It's been a roller coaster ride for Rusty Pelican through the decades. Despite the many highlights, one low point came in 1984 when a faulty wire sparked a fire that burned down the original structure. In 1987, after a lengthy rebuild, the restaurant relaunched with a new second-floor event space.

In 2011, Rusty Pelican underwent a massive $7 million renovation, bringing to life its current modern-meets-chic allure, complete with a dining room for 200-plus, lounge/bar for 100-plus, and convertible ballroom with a capacity for up to 500 guests.

Among the memorable dishes that have appeared on the Rusty Pelican menu through the decades, several will be revived as part of the celebration. They include a teriyaki-glazed sirloin accompanied by Polynesian rice and grilled broccolini ($19.72); conch fritters doused in a grilled pineapple relish ($7); and the "Chicken Kona Kai" platter of grilled pineapple loaded with chicken, rice, and plantains and doused in a sweet and sour glaze ($19.72).

On the booze front, there will be a trio of $5 cocktails, including a mojito, mai tai, and the "Rum Away With Me" (Flor de Caña 12-year rum, Thai iced tea, and hints of cinnamon and Disaronno).

The week of nostalgia culminates on Saturday, August 26, with a Rusty Pelican Day Celebration. Taking place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the bar and lounge area — complete with panoramic city views — the event includes DJ spinning Hawaiian-inspired jams, '70s tiki-esque décor, and photo booth opps. The ticket, which goes for $19.72, naturally, includes passed bites, and guests are encouraged to book their spot in advance via OpenTable.

The throwback menu and Rusty Pelican Day Celebration will do more than celebrate the establishment's five-decade run. The event will serve to support a local nonprofit, with all proceeds that day donated to Overtown Youth Center to benefit its youth development programming.

"We are the capital of good food here. We have the view set for you, and we hope you'll be open to trying some of our new dishes in addition to the classics," Cornejo adds. "We have it all here at Rusty Pelican."

Rusty Pelican Day Celebration. 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, August 26, at Rusty Pelican, 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne; 305-361-3818; therustypelican.com. Tickets cost $19.72 via opentable.com.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jesse Scott is a Fort Lauderdale-based contributor for Miami New Times covering culture, food, travel, and entertainment in South Florida and beyond. His work has appeared in Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, National Geographic, and his hometown newspaper, the Free Lance-Star, among others.

Trending

10 Miami Restaurants You Didn't Know Were Owned by Celebrities

Celebrities

10 Miami Restaurants You Didn't Know Were Owned by Celebrities

By Ryan Yousefi
Burger Beast Celebrates 15 Years With Burger Collaboration Pop-Ups and a Foodie Scavenger Hunt

Things To Do

Burger Beast Celebrates 15 Years With Burger Collaboration Pop-Ups and a Foodie Scavenger Hunt

By Nicole Danna
Miami Food and Drink Events This Weekend: Teacher Happy Hour, Veza Sur Anniversary, and Sando Sunday

Things To Do

Miami Food and Drink Events This Weekend: Teacher Happy Hour, Veza Sur Anniversary, and Sando Sunday

By Rachel Costa
Peruvian Restaurant Itamae to Close in Design District; New Itamae Ao on Tap

Openings & Closings

Peruvian Restaurant Itamae to Close in Design District; New Itamae Ao on Tap

By Nicole Danna
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation