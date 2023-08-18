Rusty Pelican Celebrates Its 51st Anniversary With Throwback Menu

Rusty Pelican is set to party like it's 1972.
This month, the iconic Key Biscayne restaurant known for its water and skyline vistas, fresh catches, and thumping events is celebrating its 51st birthday with a special throwback menu available August 21-25.
"Rusty Pelican is now a signature of Miami," executive chef Fiorela Cornejo tells New Times. "We're going to be honoring our milestone with a menu from the '70s, which reminds us of how the restaurant was, compared to how it has grown — both in its menu and events — through the years."
It's been a roller coaster ride for Rusty Pelican through the decades. Despite the many highlights, one low point came in 1984 when a faulty wire sparked a fire that burned down the original structure. In 1987, after a lengthy rebuild, the restaurant relaunched with a new second-floor event space.
In 2011, Rusty Pelican underwent a massive $7 million renovation, bringing to life its current modern-meets-chic allure, complete with a dining room for 200-plus, lounge/bar for 100-plus, and convertible ballroom with a capacity for up to 500 guests.
Among the memorable dishes that have appeared on the Rusty Pelican menu through the decades, several will be revived as part of the celebration. They include a teriyaki-glazed sirloin accompanied by Polynesian rice and grilled broccolini ($19.72); conch fritters doused in a grilled pineapple relish ($7); and the "Chicken Kona Kai" platter of grilled pineapple loaded with chicken, rice, and plantains and doused in a sweet and sour glaze ($19.72).
On the booze front, there will be a trio of $5 cocktails, including a mojito, mai tai, and the "Rum Away With Me" (Flor de Caña 12-year rum, Thai iced tea, and hints of cinnamon and Disaronno).
The week of nostalgia culminates on Saturday, August 26, with a Rusty Pelican Day Celebration. Taking place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the bar and lounge area — complete with panoramic city views — the event includes DJ spinning Hawaiian-inspired jams, '70s tiki-esque décor, and photo booth opps. The ticket, which goes for $19.72, naturally, includes passed bites, and guests are encouraged to book their spot in advance via OpenTable.
The throwback menu and Rusty Pelican Day Celebration will do more than celebrate the establishment's five-decade run. The event will serve to support a local nonprofit, with all proceeds that day donated to Overtown Youth Center to benefit its youth development programming.
"We are the capital of good food here. We have the view set for you, and we hope you'll be open to trying some of our new dishes in addition to the classics," Cornejo adds. "We have it all here at Rusty Pelican."
Rusty Pelican Day Celebration. 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, August 26, at Rusty Pelican, 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne; 305-361-3818; therustypelican.com. Tickets cost $19.72 via opentable.com.