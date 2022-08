The Ten Best Restaurants to Dine With Your Dog

click to enlarge You and your pup can order up a plate of bacon at Bacon Bitch in Miami Beach. Photo courtesy of Bacon Bitch

Bacon Bitch 860 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-900-7371

baconbitch.com

click to enlarge Casa Sensei offers its take on dog-friendly sushi. Photo courtesy of Casa Sensei

Casa Sensei 1200 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

954-530-4176

casasensei.com

click to enlarge Give your pupper the best brain freeze ever. Photo courtesy of Cielito Artisan Pops.

Cielito Artisan Pops 2750 NW Third Ave., Suite 20A, Miami

305-397-7392

cielitoartisanpops.com

click to enlarge At Kush Wynwood, humans have a large selection of craft beer to choose from, while their furry friends have a pet-friendly menu worth savoring. Photo courtesy of Kush Hospitality

Kush Wynwood 2003 N. Miami Ave., Miami

305-576-4500

kushhospitality.com

click to enlarge LoKal offers a "Doggy Menu" just for pups. Photo courtesy of Kush Hospitality

LoKal 3190 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove

305-442-3377

kushhospitality.com

click to enlarge Negroni offers beef tartare for your pup. Photo courtesy of Negroni

Negroni 3201 Buena Vista Blvd., Miami

786-510-0075

negronius.com

click to enlarge Peacock Garden offers up beef tartare and a house-made "Puppyccino." Photo courtesy of Peacock Garden

Peacock Garden Resto Bar & Grill 2889 McFarlane Rd., Miami

305-774-3332

peacockgardenrestobar.com

click to enlarge Saw Restaurant is not only dog-friendly — they have a dedicated dog menu to boot. Photo courtesy of Sawa Restaurant

Sawa Restaurant & Lounge 360 San Lorenzo Ave., Coral Gables

305-447-6555

sawarestaurant.com

click to enlarge Shooters Waterfront is the ideal place to dine with your dog. Photo courtesy of Shooters Waterfront

Shooters Waterfront 3033 NE 32nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale

954-566-2855

shooterswaterfront.com

click to enlarge Frenchies and French fries at Quarterdeck Photo by @MallowFrenchie

Quarterdeck 1035 SE 17th St., Fort Lauderdale

954-524-6163

quarterdeckrestaurants.com

Let's face it: For many of us, a dog isn't just a pet. Most likely, he's also your best friend, your running buddy, and the silent keeper of your deepest secrets. So it makes sense he's your first choice to share a meal with on a weekday afternoon or a relaxing weekend outing.Lucky for us, Miami's tropical climate ensures there are plenty of places with outdoor spaces designed for you and your pooch to enjoy together.Although most restaurant patios welcome you and your four-legged friend, some go far beyond the complimentary water bowl by catering to canines with special doggie dishes and freebies. Think pet-friendly sushi, meaty treats made especially for Fido, and exclusive “puppy” menus that include house-made dog biscuits and desserts.To show your furry friends some extra appreciation this year, we've compiled a list of the best pet-friendly places in South Florida to chow down and enjoy some good eats — with your pooch, of course.Take your favorite little bitch to this restaurant and stretch out on the inviting patio. Bacon Bitch is so dog-friendly, the kitchen is more than happy to customize any item on the menu just for your pooch. While there's plenty of egg and cheese goodness to go around, we're pretty sure there isn't pup on this planet that would say "no" to a giant plate of Nueske's bacon along with any of the offerings off the "Extra Bitch" menu, including strip steak and turkey sausage.

If you’re looking to spoil your dog, bring them to Casa Sensei for a truly "woof-tastic" good time. Casa Sensei offers guests and their dogs a spacious outdoor patio where you can enjoy the breeze along with dog-friendly bites overlooking the Himmarshee Canal. Pups can choose from a choice of savory “doggie sushi,” hand-rolled bites that include the "woof roll" prepared with beef, rice, carrots, and peas rolled in soy paper, as well as special dog-friendly "salmon delight" and "chicken lovers" stir-fries. Casa Sensei also hosts special monthly happy hours for pups.This paleta shop, located in the iconic black-and-white-striped Wynwood Building, offers frozen treats for both you and your dog. While you dip your own pop in dark or white chocolate, or dress it up with an endless variety of toppings, order one of the special dietary-friendly doggy pops for pups to enjoy as well. That means you can treat your dog to a "pup-sicle'' of his own, with flavors such as banana with peanut butter, pumpkin with yogurt, and watermelon pineapple.This pet-friendly Wynwood dining destination has a table outside with you and your pup's name on it — and a select menu made just for fur babies. If your four-legged friend is hungry, guests can order up doggy-style dishes like "Chichi’s Chicken & Rice" — a bowl of grilled chicken, brown rice, carrots, and peas. While Bosco chows down, humans are encouraged to enjoy the restaurant's ever-rotating list of quality craft beers, locally sourced food, and engaging art created by local artists.

When LoKal opened its doors in December 2011, the Coconut Grove restaurant quickly gained popularity as a gathering spot for locals and their furry friends. To that end, the establishment's standalone doggy menu offers pups the chance to indulge in doggo-only dishes like "Chichi Get The Meatloaf" featuring a homemade meatloaf with egg and tomato puree, or "Yeyo’s Chicken & Rice" that combines grilled chicken, brown rice, carrots, and peas. Pair each with a "Bowser Beer," a non-alcoholic beer made for pups that's served over ice.

Your pup won’t be subjected to begging for scraps if you dine at Negroni in Midtown. The dog-only menu is available for pups seated outdoors and includes two of the most luxurious puppy chow selections you will find in the Magic City. To that end, let your pup choose from chicken nigiri made with organic grilled chicken breast, sushi rice, and carrot spaghetti or the beef tartare — a combination of grass-fed ground beef, steamed sushi rice, and boiled vegetables.If it's variety you're after, the dog menu at Peacock Garden presents a plethora of options for your canine companion. High-end eats include a beef tartare or Alaskan King salmon crudo, each prepared with organic sweet potato, carrots, peas, and eggshells and served with a refreshing bowl of Evian water. Of course, no meal here is complete without dessert, and your pup is no exception. Dogs can finish their meal with the chef's own "Blueberry Puppyccino," a decadent bowl of whipped cream and fresh blueberries.

Swanky Coral Gables canines can indulge in a little retail therapy at Shops at Merrick Park and then lounge on Sawa's patio, where a special dog-only menu awaits. Your pampered pup can start her meal with tapas offerings like gourmet baked mini biscuits, bully strips, and Purina Beggin' Strips. From there, it's a choice between a chicken breast or filet mignon kebab. And for the final course, Fifi can finish with a scoop or two of pup-friendly ice cream.

If it's a relaxing afternoon you're after, you can spend it at Shooters — preferably with a drink in hand, and your dog's leash in the other. While you enjoy the Intracoastal views, your pup can order up dishes prepared by Fort Lauderdale-based Meals for Dogs . The meals offer up a savory, veterinary-approved dish carefully prepared for man's best friend. Options include the "Ocean Reef Turkey," "Boca Chica Chicken," and "Bahia Beef" each made with a variety of vegetables and grains including lentils, whole wheat macaroni, butternut squash, sweet potato, carrots, and kale and fortified with pumpkin, hemp, or flaxseed oils and a blend of essential vitamins and minerals.Miami’s favorite chill hangout knows just how to make your dog feel special. Grab a table at Quarterdeck’s outdoor patio area and treat your pooch to a meal from the exclusive “Puppy Chow'' menu. The selections range from $2-$10 and include grilled chicken with rice, bacon strips, sweet potato treats, and an unseasoned hamburger patty — all served with a bowl of ice water. While your pup is chowing down, people are encouraged to enjoy a Tito's "Puptail" (not intended for animal consumption) like the "Brindle" made with Tito’s vodka, orange juice, and sparkling mineral water, topped off with fresh blackberries.