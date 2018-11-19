Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Thanksgiving 2018

Happy Thanksgiving, Miami. This week, the Anderson and the Wharf are hosting Friendsgiving events, while Ariete offers a pre-holiday all-night happy hour. Plus, dozens of restaurants are offering Thanksgiving brunch and dinner meals. Make sure to make a reservation in advance.

Third-Annual Friendsgiving at the Anderson. Monday, the All Day Foundation, a non-profit created through Bar Lab that supports children by raising awareness in the food and beverage industry, will host the Anderson's third-annual Friendsgiving. Some of Miami's best chefs, bar owners, and restaurateurs will come together to supply unlimited food and cocktails. Participants include Ms. Cheezious, Mason Eatery, Drunken Dragon, No Name Chinese, El Bagel, Sweet Melody, Kyu, Ghee, and Stubborn Seed. Drinks and cocktails will be provided by Veza Sur Brewery, Coconut Cartel, and Nightlife Brewing. The evening will also include live music. This year's proceeds will benefit the Chef Andrew Scholarship Fund. 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, November 19, at the Anderson, 709 Northeast 79th St., Miami; 305-757-3368; theandersonmiami.com. $45 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Cantina La Veinte

Lunch Deal at Cantina La 20. Chef Santiago Gomez has launched a three-course lunch deal at his Brickell restaurant, Cantina La 20. Highlights include table-side steak tartar, red snapper ceviche, and Baja-style burritos. Top it off with a vegan blueberry panna cotta, or a sweet pistachio cake. Plus, make it boozy with $5 margaritas and $5 signature cocktails, such as the Tulum de Noche, a spiked mezcal drink. Noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, at Cantina La 20, 786-623-6135; cantinala20.com.

Bunnie Cakes' Thanksgiving pies Courtesy of Bunnie Cakes

Here's Where to Get Your 2018 Thanksgiving Pie. Thanksgiving dinner is famous for turkey, but we're really in it for the pie. Whether you're a traditionalist who loves pumpkin pie or you opt for a Miami-style key lime variety, you need at least one pie on the holiday table. Here's where you can find the best pies in Miami.

Courtesy the Wharf Miami

Friendsgiving with DJ Irie at the Wharf. Thanksgiving comes early to the Miami River at the Wharf's Friendsgiving event. Bring canned or non-perishable food items to receive a complimentary welcome cocktail. Otherwise, expect food and drink from Garcia’s Seafood, King of Racks BBQ, Cracked by Chef Adrianne, Spris Artisan Pizza, La Santa Taqueria, and Mojo Donuts. There will also be live music and a performance by DJ Irie. Beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 21, at the Wharf, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; 305-906-4000; wharfmiami.com. RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Photo via Ariete

All Night Happy Hour at Ariete. Take the night off from cleaning and cooking, and stop by Ariete's Thanksgiving Eve happy hour. Expect punch and cocktail specials, as well as a lineup of snacks and fritas. 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Wednesday, November 21, at Ariete, 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 305-640-5862; arietemiami.com.

Courtesy of Whole Foods

Prime Now Last-Minute Delivery From Whole Foods on Thanksgiving Day. The turkey is in the oven, and the mashed potatoes are almost ready. But then you realize: You forgot to pick up apple pie from your favorite bakery. Enter Prime Now, Amazon’s same-day delivery service, which will deliver items from Whole Foods Market on Thanksgiving Day until 2 p.m. Using the Prime Now website or app, customers can peruse thousands of Whole Foods Market items — including produce, meat and seafood, everyday staples, and other locally sourced goods — place orders, and track delivery.

EXPAND Courtesy of Toro Toro.

Thanksgiving 2018: Miami Restaurant Brunch Guide. Thanksgiving is really what you wish to make of it. If you're craving an early feast this year, you'll be happy to know that many Miami eateries are hosting tasty options of turkey brunch on November 22 and over the weekend. Here are the best spots serving up special holiday menus. Brunch specials fall on Thanksgiving Day unless noted otherwise.

EXPAND Courtesy of Upland Miami.

Thanksgiving 2018: Miami Restaurant Dinner Guide. It's time to talk turkey. Thanksgiving falls on November 22 this year, and if you want to celebrate everything you hold dear without being on kitchen duty, it's a good idea to secure a dinner reservation at one of the local eateries offering special holiday menus. Whether you’re looking for a fair-priced prix fixe or an eyebrow-raising feast to impress your loved ones, you’ll find the ideal Thanksgiving meal on our list.