Thanksgiving 2018: Miami Restaurant Brunch Guide

Thanksgiving is really what you wish to make of it. If you're craving an early feast this year, you'll be happy to know that many Miami eateries are hosting tasty options of turkey brunch on November 22 and over the weekend.

Here are the best spots serving up special holiday menus. Brunch specials fall on Thanksgiving Day unless noted otherwise. Prices do not include tax or gratuity.

Addikt at W Miami. Give thanks at this new Brickell eatery with chef Christian Quinone's three-course brunch menu. Traditional holiday items are served with a contemporary twist, including roasted fig and pecan Brie frisee salad, turkey breast, and pumpkin pie. For an additional $25, you get bottomless mimosas and for $35, all the champagne you like. Brunch costs $55 and will be served from noon to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. 485 Brickell Ave., Miami; 305-503-0373; wmiamihotel.com.

Atton Brickell. Atton will host a Friendsgiving brunch buffet at its rooftop on Black Friday. Guests will enjoy bottomless mimosas, a live DJ, and views of Brickell’s skyline by the hotel’s infinity pool. Brunch costs $45 and will be served from noon to 3 p.m. on Friday, November 23. 1500 SW First Ave., Miami; 786-600-2600; attonbrickellmiami.com.

AQ Chop House by Il Mulino. Head to the five-star Acqualina Resort & Spa in Sunny Isles for an all-you-can-eat brunch featuring turkey, carved meats and fish, fresh sushi, homemade pasta stations, seafood, customized omelets, and a bevy of dessert options. There will be live music in the main dining room and on the terrace, as well as a caricaturist creating memorable keepsakes. Brunch costs $85 per person and includes bottomless mimosas, bloody marys, mojitos, and prosecco. Children ages 3 through 13 can dine for $35. Brunch is served from noon to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. 17875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach; 305-466-9191; acqualinaresort.com.

Bagatelle. On Sunday, November 25, Bagatelle with host a Thanksgiving-themed brunch party with an à la carte menu of offerings like pizza á la truffle noire , lobster croissant, and turkey sliders served with cranapple chutney and sweet potato fries. Brunch will be served from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 25. 220 21st St., Miami Beach; 305-704-3900; bagatellemiami.com.

Cecconi's. The buffet-style brunch will include an array of seafood, meat, and pasta offerings, along with traditional Thanksgiving dishes like roasted turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, and pies. Brunch costs $75 per person and will be served from noon to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. 4385 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-507-7902; cecconismiamibeach.com.

Donna Mare. This new Italian trattoria at the Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club will offer a brunch buffet of various dishes, including a sage- and beer-roasted turkey with giblet gravy, and a roasted lechón carving station. There will also be side-dish choices like honey-roasted Brussels sprouts with prosciutto, fall vegetable salad with toasted pumpkin seeds and dried cranberries, vegetable stuffing, and sweet mashed potatoes with white cheddar. Brunch costs $35 for adults, $17.50 for children under 12, and will be served from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. 925 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-6273; donnamare.com.

Habitat. Check out Chef Jose Mendin's homestyle cooking this holiday, featured in baker, sushi, omelet, pastry, and salad stations. There will be herb-marinated turkey with pomegranate jus, pumpkin spice pancakes, orange butter Belgium waffles, lechón ao bao, and pan-roasted mahi . Brunch costs $90 for adults, $45 for children, and will be served from noon to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. 2395 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-6700; 1hotels.com.

Icebox Cafe. The special à la carte brunch menu will feature specials like leftover turkey sandwich with melted provolone, cranberry sauce, and stuffing; and a Thanksgiving Benedict with stuffing, hollandaise, roasted potatoes, and applewood-smoked bacon. Finish on a sweet note with one of the many signature cakes. You can add two glasses of wine to your meal for $20 or two cocktails for an extra $24. Brunch is served Thanksgiving Day. 1855 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-8448; iceboxcafe.com.

Jaya. Celebrate the biggest meal of the year with chef Vijay Veena's brunch buffet, which features selections like turkey, ham, truffle-infused chicken, roasted honey-glazed leg of lamb, Jaya’s famous Chinese dim sum menu, and several raw bar selections displayed on an elaborate ice sculpture. Brunch is priced at $44 per person from 7 to 11 a.m. From 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., the cost is $125 per adult and $63 per child ages 5 to 12 on Thanksgiving Day. 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 855-923-7899, thesetaihotel.com/jaya.

Rusty Pelican. Dazzling waterfront views and a brunch feast await you on Thanksgiving Day at this Key Biscayne landmark. Find breakfast favorites like made-to-order eggs Benedict and omelets, along with spreads from land and sea, sushi, American caviar, and a raw bar. Carving stations will feature lamb, prime rib, roasted turkey, and chipotle honey ham. Mini desserts and pastries round out the meal. Brunch costs $85 for adults, $35 for children, and will be served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., 305-361-3818; therustypelican.com.