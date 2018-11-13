Thanksgiving 2018: Miami Restaurant Dinner Guide

It's time to talk turkey. Thanksgiving falls on November 22 this year, and if you want to celebrate everything you hold dear without being on kitchen duty, it's a good idea to secure a dinner reservation at one of the local eateries offering special holiday menus.

Whether you’re looking for a fair-priced prix fixe or an eyebrow-raising feast to impress your loved ones, you’ll find the ideal Thanksgiving meal on our list below. Prices do not include tax and tip.

Ariete. For this year's feast, chef Michael Beltran will serve an authentic New American buffet of holiday favorites and family recipes. Enjoy roast turkey, porchetta a la Romana, stuffing, honey baked ham, grilled chicken with salsa verde, local fish with heirloom tomato ragout, a green bean casserole, and mac and cheese. Desserts include pumpkin pie, pecan pie, chocolate cake, and tres leches. For those looking to host, the Cave dining room is available for private parties of up to 50, with the option of a customized menu. Buffet is served from 3 to 10 p.m. and costs $65 per adult and $35 per child under age 10. 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 305-640-5862; arietemiami.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Azabu.

Azabu. Open for its first Thanksgiving, this Michelin-starred eatery is offering a Japanese-inspired prix fixe. The menu features a chef’s selection starter of the day, a choice of appetizer including Wagyu beef tataki, and entrées such as branzino with umami butter. Dessert options are masa chocolate cake and yuzu key lime pie. Sake flights with three seasonal selected sakes are available for $22, and Japanese whiskey flights cost $35. Dinner is priced at $50 per guest and will be served from 6 to 11 p.m. 161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 786-276-0520; azabuglobal.com.

BLT Prime. At this American steakhouse, find a buffet-style collection of cheeses, charcuterie, salads, breads , and seafood along with carving stations and pasta selections. A traditional roasted Virginia turkey will be served with Italian sausage, chestnut, and focaccia stuffing; rosemary giblet gravy; creamy whipped potatoes; orange cranberry relish; and roasted Brussels sprouts with smoked bacon and local honey. Another Thanksgiving favorite, the herb-roasted chairman’s reserve prime rib, is prepared here with a port wine jus and served with au gratin potatoes and manchego herb crust. The Bourbon brown sugar-glazed pit ham is marinated in a pineapple chutney and paired with candied potatoes and marshmallow frosting. Desserts include tea tarts, pecan pie, mini Key lime pies, sweet potato pound cakes, eclairs, and cookies. Dinner costs $98 per adult and $45 per child ages 6 through 11. Reservations are required for seatings at noon, 3, 4, and 6 p.m. 4400 NW 87th Ave., Doral; 305-591-6606; bltrestaurants.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Bird & Bone at the Confidante Miami Beach

Bird & Bone. Head to the Confidante Miami Beach for a three-course, $50 prix fixe combining signature dishes and holiday classics. Appetizers include butternut squash soup and Waldorf salad. The main course is young, slow-roasted turkey served with green bean casserole, a potato dish, and stuffing. Desserts are pecan chocolate, apple cobbler, and pumpkin tart. There will also be select appetizers and entrées priced à la carte. 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-424-1234; hyatt.com.

Boulud Sud. Visit chef Daniel Boulud’s restaurant for a Thanksgiving celebration feast. Highlights include mushroom salad cetas and octopus a la plancha for starters. The "Cinderella" pumpkin agnolotti, truffle risotto, and traditional turkey with sweet potato purée are main-course options. Spiced pumpkin custard and caramel fondant are dessert choices. Dinner is served from 2 to 10 p.m. and costs $75 per person. 255 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-421-8800; bouludsud.com.

Bourbon Steak. James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Mina's steakhouse at Turnberry Isle will serve a three-course prix fixe. Starters include roasted butternut squash soup with Nantucket Bay scallops and American Wagyu beef tartare with grilled pita bread. Wood-grilled free-range turkey will be served with cornbread foie gras stuffing, tangerine cranberry sauce, garlic mashed potatoes, cider-glazed yams, and black truffle gravy. There's also a selection of prime cuts such as filet mignon as well as plenty of seafood. End your meal with pecan praline and orange gelée or coquito tres leches with milk sponge. The children’s menu includes a turkey dinner, steak frites , and desserts such as pumpkin cheesecake and warm beignets. Dinner is available from 4 to 11 p.m. and costs $95 for adults and $35 for children aged 5 to 12. 19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura; 786-279-6600; turnberryislemiami.com.

Corsair Kitchen & Bar. Thanksgiving dinner at Corsair is a three-course prix fixe including appetizers such as butternut squash bisque with cranberry apple compote, and sweet potato gnocchi with duck confit, pumpkin purée, roasted carrots, and Parmesan. The entrée list features roast turkey breast, seared Chilean sea bass, and pan-roasted filet mignon with celeriac purée, grilled vegetable tart, chanterelles, and red onion marmalade. Dessert choices are pumpkin, pecan, and apple pie. Dinner is priced at $58 per person and will be served from noon to 10 p.m. 19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura; 786-279-6800; jwturnberry.com.

EXPAND Diez y Seis

Diez y Seis. Led by Chef Jose Icardi, this Mexican eatery in the Shore Club will serve a three-course holiday prix fixe. Start with an appetizer such as tacos corados, with turkey, avocado cilantro sauce, spring onions, and watermelon radish; follow with a main course of turkey peanuts mole, turkey with Mexican stuffing, or pork belly en salsa verde. End the meal on a sweet note with a pumpkin texture dessert made with macaroons, mousse, baby pumpkin, and tuile, crowned with vanilla ice cream. An à la carte Thanksgiving menu will also be available. Dinner costs $45 per person and will be served from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. 1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; sbe.com.

The Dutch. A special prix fixe will feature cider-brined turkey accompanied by andouille sausage and pecan stuffing, whipped potatoes, spiced cranberry chutney, Honeycrisp apple, marinated beets, and maple bacon Brussels sprouts. Desserts include apple pie with salted caramel and vanilla ice cream, pecan pie with cranberry compote and maple ice cream, and lemon pudding with Grand Marnier anglaise and stewed fruit. Dinner costs $55 per person and will be served from 1 to 9 p.m. 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-3112; thedutchmiami.com.

Lightkeepers. Bottomless prosecco, mimosas, bloody marys, and brunch punch will be served alongside a variety of food stations, including breakfast specialties such as omelets and eggs cooked to order, sweet corn chorizo arepa Benedict, and cranberry walnut sweet potato hash. There will also be imported and local artisanal cheeses and cured meats, fresh bread and artisan loaves, chilled seafood, and a raw bar. Main courses include braised short rib, smoked squab, roast turkey, lamb leg, and handmade pasta. For an atypical Thanksgiving diners, try Oops! We Burnt the Turkey Chinese food station. Little ones can feast on mac and cheese or crisp waffle fries. Dinner costs $145 per adult and $49 per child aged 5 to 12 and will be served from 12:30 to 8 p.m. 455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne; 305-365-4156; ritzcarlton.com.

Lure Fishbar. Lure is offering a three-course, prix fixe menu with starters like butternut squash bisque and crab cakes with jicama slaw followed by a roasted organic Carolina turkey served with sourdough sage stuffing, vanilla sweet potatoes, maple-glazed Brussel sprouts, a cranberry slaw, and Grandma’s secret gravy. Desserts include pecan chocolate pie with vanilla ice cream, warm banana bread pudding with dulce de leche, and pumpkin custard pie. Selections from the a la carte menu will also be available. Dinner costs $68 per person and is served from 5 to 9 p.m. 1601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-695-4550; lurefishbar.com.



Novecento. A three-course prix fixe starts with an appetizer of butternut squash soup or a fig and spinach Gorgonzola salad. Move on to roast turkey or coffee-crusted salmon. Kansas City bone-in New York strip served with mushrooms and creamed spinach is available for an additional $15. Apple strudel is dessert. Dinner costs $39 per person and will be served from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Various locations; novecento.com.

Sette Osteria. The special menu's highlights are ravioli della nonna, homemade pumpkin ravioli topped generously with amaretti crumbles and butter sage sauce; and tacchino al forno , featuring roast turkey, ciabatta stuffing, pancetta Brussels sprouts, spiced sweet potatoes, and cranberry chutney. Dinner costs $45 per person. Reservations are encouraged. 2103 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-8282; setteosteria.com.

Prime 112. Signature holiday offerings will be added to the regular à la carte menu. Look for Kobe beef and sausage stuffing, Southern fried turkey leg with gravy, sweet potato cupcakes with marshmallow frosting, and a slow-roasted natural turkey with cranberries and gravy. Dinner starts at 5 p.m. 112 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-695-8484; mylesrestaurantgroup.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Toro Toro.

Toro Toro. Head to the InterContinental in downtown Miami for a Latin-inspired menu offering ancho-rubbed turkey, sweet potato bravas , chorizo cornbread stuffing, a dessert bar, and a bevy of drink specials. Lunch and dinner cost $55 for adults and $27 for children aged 5 to 12 and will be served from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami; 305-372-4710; torotoromiami.com.

Upland Miami. Enjoy a menu of roast turkey breast and confit leg, turkey gravy, roasted autumn vegetables, pork sausage stuffing, cranberry sauce, pomme purée, Parker House rolls, and pumpkin pie. The regular à la carte menu will also be available. Dinner costs $50 per person and will be served from at 1 to 9 p.m. 49 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-602-9998; uplandmiami.com.