Here's Where to Get Your 2018 Thanksgiving Pie

Thanksgiving dinner is famous for turkey, but we're really in it for the pie. In fact, some people actually forgo the rest of the meal and skip to the delicious dessert.

Whether you're a traditionalist who loves pumpkin pie or you opt for a Miami-style key lime variety, you need at least one pie on the holiday table.

Sure, Publix, Fresh Market, and Whole Foods sell the usual pumpkin, apple, and pecan versions, but why not patronize local bakeries? Here's where you can find the best pies in Miami.

Turkey cake from Bunnie Cakes. Courtesy of Bunnie Cakes

Bunnie Cakes. This all-vegan bakery has a host of delicious offerings including pumpkin pie ($26 vegan/$31 vegan and gluten-free); apple crumble pie ($26 vegan/$31 vegan and gluten-free); sweet potato and marshmallow pie ($26 vegan/$31 vegan and gluten-free); four mini pies ($35 vegan/$40 vegan and gluten-free); decorative Thanksgiving cakes in pumpkin spice, chocolate lovers, very vanilla, red velvet, of coffee cinnamon cake ($49 vegan/$59 vegan and gluten-free); pumpkin loaf with soy cream cheese ($21 vegan and gluten-free); and a Thanksgiving cupcake assortment ($19 vegan/$21 vegan and gluten-free). Pre-order by phone bunniecakes.com or call 305-364-5082 pre-order until Wednesday. 2322 NE Second Ave.

Chocolate pecan pie Courtesy of Fireman Derek's Bake Shop

Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop. Wynwood’s coveted pie shop offers an impressive holiday menu. Choose from flavors such as pumpkin, Key lime, apple, salted caramel, pecan, Nutella, chocolate peanut butter, guava berry, birthday sundae, chocolate pecan, and coconut custard ($33 to $35). Pre-order online by Sunday, November 18 for pickup at the Wynwood shop on Monday, November 19; Tuesday, November 20; or Wednesday, November 21. The shop will also have pies available for last-minute purchase until Wednesday. Closed Thanksgiving day. 2818 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-449-2517; firemanderekspies.com.

The famous key lime pie at Joe's Stone Crab. Courtesy of Joe's Stone Crab

Joe's Takeaway. Joe’s is a Miami staple, and so is its key lime pie. The award-winning dessert can be delivered to your door or picked up at the restaurant's adjacent market, Joe's Take Away. The homemade and very Miami pie costs $72.95. No pre-ordering is required — just order at the takeaway through Wednesday (closed Thanksgiving day). 1 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-0365; joesstonecrab.com.

Photo by Laine Doss

Knaus Berry Farm. You might have waited in line for its cinnamon rolls, but the farm stand also offers freshly baked pies that are just as hearty as their counterparts. Knaus sells classic fruit-filled, pecan, and key lime pies. Prices range from $10.50 to $12.85, and preordering is available. Please note that the farm stand will be closed Thanksgiving, and all pickups must be done by Wednesday, November 21. 15980 SW 248th St., Homestead; 305-247-0668; knausberryfarm.com.

Pink Pie. The South Florida shop is offering its three-inch mini pies for pickup and delivery. Place orders by Sunday, November 18, for pickup or delivery Wednesday, November 21. Choose from nine unique flavors, including the popular pumpkin cookie butter and Oreo Nutella to satisfy a sweet tooth; the salted caramel and pecan bourbon bacon to appeal to a savory taste; and others. Packages vary from 12 to 54 mini pies, and prices range from $27 to $108. Pickup Wednesday, November 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 1940 N. 30 Rd., Unit 112, Hollywood; 954-744-0214; pinkpie.com.

Thanksgiving doughnuts Courtesy of Pretty Sweet

Pretty Sweet. Formerly Sweetness Bakeshop, the bakery is offering pumpkin pie ($18), bourbon pecan pie ($24), and pie doughnuts ($1.25 each). Order in store or by phone. 9549 SW 72nd St., Miami; 305- 271-7791; lifeisprettysweet.com.

Zak the Baker's Zak Stern inspects the day's loaves. Photo by Zachary Fagenson

Zak the Baker. The Wynwood bakery is taking online orders for apple and chocolate caramel pies ($12 to $19). The bakery will be open Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. to noon for pie pickups and last-minute bread and pastry purchases only (the café will be closed). 295 NW 26th St., Miami; 786-294-0876; zakthebaker.com.