Prime Now Will Deliver Last-Minute Items From Whole Foods on Thanksgiving Day

The turkey is in the oven, and the mashed potatoes are almost ready. But then you realize: You forgot to pick up apple pie from your favorite bakery. Enter Prime Now, Amazon’s same-day delivery service, which will deliver items from Whole Foods Market on Thanksgiving Day until 2 p.m.

Through Prime Now, customers won't have to worry about forgetting cranberry sauce or running out of gravy this year. Some of the most popular items ordered on Thanksgiving Eve last year included potatoes, yellow onions, pumpkin, sour cream, and sparkling cider, according to data from Amazon Prime. Plus, holiday decorations and board games will be up for order too.