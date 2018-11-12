Prime Now Will Deliver Last-Minute Items From Whole Foods on Thanksgiving Day

The turkey is in the oven, and the mashed potatoes are almost ready. But then you realize: You forgot to pick up
Through Prime Now, customers won't have to worry about forgetting cranberry sauce or running out of gravy this year. Some of the most popular items ordered on Thanksgiving Eve last year included potatoes, yellow onions, pumpkin, sour cream, and sparkling cider, according to data from Amazon Prime. Plus, holiday decorations and board games will be up for order too.
Using the Prime Now website or app, customers can peruse thousands of Whole Foods Market items — including produce, meat and seafood, everyday staples, and other locally sourced goods — place orders, and track delivery.
One- and two-hour delivery windows will be available upon checkout. Service is available daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and until 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
Prime members can purchase bakery goods, dairy items, flowers, and select alcohols in addition to fresh and organic produce and meats.
Amazon Prime is the e-commerce company's premium subscription service. At $119 a year, it gives members access to free two-day shipping on most items, streaming video and music, and other perks such as Prime Now, which delivers a host of items in less than two hours.
