The Wharf Fort Lauderdale to Close for Renovations. Here's What's Changing.

The Wharf Fort Lauderdale will close on Sunday, September 1, after Labor Day weekend, to undergo renovations and will return with a brand new, more refined look. It plans to reopen late in the fall.
The outdoor venue was originally intended to be a pop-up in 2019 after the success of the former Miami location by Emi Guerra and Alex Manteco of Breakwater Hospitality Group. However, plans changed, and the venue took a life of its own. It has since become a go-to spot for waterfront nightlife, food trucks, and outdoor drinks in Broward.
Now that the spot is more established, the renovation aims to elevate the Wharf as a permanent destination in downtown Fort Lauderdale instead of a pop-up — and this means no more scattered food trucks and rundown bars.
“We are thrilled about the future of the Wharf Fort Lauderdale,” says Guerra, cofounder of Breakwater Hospitality Group. “From its inception, the Wharf has been a vibrant gathering spot for the community, helping to revive the riverfront while creating a destination with a lot of energy and life. Growing alongside Fort Lauderdale and adapting to the downtown’s dynamic atmosphere, the upcoming renovations will blend a laid-back yet elevated experience with a refined coastal aesthetic, enhanced with new bar areas and upgraded entertainment options.”
What's Changing at the Wharf Fort Lauderdale?While the full details of the renovations are yet to be confirmed, Breakwater Hospitality Group says guests can look forward to a brand-new elevated experience with a more refined, coastal aesthetic. The bar areas will get a new sleek style, the venue will receive some upgraded entertainment options, and food trucks will transition into permanent, established food vendors.
Say goodbye to the food trucks.
Pier 5 in Bayside, which is owned by the same hospitality group, followed a similar model with established food vendors instead of food trucks and stylish bars when it opened earlier this year. Despite the new popularity of Pier 5 in Miami, the Wharf remains the group's household name, which was a catalyst for the popularity of open-air entertainment venues throughout South Florida. Other venues that have since opened in South Florida under the hospitality group include Regatta Grove in Coconut Grove and Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach.
How Do We Celebrate the Final Days at the "Old" Wharf?Ahead of the temporary closure (and in true Wharf fashion), the venue will throw a major two-weekend celebration featuring a series of events to commemorate the past five years.
Kicking off on Friday, August 23, and Saturday, August 24, a two-day themed celebration called “& More” will celebrate all things the Wharf Fort Lauderdale is known for, including larger-than-life props, photo opportunities, and some of its past themed bars including the "Hogwharf," "Blowfish & Friends," "90s," "Cinco de Mayo," "St. Patrick’s Day," and more.
Then, continuing into Labor Day weekend, from Thursday, August 29, through Saturday, August 31, the closing parties will mark the venue’s last weekend before bidding Fort Lauderdale a "sea you later."
New Times will update this article once a reopening date is confirmed.
The Wharf Fort Lauderdale. 20 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Closing Sunday, September 1. Set to reopen in Fall 2024.