 Miami Waterfront Venue Pier 5 Opening at Bayside Marketplace | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Food & Drink News

Waterfront Food and Drink Venue Pier 5 Coming to Bayside Marketplace

Pier 5 is bringing waterfront entertainment, food and beverages to Bayfront Marketplace.
January 3, 2024
A rendering of Pier 5 at Bayside Marketplace in Miami.
A rendering of Pier 5 at Bayside Marketplace in Miami. Photo by Saladino Design Studios
Share this:
Listen, we know you miss The Wharf Miami, and although the beloved spot is closed, Pier 5 is set to bring back the waterfront entertainment vibe to downtown Miami at Bayside Marketplace. The venue will host a weekend-long official grand opening starting Thursday, January 11.

Pier 5, a new outdoor entertainment and food venue, is the brainchild of Breakwater Hospitality Group and Erick Passo, co-owner of Black Market Miami. The group is known for giving South Florida popular venues including The Wharf Fort Lauderdale, Regatta Grove in Coconut Grove, and Carousel Club in Hallandale Beach. This new concept will offer entertaining activations, live music, food vendors, and an array of specialty cocktails.

“Pier 5 is a representation of our commitment to celebrating Miami’s energetic culture by bringing people together and creating lasting memories," says Alex Mantecon, co-founder of Breakwater Hospitality Group. "As Miami locals, we’re ready to reinvigorate Bayside Marketplace with Pier 5 as a destination for all to enjoy with creative event programming, delicious drinks, and food on the bayfront."

The open-air entertainment destination will be open every day with inclusive activities for all ages. Families can enjoy signature deck games and shaded lounge areas to escape the Miami heat. As for the adults, the Rum Bar will emphasize tropical drinks including mojitos and daiquiris. If rum is not your thing, the Tequila and Mezcal Bar offers over 150 labels and highlights a specialty margarita.
click to enlarge Delicious pancakes with whipped cream
Nicky Jam's La Industria in Miami is known for breakfast delicacies including pancakes, waffles, and French toast.
La Industria photo
Pier 5 will offer food from four popular vendors from Bayside to cater to different tastes.

Starting with their partner Black Market Miami, a local bar serving bar food with a Miami twist, the menu ranges from wings to ham croquetas. For the slice lovers, Ben's Pizza offers New York-style pizzas by the slice including Ben's classic cheese and the pepperoni char cup pizza. If you haven't tried La Industria, the famous bakery founded by the singer and actor Nicky Jam, this will be your chance. Lastly, cool down with Skoops, an authentic gelato and ice cream spot.

“Pier 5 will add a new and exciting dimension to Bayside Marketplace, infusing the community with a fresh and lively atmosphere,” says Emi Guerra, co-founder of Breakwater Hospitality Group. “With great music, delicious cocktails and a welcoming atmosphere, the venue’s vibe speaks to the historic roots of the original fishing pier while creating a unique experience for locals and visitors alike. We are honored to have the opportunity to breathe new life into Bayside Marketplace and look forward to welcoming guests soon.”

The name honors the city’s most famous fishing pier, which stood where Bayside Marketplace is now located, so the design is a nod to Miami’s fishing culture with a tropical influence. Guests can expect to feel as if they entered a ship because of the woodwork, furniture, and nautical flags that spell out the venue's name.

Guests can already enjoy Pier 5 as it is currently in its soft opening period, but get ready for the weekend-long grand opening event. At the grand opening from Thursday, January 11, to Sunday, January 14, anyone who RSVPs will receive a complimentary welcome cocktail to celebrate Pier 5.

Pier 5. Sunday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 a.m. 401 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami; 305-209-0090; pier5.com.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Rachel Costa is a Coconut Creek-based contributor who covers the food scene in South Florida for Miami New Times. She was born in Brazil and is a graduate of Florida International University. In addition to New Times, her work has appeared in Coral Gables Magazine and the Miami Times, and on WLRN.
Contact: Rachel Costa

Trending

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila to Open in Coral Gables in January 2024

Food & Drink News

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila to Open in Coral Gables in January 2024

By Rachel Costa
Miami Food and Drink Events This Week: New Year's Day Brunches in Miami, Cocktails, and Burger Pop-Up

Things To Do

Miami Food and Drink Events This Week: New Year's Day Brunches in Miami, Cocktails, and Burger Pop-Up

By Rachel Costa
The 10 Best New Miami Restaurants That Opened in 2023

Lists

The 10 Best New Miami Restaurants That Opened in 2023

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar and Nicole Danna
This Coral Gables Deli Might Make the Best Sandwich in Miami

Food & Drink News

This Coral Gables Deli Might Make the Best Sandwich in Miami

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation