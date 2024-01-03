Waterfront Food and Drink Venue Pier 5 Coming to Bayside Marketplace

Listen, we know you miss The Wharf Miami, and although the beloved spot is closed, Pier 5 is set to bring back the waterfront entertainment vibe to downtown Miami at Bayside Marketplace. The venue will host a weekend-long official grand opening starting Thursday, January 11.
Pier 5, a new outdoor entertainment and food venue, is the brainchild of Breakwater Hospitality Group and Erick Passo, co-owner of Black Market Miami. The group is known for giving South Florida popular venues including The Wharf Fort Lauderdale, Regatta Grove in Coconut Grove, and Carousel Club in Hallandale Beach. This new concept will offer entertaining activations, live music, food vendors, and an array of specialty cocktails.
“Pier 5 is a representation of our commitment to celebrating Miami’s energetic culture by bringing people together and creating lasting memories," says Alex Mantecon, co-founder of Breakwater Hospitality Group. "As Miami locals, we’re ready to reinvigorate Bayside Marketplace with Pier 5 as a destination for all to enjoy with creative event programming, delicious drinks, and food on the bayfront."
The open-air entertainment destination will be open every day with inclusive activities for all ages. Families can enjoy signature deck games and shaded lounge areas to escape the Miami heat. As for the adults, the Rum Bar will emphasize tropical drinks including mojitos and daiquiris. If rum is not your thing, the Tequila and Mezcal Bar offers over 150 labels and highlights a specialty margarita.
Starting with their partner Black Market Miami, a local bar serving bar food with a Miami twist, the menu ranges from wings to ham croquetas. For the slice lovers, Ben's Pizza offers New York-style pizzas by the slice including Ben's classic cheese and the pepperoni char cup pizza. If you haven't tried La Industria, the famous bakery founded by the singer and actor Nicky Jam, this will be your chance. Lastly, cool down with Skoops, an authentic gelato and ice cream spot.
“Pier 5 will add a new and exciting dimension to Bayside Marketplace, infusing the community with a fresh and lively atmosphere,” says Emi Guerra, co-founder of Breakwater Hospitality Group. “With great music, delicious cocktails and a welcoming atmosphere, the venue’s vibe speaks to the historic roots of the original fishing pier while creating a unique experience for locals and visitors alike. We are honored to have the opportunity to breathe new life into Bayside Marketplace and look forward to welcoming guests soon.”
The name honors the city’s most famous fishing pier, which stood where Bayside Marketplace is now located, so the design is a nod to Miami’s fishing culture with a tropical influence. Guests can expect to feel as if they entered a ship because of the woodwork, furniture, and nautical flags that spell out the venue's name.
Guests can already enjoy Pier 5 as it is currently in its soft opening period, but get ready for the weekend-long grand opening event. At the grand opening from Thursday, January 11, to Sunday, January 14, anyone who RSVPs will receive a complimentary welcome cocktail to celebrate Pier 5.
Pier 5. Sunday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 a.m. 401 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami; 305-209-0090; pier5.com.