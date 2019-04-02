The Sylvester, a Cocktail and Coffee Bar With CBD Upgrades, to Open in Boombox Space

Ben Potts and Brian Nasajon are opening the Sylvester, a Miami-themed cocktail and coffee bar with optional CBD upgrades.

The bar, set to debut sometime this month, is located in the former Boombox space. The duo opened Boombox (in the former Bardot space) in November 2018. At the same time, they did a refresh on their Mason Eatery space next door. A month ago, Mason closed.

Now the two creatives are returning to their roots with a concept closer to their successful Beaker & Gray, just a few blocks south. Says Potts of opening the Sylvester in the former Boombox space, "While Boombox was the concept we designed it to be, our guests wanted more of what makes Beaker & Gray such an amazing experience. Not just a great atmosphere, but cocktails by Ben Potts and cuisine by chef Brian Nasajon together."