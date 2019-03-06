Mason Eatery Closes in Midtown

Just months after the restaurant reopened with an updated menu and decor, Mason has closed for good.
The eatery, located in the former Gigi space, shuttered yesterday. According to a Mason rep, employees were notified on Monday of the restaurant's impending demise.
The concept, by the Beaker & Gray Group (led by Beaker & Gray's Brian Nasajon and Ben Potts), opened in summer 2018 with the idea of offering upscale diner fare until the wee hours of the morning. The 2,500-square-foot, art deco-inspired place offered burgers, pretzel-dough knots, and fish 'n' chips. Partner Brian Nasajon called the offerings "food from scratch that tastes good in a really clean place."
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
In early November 2018, Mason closed for a refresh, with Nasajon saying the restaurant would open a few weeks later with a reworked menu and a sexier vibe.
In mid-November, Mason reopened, along with Boombox Miami, a lounge in the former Bardot space. The lounge, which features a cocktail program by partner Ben Potts, continues to be a success.
The partners' original concept, Beaker & Gray, located just a few blocks north, is also thriving. The restaurant just won the Peoples' Choice award and was named the overall tiki winner at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival's Art of Tiki event.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!