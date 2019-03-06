 


Brian Nasajon
Brian Nasajon
Mason Eatery Closes in Midtown

Laine Doss | March 6, 2019 | 11:18am
Just months after the restaurant reopened with an updated menu and decor, Mason has closed for good.

The eatery, located in the former Gigi space, shuttered yesterday. According to a Mason rep, employees were notified on Monday of the restaurant's impending demise.

The concept, by the Beaker & Gray Group (led by Beaker & Gray's Brian Nasajon and Ben Potts), opened in summer 2018 with the idea of offering upscale diner fare until the wee hours of the morning. The 2,500-square-foot, art deco-inspired place offered burgers, pretzel-dough knots, and fish 'n' chips. Partner Brian Nasajon called the offerings "food from scratch that tastes good in a really clean place."

In early November 2018, Mason closed for a refresh, with Nasajon saying the restaurant would open a few weeks later with a reworked menu and a sexier vibe. 

In mid-November, Mason reopened, along with Boombox Miami, a lounge in the former Bardot space. The lounge, which features a cocktail program by partner Ben Potts, continues to be a success.

The partners' original concept, Beaker & Gray, located just a few blocks north, is also thriving. The restaurant just won the Peoples' Choice award and was named the overall tiki winner at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival's Art of Tiki event.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

