Mason Eatery Closes in Midtown

Just months after the restaurant reopened with an updated menu and decor, Mason has closed for good.

The eatery, located in the former Gigi space, shuttered yesterday. According to a Mason rep, employees were notified on Monday of the restaurant's impending demise.

The concept, by the Beaker & Gray Group (led by Beaker & Gray's Brian Nasajon and Ben Potts), opened in summer 2018 with the idea of offering upscale diner fare until the wee hours of the morning. The 2,500-square-foot, art deco-inspired place offered burgers, pretzel-dough knots, and fish 'n' chips. Partner Brian Nasajon called the offerings "food from scratch that tastes good in a really clean place."