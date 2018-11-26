Boombox Opens in Former Bardot Space

The creak of a door opening in a new venue in Miami is like a drop of blood in a shark-infested ocean: All of the city's night crawlers can hear the sound a mile away. But the sound is even louder when the new spot occupies the former space of one of Miami's most beloved venues. In July 2017, the owners of Bardot claimed the live-music hot spot was closing for renovations and would reopen before III Points that year, but it never reappeared. Boombox, the newest nightlife concept from the cofounders of Beaker & Gray and Mason Eatery, opened less than two weeks ago in the former Bardot space, bringing Miami "old-school '90s vibes with new-school twists."

"[The public's response to Boombox] has been pretty interesting," Bar director and co-owner Ben Potts says.

"Obviously, Boombox being in the former Bardot space, a lot of people were very interested to see what Bardot turned into... I would say the response has been very positive so far. It's a big difference from what Bardot used to be."