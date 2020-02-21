Brickell's Riverside Opens First Phase of its Dining and Entertainment Complex

Riverside in Brickell, a 120,000-square-foot dining and entertainment park along the Miami River, is now partially open.

Located between S. Miami Avenue and S.E. First Avenue., the space was originally scheduled to debut at the end of August of last year. But six months later, details on the venue continue to gradually emerge, spanning its design to what will be featured on its menus.

Dimitri Metropolous, Riverside's spokesperson, was reticent about the setbacks and said that the spot is "opening up in phases."

"We're improving on different areas of aesthetics, such as adding to the natural woods, turf area, and bars around the venues," said Metropolous. "Structurally, putting together a project this massive takes time. There are different vendors involved, and everything needs to be in line with city regulations."

Since its soft opening during the Super Bowl weekend, the venue's main lounge, AWA bar, Miami River Brewery taproom, and a mixology bar have been operating on a part-time basis.

On the food front, Taco Gourmet, Crush Pizza, and Old Lisbon are offering salads, hamburgers, hot dogs, picanha and chicken bacon skewers, along with smoked salmon sandwiches, and paella.

EXPAND Riverside

Once ready, the waterfront setting will feature seven dining concepts in total, including two chef-driven restaurants: AWA Asian Cuisine, an Izakaya style restaurant led by chef Gonzalo Arganaras, and a Mediterranean spot by chef John Iatrellis called Patio Rivera.

Riverside will also house Crush Pizza Bar and Cage, a casual concept from the team behind Le Chick. In addition, guests will enjoy a menu of Portuguese seafood fare at Lisboeta (run by Old Lisbon), Mexican cuisine at Taco Gourmet, and gelato options by San Lorenzo.

Designed to resemble a boatyard garden and provide the Brickell community with a waterfront meeting point, the spot also promises a rotation of weekly activations. The calendar will include Taco Tuesdays, Wine and Whiskey Wednesdays, live music, and special family activities.

Whether the multi-use venue will become "Brickell's backyard", as proposed by the team of investors behind the structure remains to be seen.

"There is no exact projected date for it to be completed but the team is ready," said Metropolous. "We want to have it all together within a month."

In the future, Riverside will be open Tuesday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to midnight. For now, it's operating under limited weekend hours.

Riverside. 431 S. Miami Ave., Miami; riverside.miami. 4 to 8 p.m.Thursday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, and 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday.