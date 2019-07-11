Brickell's Riverside Will Offer a Waterfront Taproom, Food Hall, and More

Miami will see the addition of a new outdoor community space this summer.

Riverside in Brickell, a 120,000-square-foot dining and entertainment park along the Miami River, is scheduled to debut at the end of August.

Marcelo Goulart, one of the investors leading the project, says the project will reshape the neighborhood's culture. "We love the development that is going on right now in Brickell, but there's still a lack of entertainment options. Riverside will fill the need for a place of air, space, and sunshine, where locals can disconnect from urban life."

Located at Fifth Street and South Miami Avenue, the waterfront development will be made to resemble a boatyard garden. With capacity for 2,000 people, it will house two full-service eateries, including Awa, an Asian cuisine concept, and a high-end steakhouse.

The Miami River Brewery taproom will serve craft brew in the beer garden, while a nearby air-conditioned pavilion will feature decor inspired by the ancient Mayan town of Tulum, Mexico. Live sporting events will be broadcasted at the pavilion across dozens of TV screens.

A 750-seat food hall will feature Miami-centric concepts like Le Chick, Old Lisbon, Morgan's, Taco Gourmet, House of Pizza, and San Lorenzo sorbet.

In addition, a full calendar of events, featuring live music, yoga classes, fresh markets, activities for children, and movie nights, has been planned.

"We're creating a democratic, meaningful space, a place to eat, drink, network, and spend time with family," Goulard says. "It will be accessible by car, boat, and Metromover, so anyone can visit."

The project will also connect to the existing Miami Riverwalk that connect Brickell Avenue, extending the existing one along the South Miami Ave. bridge and a walkway with art installations by Jeffrey Barone.

The Riverside. 431 S. Miami Ave., Miami; riverside.miami. Opening August 2019.