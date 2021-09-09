The Five Best Cakes in Miami

There's nothing more special or crowd-pleasing than a generous slice of cake.
Miami's talented bakers have mastered the dessert's magic, elevating the simplest of recipes far above the ordinary with local flavors and twists.
Whether you're looking for gluten-free or sweetly addictive, avail yourself of the opportunity to sink your fork into any of the five options listed alphabetically below.
Ana CacaoDelivery only
@ana.cacao
With a crumbly hazelnut crust and a smooth and creamy chocolate filling, Ana Cacao's raw chocolate hazelnut tart is a delectable gluten- and refined sugar-free dessert option. The vegan treat gets complex depth from the mixture of cashews, organic raw blue agave, and virgin coconut oil in its preparation, plus a touch of Himalayan pink salt for kick. Hazelnut caramel adds richness, complemented by a layer of dark chocolate shards. A whole cake costs $55 and serves 12 people. Orders must be placed through Instagram or by emailing helloanacacao@gmail.com.
Casa Fete999 Brickell Ave., Miami
786-642-2251
casafete.com
Roscas, sweet bread rings with origins in Spain and Portugal, are more dense and satisfying than the usual spongy-and-fluffy cake affair. Casa Fete's "I Love You S'more" starts with an intriguing base of crunchy graham cracker that's enhanced with a decadent marshmallow mix. The creation achieves cake bliss with high-quality melted Belgian chocolate incorporated into the mixture. The crumbly confection comes in fun, colorful packaging you can keep forever. The rosca costs $38 and serves eight to ten.
Mo's Bundt Cakes786-278-8760
mosbundtcakes.com
Mariolga “Mo” Calderon's golden bundt cakes originated with recipes passed down by her Puerto Rican grandmother. Since then, the Miami baker has elevated the legacy by draping the versatile ring-shaped cake with the rich sweetness of dulce de leche that brightens each slice. Serve it with a cup of tea or coffee to complete the experience. A ten-inch cake costs $37. A Mo's mixed-slices box of eight flavors goes for a dollar more. Shipping is available nationwide.
T'antay Cake Studio1900 SW Eighth St., Miami
786-710-1963
tantaymiami.com
As good for a festive occasion as it is for everyday dessert, the genus of T'antay's riff on lemon olive oil cake is that it is as simple as it is tasty. The lovely, light dessert is an elegant, customizable option made slightly buttery by Swiss vanilla meringue buttercream. A colorful mix of berries adds just the right amount of jammy sweetness. Cakes start at $125 and serve eight to ten. An assorted six-cake jar option costs $35.
Toothfairy Bakery1575 Alton Rd., Miami Beach
305-508-9799
toothfairybakery.com
Pastry chef Dallas Wynne invites you to free your inner child with her "Cookie Monster" cake — a combination of chocolate, Oreo buttercream, and chocolate ganache in every rich slice. A blue glaze tops the fun confection and a crown of half-Oreos and buttercream swirls add a festive finishing touch. Slices are priced at $8.50 and a whole cake costs $70.