The Doral Yard Announces Food Lineup

If you've been mourning the closure of the Wynwood Yard, there's good news: The Doral Yard is slated to open in the next few months.

In all respects, the Doral Yard shares the same DNA as its late parent in Wynwood, but think of the Doral location as a more polished 2.0 version.

The Doral Yard will open in phases: The food hall is set to debut in late fall 2019, and the Backyard is expected to be introduced in spring 2020. The Backyard will incorporate a live entertainment stage and an outdoor bar. Phase two will add a full-service restaurant with a name and concept to an announced at a later date.

The indoor food hall will comprise six concepts and a bar. In addition, it will offer free Wi-Fi and places to charge phones. Here are the half-dozen food concepts:

Della Bowls: The Doral Yard CEO Della Heiman will offer her plant-based bowls, including the Doral Bowl, made specially for the neighborhood.

Paletas Morelia: Enjoy handcrafted ice pops made with natural ingredients. Flavors include mango, Sicilian pistachio, banana filled with Nutella, and passionfruit filled with condensed milk. Each paleta can be customized with toppings and dips.

Pokekai Rod Deal

Pokekai: Specializing in customizable Hawaiian poke bowls, Pokekai was the people's choice winner of the Doral Yard's pitch event. Tacos, bao, poke wontons, and a poke burger are also on the menu.

Santo Dulce Churros: The judges' winner of the Doral Yard pitch event, Santo Dulce stacks freshly made churros over local ice cream and tops them with creative flavors.

Un Pollo: Chef/cofounder Lisseth Campos offers her authentic Venezuelan pollo en brasa (rotisserie chicken).

Yip: This dumpling palace offers dim sum hand-rolled daily by a shifu (master) from Pembroke Pines' Gold Marquess. The dumplings are made from scratch and delivered to Doral daily.

The Doral Yard also announced the launch of a membership program, La Familia. Membership levels range from free (Planting the Seeds) to $100 (the Rocks). The catch? The free membership is limited to the first 200 people who sign up. Don't despair if you have to fork over for a paid membership — you'll still take advantage of early-bird pricing. Membership perks include pop-up events such as brewery dinners, 10 percent off all drinks the first week the Doral Yard is open, and a chance to win a Punchbowl Party. Paying members will enjoy even more perks, which will be available beginning September 9. Otherwise, grab one of the limited free membership spots at thedoralyard.com.

The Doral Yard. 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral; thedoralyard.com. Opening late 2019.