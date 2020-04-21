Five Miami Restaurants for Taco Tuesday Takeout and Delivery

Got a craving for tacos, guacamole, and a pitcher (or two) of margaritas? Restaurants and bars remain shuttered, but several businesses are offering all the fixings for a Taco Tuesday feast, available for takeout or delivery to your door.

From Miami to Jupiter, here are five Miami shops that will prepare you a meal — in some cases right down to pitchers of margaritas or rosé sangria. Pro tip: These deals are available all week, so you can celebrate Taco Tuesday any day you choose.



Tacos at 222 Taco Courtesy of 222 Taco

222 Taco 1624 79th St. Cswy., North Bay Village

833-222-8226

222ta.co



This North Bay Village haunt has transitioned its operation to "tacos ta-go," making the best of its regular menu available for takeout and delivery. Highlights include guacamole or queso with chips; tacos filled with steak, chorizo, fish, chicken, or vegetables; stuffed burritos; asada fries; and burrito bowls ($4 to $12).

Tacos at B.C. Cafe and B.C. Tacos. B.C. Tacos

B.C. Cafe Various locations

bctacos.com



Delivering from Miami to Jupiter, B.C. Tacos is serving up a quarantine-special taco kit with enough food to last at least a week. Each order includes five pounds of grilled chicken and pork, 50 tortillas, one quart each of red and green salsas, lettuce, cheddar cheese, and a surprise B.C. Taco merch gift ($85 to $150 value). Text or call 954-821-8186 or email catering@bctacos.com to order.

EXPAND Tacos at Bartaco. Bartaco

Bartaco 2906 NE 207th St., Aventura

305-614-8226

bartaco.com



Bartaco's offers include guacamole and chips, fried plantains tossed in salt and cayenne pepper, tacos filled with mojo pork, carnitas slow-roasted with a tangy mojo sauce, and Brussels sprouts with a spicy carrot purée and honey-chipotle glaze. Consider a family pack, which includes two meat fillings, tortillas, salsa and chips, and a choice of three sides, priced at $35.

Coyo Taco family pack. Photo courtesy of Coyo Taco

Coyo Taco Various locations

coyo-taco.com



Order a few single tacos from Coyo, or kick things up a notch with a family pack. Enough to feed four to six, each order of the latter includes your choice of taco filling, two sauces, and two sides. Options include pollo al carbón, carne asada, and seared Gulf shrimp ($25 to $34). Add a gallon of Coyo's batched margaritas or rosé sangria for $29.99.

Chef Steve Santana's tacos from Taquiza. Photo courtesy of Taquiza

Taquiza Various locations

taquizatacos.com



Enjoy Taquiza at home with chef/owner Steve Santana's ready-to-heat meal kits, which include two pounds of the meat of your choice, 20 blue-corn tortillas, elote (Mexican grilled corn), quinoa salad, and hot sauces ($60). In addition, sides, taco fillings, tortilla shells, and drinks — including pickled onions, queso, guacamole, and pitchers of sangria or margaritas — are available à la carte.