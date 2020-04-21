 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Hip tacos from Bartaco.
Hip tacos from Bartaco.
Photo courtesy of Bartaco

Five Miami Restaurants for Taco Tuesday Takeout and Delivery

Clarissa Buch | April 21, 2020 | 9:00am
AA

Got a craving for tacos, guacamole, and a pitcher (or two) of margaritas? Restaurants and bars remain shuttered, but several businesses are offering all the fixings for a Taco Tuesday feast, available for takeout or delivery to your door.

From Miami to Jupiter, here are five Miami shops that will prepare you a meal — in some cases right down to pitchers of margaritas or rosé sangria. Pro tip: These deals are available all week, so you can celebrate Taco Tuesday any day you choose.

Tacos at 222 Taco
Tacos at 222 Taco
Courtesy of 222 Taco

222 Taco

1624 79th St. Cswy., North Bay Village
833-222-8226
222ta.co


This North Bay Village haunt has transitioned its operation to "tacos ta-go," making the best of its regular menu available for takeout and delivery. Highlights include guacamole or queso with chips; tacos filled with steak, chorizo, fish, chicken, or vegetables; stuffed burritos; asada fries; and burrito bowls ($4 to $12).

Related Stories

Tacos at B.C. Cafe and B.C. Tacos.
Tacos at B.C. Cafe and B.C. Tacos.
B.C. Tacos

B.C. Cafe

Various locations
bctacos.com


Delivering from Miami to Jupiter, B.C. Tacos is serving up a quarantine-special taco kit with enough food to last at least a week. Each order includes five pounds of grilled chicken and pork, 50 tortillas, one quart each of red and green salsas, lettuce, cheddar cheese, and a surprise B.C. Taco merch gift ($85 to $150 value). Text or call 954-821-8186 or email catering@bctacos.com to order.

Tacos at Bartaco.EXPAND
Tacos at Bartaco.
Bartaco

Bartaco

2906 NE 207th St., Aventura
305-614-8226
bartaco.com


Bartaco's offers include guacamole and chips, fried plantains tossed in salt and cayenne pepper, tacos filled with mojo pork, carnitas slow-roasted with a tangy mojo sauce, and Brussels sprouts with a spicy carrot purée and honey-chipotle glaze. Consider a family pack, which includes two meat fillings, tortillas, salsa and chips, and a choice of three sides, priced at $35.

Coyo Taco family pack.
Coyo Taco family pack.
Photo courtesy of Coyo Taco

Coyo Taco

Various locations
coyo-taco.com


Order a few single tacos from Coyo, or kick things up a notch with a family pack. Enough to feed four to six, each order of the latter includes your choice of taco filling, two sauces, and two sides. Options include pollo al carbón, carne asada, and seared Gulf shrimp ($25 to $34). Add a gallon of Coyo's batched margaritas or rosé sangria for $29.99.

Chef Steve Santana's tacos from Taquiza.
Chef Steve Santana's tacos from Taquiza.
Photo courtesy of Taquiza

Taquiza

Various locations
taquizatacos.com


Enjoy Taquiza at home with chef/owner Steve Santana's ready-to-heat meal kits, which include two pounds of the meat of your choice, 20 blue-corn tortillas, elote (Mexican grilled corn), quinoa salad, and hot sauces ($60). In addition, sides, taco fillings, tortilla shells, and drinks — including pickled onions, queso, guacamole, and pitchers of sangria or margaritas — are available à la carte.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.