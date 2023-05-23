After Success in Doral, Shoma Bazaar to Open Food Hall in Hialeah

Hialeah is set to have ten new culinary options under one roof. Shoma Bazaar — a multifaceted food, beverage, and event spot in Doral –\— will open a second location in Hialeah by the end of the year.
The new Shoma Bazaar location will anchor the lower level of the two-tower, 300-plus-unit Shoma Village at 445 Hialeah Dr. Shoma Village and Shoma Bazaar fall under Shoma Group's umbrella, a real estate development group owned and operated by Masoud and Stephanie Shojaee.
"We've mastered the vibe and have had such huge success in Doral," Stephanie Shojaee, president of Shoma Group, tells New Times. "With Hialeah, we will have different vendors and are being extremely picky in terms of the vendors we ultimately select as part of our process. But our fans in Doral will recognize the aesthetic."
Right now, five vendors are confirmed for Shoma Bazaar in Hialeah, including Doggi's Arepa Bar, taco joint La Macha, Sokai Sushi Bar, Shahs of Kabob Persian eatery, and Amor di Pasta Italian eatery. According to Shojaee, they are actively looking for Asian fusion, barbecue, raw bar, and dessert vendors to round out the space.
"We really wanted something that's open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner here," she says. "Also, everyone can be happy with all the food and environment options, whether at the bar, in a business meeting, or enjoying the café vibe. And it's all kid friendly."
Shoma Bazaar will be open seven days a week with regular entertainment programming. Among the initial ideas for events, according to Shojaee, are wine tastings with high-end sommeliers, live music, salsa classes, mariachi performances, bottomless brunches, and cigar nights with hand-rolled cigars made on site.
"After Doral, the amount of pressure we've felt to open Shoma Bazaar in Hialeah was great. I never thought in a million years that people would be this excited," says Shojaee. "But it feels like the whole community is waiting for us to open. It's been incredibly gratifying that our hard work has been appreciated."
Shoma Bazaar. 445 Hialeah Dr., Hialeah; shomabazaar.com. Opening in 2023.