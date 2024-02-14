"The Messi Effect": Celebrity Hotspot Piegari Follows Argentine Wave in Miami

Italian eatery Piegari, a famed celebrity hangout from Buenos Aires, Argentina, is gearing up for its grand entrance into Wynwood this March.



Nestled in a sprawling 3,000-square-foot space near the iconic Wynwood Walls, this marks Piegari's first venture into the United States, preceding openings in Las Vegas, New York, Chicago, and Houston. The decision to open a location in Miami mirrors a broader trend of Argentine-owned restaurant expansions in the city, seen recently with spots like Casa Vigil in Upper Buena Vista, Muchaaachos in Normandy Isles, and Chimba in Midtown.





In discussing this trend, Ilan Sitt, partner at Piegari and owner of Shelpa Consultancy, sheds light on Miami's appeal as an ideal locale for culinary expansion. According to Sitt, Miami's status as the unofficial capital of Latin America in the U.S., coupled with its role as a key gateway for Latin American travelers, positions it as a prime destination for culinary ventures.





This phenomenon, together with the recent surge in popularity of Argentine cuisine, has been dubbed the "Messi effect" in reference to the famed Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi's recent move to Miami. Messi's presence has sparked a flurry of restaurant openings, solidifying Miami's reputation as a hub for Argentine cuisine. And it's not just newcomers — even longstanding restaurants in Miami have seen a surge in popularity, especially those lucky enough to host him.



Despite its Argentine origins, Piegari will exclusively offer traditional Italian fare, including seven different types of pasta made fresh daily at the restaurant.

With roots dating back to 1994 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and with additional locations in Chile, Mexico, and Bolivia, Piegari has garnered acclaim across Latin America for its upscale dining experience. Renowned as a celebrity hangout in Buenos Aires, Piegari has hosted a roster of notable guests, including Lionel Messi, Sting, Selena Gomez, and the Weeknd.





Despite its Argentine origins, Piegari will exclusively offer traditional Italian fare. "Our focus is on offering an authentic Italian dining experience, highlighted by fresh, homemade pasta crafted daily," says Sitt. "One of our signature dishes, corde di chitarra, translated as "guitar string pasta," features impossibly thin yolk-based noodles tossed with tomato sauce, cherry tomatoes, and olives — a simple preparation that showcases the remarkable texture of the pasta, which remains resilient despite its thinness."





As Piegari gears up for its Miami debut, the restaurant aims to take its dining experience to a whole new level. The Wynwood location will feature a more upscale ambiance compared to its Argentine sister property. Inside, patrons will be greeted by a massive open kitchen, which is an architectural centerpiece described as "the Ferrari of restaurant kitchens" by Sitt, which cost upwards of $700,000 to build. Diners will also have the opportunity to witness pasta chefs expertly crafting fresh noodles from scratch each day.





Sitt emphasizes the restaurant's mission with a practical perspective. "In Miami, there are predominantly two types of customers: those who prioritize food quality and those who value ambiance and design," explains Sitt. "Our goal is to strike a delicate balance that satisfies both, offering authentic Italian cuisine alongside top-notch hospitality in a stunningly designed space. We aim to become a dining destination that caters to Miami's diverse culinary preferences, appealing to both food enthusiasts and those seeking a memorable experience."



Piegari is set to open in mid-March 2024 at 137 NW 26 St., Miami, in Wynwood.