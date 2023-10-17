Latin Fare for Every Occasion at Chimba

click to enlarge Birria arepas are stuffed with plantains and melted cheese. Photo by Michelle Muslera

Blink, and you might miss the small storefront of, the new Latin-American restaurant set on midtown Miami's bustling Second Avenue.Overlooking it would be a shame, though, as inside awaits an array of vibrant flavors within a sprawling, open space where diners find a series of pleasant surprises.It begins with the unassuming exterior, which belies the urban-themed dining area within. To the left, a stylish bar adorned with colorful tiles serves yerba mate-infused cocktails for happy hour. Nearby, communal tables offer an inviting space for remote work or casual gatherings over coffee and dessert. A softly lit dining area outfitted with colorful paintings depicting South American fauna offers an ambiance suitable for family lunches and romantic dinners alike. Not to be overlooked is the charming back patio, ideal for enjoying a leisurely brunch alfresco.Diners will be pleasantly surprised by Chimba's menu. Despite the ambitious concept and extensive all-day offerings, Chimba’s food is thoughtful, vibrant, and flavorful – a creative fusion of tastes from Argentina, Peru, Mexico, and Colombia that highlights iconic dishes of each country's cuisine.Such pleasant surprises are thanks to Grupo Alfoz, the seasoned team behind Chimba. Hailing from Mendoza, Argentina, the restaurant group has a track record of successful ventures across the country, including restaurants, bars, and even a beer brand. Chimba is their first venture into the U.S. market, a move that closely follows the opening of another concept in Tulum, Mexico."Our decision to expand into Miami came during the pandemic when Argentina's restaurants were shuttered for a significant period, while Miami's dining scene remained active,” says Franco Yannelli, cofounder of the company. "Miami is an icon of Latin America, encompassing elements of all our cultures, and so we created the concept of Chimba as a way to represent the best of our region."Developed by chef Kevin Acosta (formerly of the Setai and Pura Vida), the all-day menu matches the different environments with something for every time of the day, meandering from brunch and lunch items like sandwiches, salads, and bowls to shareable starters and entrées.The majority of standout dishes can be found among the appetizers, chief among them the birria-stuffed arepa, a fusion of Colombian and Mexican flavors. Beef is braised in a spicy chili broth for six hours until tender, then shredded and stuffed inside a beet-infused arepa together with sweet plantains and melted smoked gouda. The result: a satisfying mix of textures and flavors, from the fried arepa exterior, the juicy meat, and sweet plantain, all meant to be savored alongside a spicy dipping sauce that awakens the taste buds.The choripan, a sausage sandwich often found outside of soccer stadiums in Argentina, gets the fancy treatment with pillowy sourdough ciabatta bread, garlic aioli, a double layer of juicy grilled chorizo, and tender greens.The menu also offers hearty, meat-centric main plates like Brazilian picanha steak served on a stick, beef Milanesa topped with a fried egg, or crisp spinach gnocchi that are fried and then finished on the grill, as well signature desserts like key lime tres leches.Chimba's beverage program pays homage to its South American roots with a wine menu predominantly featuring wines from Mendoza, fondly known as the wine capital of Latin America. Creative cocktails include the "Terere Collins," a blend of Argentine gin and yerba mate tea that results in an herbal fusion of flavors, as well as the "Chiclano Callao" that marries pineapple and mango-infused pisco.Looking ahead, Yannelli shares that Grupo Alfoz has ambitious plans. While Chimba represents its initial venture in the U.S., the team aims to test the business model in Miami and then expand in South Florida and other American cities with three other locations. Simultaneously, they are exploring the development of a specialty coffee and ice cream concept.In Yannelli's hometown of Mendoza, "chimba" refers to people from a specific neighborhood. Yet, during his early trips to Miami for restaurant development, he found it used differently — representing something cool and joyful across various Latin American cultures."It's a unifying term, and while its interpretation may vary, it serves as a common thread that brings us all together," he sums up. "That's what our latest establishment is all about."