New York City's Black Tap Will Bring Its Burgers and "CrazyShakes" to Brickell City Centre

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, the New York-based restaurant known for its burgers and shakes, will open its first Miami location at Brickell City Centre sometime in 2023.
Black Tap's success story started when husband-and-wife team Chris Barish and Julie Mulligan opened a tiny 15-seat burger joint in NYC's SoHo neighborhood in 2015. The restaurant, named after the black pub taps at the bar, resonated with New Yorkers who flocked for a griddled burger and oversized milkshakes it trademarked as CrazyShakes.
Seven years later, Black Tap is an international chain with locations in Las Vegas, California, Singapore, Switzerland, and throughout the Middle East. Barish tells New Times he and Mulligan had targeted Miami for a location but couldn't find the ideal spot until now. "It's part of our growth strategy to open in iconic cities as we continue to expand. I've visited Miami my entire life and my family has a home there. We've always had an eye on expanding to Miami. We just hadn't found a location that was perfect until Brickell City Centre."
Barish says Black Tap is different from most burger restaurants because the menu continually evolves. "Our chef likes to go and try a ton of places to get inspired. Our menu changes twice a year. We're constantly doing research and development on new items.
The Miami location will offer the restaurant's core menu of burgers, salads, wings, fries, and shakes, including some items created specifically for the Magic City, Mulligan notes. "We have been working on a bunch of new salads with Miami in mind. We're also excited about the cocktails that we're designing with Miami in mind — like a Miami Vice but taken to a new level." She says the team will likely reach out to local vendors for unique items to use in some creations. "We love to work with local places and do collaborations."
The menu, accompanied by a beer selection and a cocktail program, allows the restaurant to cater to a broad clientele, Mulligan says. "A family with young kids and a couple at the bar can have a very different experience. The playlist is a mixtape of 80s and 90s music so it's got fun energy," she says.
Though plans are still in the works, Black Tap Miami's centerpiece will be an open kitchen. The design will incorporate black beer taps and local Miami artists will be commissioned to work on some mural art. "It's not fancy materials, but everything is used in a fancy way," says Barish. "The design is supposed to feel a bit old school, a bit new school."
Décor aside, Barish says the food is what sets Black Tap apart from other burger restaurants. "When we opened Black Tap as a local joint, we made sure that the food quality was great and craveable so people want to come back. Whether you're in Singapore or New York or Dubai, when you bite into that burger, you smile. It's that quality and consistency that we feel will give us longevity."
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer. Brickell City Centre. 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; blacktap.com. Opening in 2023.