Snag a Piece of Miami History at Norman Brothers' Produce Auction

If you're still dreaming of the market's famous fresh fruit milkshakes, there's another chance to re-create your own at home using the very blenders used to make the original.
Although the business officially closed on August 8, 2021, those looking for a piece of Norman Brothers nostalgia — or just some commercial kitchen supplies — have a chance to snag a piece of Miami culinary history.
In the coming weeks, construction is set to begin on the property. The Norman Brothers building will be replaced with an assisted-living facility, and the family has chosen Stampler Auctions to liquidate the premises.
In May, Miami New Times reported that the longtime, family-owned and -operated farmers' market and grocer would close its doors after more than 50 years in business. (The market, which began as a stand located off SW 87th Avenue, was founded by two brothers in the Norman family, which owned the adjacent farmland. In 1980, two farmers — David Nelson and Ken Graves — bought the business and retained the name.)
Earlier this year, Miami-Dade County commissioners approved a zoning change that would allow an assisted-living facility to replace the business, which has been operating at 7621 SW 87th Ave. The move to sell the land and close Norman Brothers came as a shock to area residents, loyal customers, and local chefs.
At the time, Norman Brothers general manager Suann Suggs told New Times the move to sell was a family decision.
"In all these years, none of us has had a Christmas Eve at home or a Saturday morning with family — we're always here," Suggs said. "It's a lot of work, and there isn't a second generation coming in behind us. As we're getting older, it's the right time to plan for what's ahead."
Over the past few months, Norman Brothers Produce remained open despite the news, selling fruits, vegetables, and a wide variety of seafood, meats, and prepared foods.
Now, with the permanent closure, a number of items new and old are up for grabs. The auction will be conducted on Monday, September 13, at 11 a.m., via live audio with online bidding only. The assets will be available to preview at the store location that morning from 8 to 10 a.m., by appointment only.
Hannah Stampler, whose father founded Stampler Auctions in 1960, tells New Times more than 400 items will be sold during the online auction. A full inventory with photographs will be available on the Stampler website, with terms and conditions listed alongside each item.
"Everything from refrigerated cases and kitchen equipment to store fixtures and some antiques — and so much more," Stampler says.
Harry Stampler, president of Stampler Auctions, says the selection of equipment is exceptionally impressive. Items include a trailer-mounted Holstein commercial smoker, Cummins diesel generator, and industrial-sized Hobart Legacy mixers.
"In over 60 years of business, this liquidation is one of the finest group of food-service equipment we have seen," Stampler says. "This auction demands the attention of all.”
Norman Brothers Produce online auction. Monday, September 13, at 11 a.m. Register at stamplerauctions.com.