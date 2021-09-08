Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Culture

Snag a Piece of Miami History at Norman Brothers' Produce Auction

September 8, 2021 8:00AM

Stampler Auctions will host a virtual auction for hundreds of items from Norman Brothers Produce.
Stampler Auctions will host a virtual auction for hundreds of items from Norman Brothers Produce. Photo courtesy of Stampler Auctions
Norman Brothers Produce — known to Miami locals for its fruit milkshakes and cranberry-studded tuna salad in addition to its cornucopia of retail produce — is closed.

If you're still dreaming of the market's famous fresh fruit milkshakes, there's another chance to re-create your own at home using the very blenders used to make the original.

Although the business officially closed on August 8, 2021, those looking for a piece of Norman Brothers nostalgia — or just some commercial kitchen supplies — have a chance to snag a piece of Miami culinary history.

In the coming weeks, construction is set to begin on the property. The Norman Brothers building will be replaced with an assisted-living facility, and the family has chosen Stampler Auctions to liquidate the premises.

Related Stories

I support

Miami New Times
Miami New Times
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
Support Us


In May, Miami New Times reported that the longtime, family-owned and -operated farmers' market and grocer would close its doors after more than 50 years in business. (The market, which began as a stand located off SW 87th Avenue, was founded by two brothers in the Norman family, which owned the adjacent farmland. In 1980, two farmers — David Nelson and Ken Graves — bought the business and retained the name.)

Earlier this year, Miami-Dade County commissioners approved a zoning change that would allow an assisted-living facility to replace the business, which has been operating at 7621 SW 87th Ave. The move to sell the land and close Norman Brothers came as a shock to area residents, loyal customers, and local chefs.

At the time, Norman Brothers general manager Suann Suggs told New Times the move to sell was a family decision.

"In all these years, none of us has had a Christmas Eve at home or a Saturday morning with family — we're always here," Suggs said. "It's a lot of work, and there isn't a second generation coming in behind us. As we're getting older, it's the right time to plan for what's ahead."

Over the past few months, Norman Brothers Produce remained open despite the news, selling fruits, vegetables, and a wide variety of seafood, meats, and prepared foods.

Now, with the permanent closure, a number of items new and old are up for grabs. The auction will be conducted on Monday, September 13, at 11 a.m., via live audio with online bidding only. The assets will be available to preview at the store location that morning from 8 to 10 a.m., by appointment only.

Hannah Stampler, whose father founded Stampler Auctions in 1960, tells New Times more than 400 items will be sold during the online auction. A full inventory with photographs will be available on the Stampler website, with terms and conditions listed alongside each item.

"Everything from refrigerated cases and kitchen equipment to store fixtures and some antiques — and so much more," Stampler says.

Harry Stampler, president of Stampler Auctions, says the selection of equipment is exceptionally impressive. Items include a trailer-mounted Holstein commercial smoker, Cummins diesel generator, and industrial-sized Hobart Legacy mixers.

"In over 60 years of business, this liquidation is one of the finest group of food-service equipment we have seen," Stampler says. "This auction demands the attention of all.”

Norman Brothers Produce online auction. Monday, September 13, at 11 a.m. Register at stamplerauctions.com.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Before He Was Proud

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation