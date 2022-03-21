New Restaurants to Try This Week: Fendi Caffe, Sugar Factory, and Tacocraft

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
Fendi Caffe160 NE 40th St., Miami
fendi.com
Fendi has announced the return of its iconic pop-up cafe in the heart of Miami's Design District. Through Sunday, May 1, the temporary shop is taking over OTL Restaurant, located across the street from the Fendi Boutique, in honor of the brand's latest launch. The new concept for the Fendi Caffe draws creative cues from the brand's women’s spring/summer 2022 collection and its inspiration from the figurative drawings of 1970s fashion illustrator Antonio Lopez. The artist's work has been revived for the pop-up with a bold sunset graphic in hues of red, orange, and yellow and illustrations of Lopez Girls in 3D billboard sculptures. The menu includes a fusion of local and Italian breakfast and lunch items, as well as beverages. Offerings like the "FF" logo cappuccino — served in porcelain cups decorated with Fendi's signature striped motif — and the "FF" logo-printed toast and paninis or pastries and baked good served in Fendi packaging make for Instagrammable moments. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Sugar Factory American Brasserie401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
sugarfactory.com
Sugar Factory, the family-friendly restaurant known for over-the-top decadent desserts and neon-hued fishbowl cocktails, has opened a new Miami location at Bayside Marketplace. Come fo the rainbow pancakes and the bacon cheeseburger milkshake, stay for the celebrity-endorsed cocktail goblets, including the "Soul Man" by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: fresh peaches and pineapple, lemonade, tequila blanco, triple sec, and Cognac and topped with gummy cherries, tropical drops, and strawberry rock candy, served in a giant green goblet. (All cocktails can be made without alcohol.) The restaurant includes a retail shop where guests can purchase Sugar Factory swag and a confectionery shop offering sweet treats to-go. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila Bar321 North University Dr., Plantation
954-999-5559
tacocraft.com
South Florida's Handcrafted Hospitality has opened the fourth location for its take on the Mexican taqueria, bringing Tacocraft to Plantation Walk. Along with the tacos, Handcrafted Hospitality founder Marc Falsetto menu offers margaritas and specialty cocktails such as a tequila mojito and a grilled pineapple old fashioned. 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to midnight Tuesday and Friday, 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday.