Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Fendi Caffe, Sugar Factory, and Tacocraft

March 21, 2022 8:00AM

Tacocraft has opened its fourth location in Plantation.
Tacocraft has opened its fourth location in Plantation. Photo courtesy of Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila Bar
South Florida's latest round of openings includes the fourth location for Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila Bar, the opening of Sugar Factory in Bayside Marketplace, and the return of the Fendi Caffe pop-up.

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge A pop-up Fendi Caffe is open in Miami and coming soon to Aventura. - PHOTO COURTESY OF WORLD RED EYE
A pop-up Fendi Caffe is open in Miami and coming soon to Aventura.
Photo courtesy of World Red Eye

Fendi Caffe

160 NE 40th St., Miami
fendi.com

Fendi has announced the return of its iconic pop-up cafe in the heart of Miami's Design District. Through Sunday, May 1, the temporary shop is taking over OTL Restaurant, located across the street from the Fendi Boutique, in honor of the brand's latest launch. The new concept for the Fendi Caffe draws creative cues from the brand's women’s spring/summer 2022 collection and its inspiration from the figurative drawings of 1970s fashion illustrator Antonio Lopez. The artist's work has been revived for the pop-up with a bold sunset graphic in hues of red, orange, and yellow and illustrations of Lopez Girls in 3D billboard sculptures. The menu includes a fusion of local and Italian breakfast and lunch items, as well as beverages. Offerings like the "FF" logo cappuccino — served in porcelain cups decorated with Fendi's signature striped motif — and the "FF" logo-printed toast and paninis or pastries and baked good served in Fendi packaging make for Instagrammable moments. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
click to enlarge Sugar Factory opens at Bayside Marketplace - PHOTO COURTESY OF SUGAR FACTORY
Sugar Factory opens at Bayside Marketplace
Photo courtesy of Sugar Factory

Sugar Factory American Brasserie

401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
sugarfactory.com

Sugar Factory, the family-friendly restaurant known for over-the-top decadent desserts and neon-hued fishbowl cocktails, has opened a new Miami location at Bayside Marketplace. Come fo the rainbow pancakes and the bacon cheeseburger milkshake, stay for the celebrity-endorsed cocktail goblets, including the "Soul Man" by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: fresh peaches and pineapple, lemonade, tequila blanco, triple sec, and Cognac and topped with gummy cherries, tropical drops, and strawberry rock candy, served in a giant green goblet. (All cocktails can be made without alcohol.) The restaurant includes a retail shop where guests can purchase Sugar Factory swag and a confectionery shop offering sweet treats to-go. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
click to enlarge The carne asada taco from Tacocraft, now open at Plantation Walk - PHOTO COURTESY OF TACOCRAFT TAQUERIA & TEQUILA BAR
The carne asada taco from Tacocraft, now open at Plantation Walk
Photo courtesy of Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila Bar

Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila Bar

321 North University Dr., Plantation
954-999-5559
tacocraft.com

South Florida's Handcrafted Hospitality has opened the fourth location for its take on the Mexican taqueria, bringing Tacocraft to Plantation Walk. Along with the tacos, Handcrafted Hospitality founder Marc Falsetto menu offers margaritas and specialty cocktails such as a tequila mojito and a grilled pineapple old fashioned. 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to midnight Tuesday and Friday, 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Black Beats

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation