New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: KoKo, Negroni, and Soulfly Chicken

Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes KoKo, a new restaurant from the creators of Wynwood's Bakan; a Weston location of popular downtown Miami restaurant Negroni; and Soulfly Chicken's first brick-and-mortar restaurant in Miami.Miami-based Grupo Bakan — which includes Bakan in Wynwood and Madrid, Spain, as well as Talavera Cocina Mexicana in Coral Gables — will welcome a new concept to the fold. Koko in Coconut Grove offers a menu centered around three key elements: nixtamal, wood fire, and mezcal. Nixtamal will be the base of KoKo's tortillas, which are handcrafted each day using criollo, ancestral organic corn imported from Oaxaca. They're used to serve short rib tacos made with mole de olla au-jus, pickled veggies, cilantro, and onion, as well as langosta con chorizo made with local lobster, sausage, black beans, red onion, hoja santa, and guacamole. KoKo also takes cues from traditional Mexican cooking with its wood-fired grill and rotisserie. Powered by cherry wood for the most authentic flavors, KoKo offers rosticceria de pollos organicos, available by whole or half chicken; whole local snapper; and meat dishes. The— the art of pairing food with mezcal — takes focus on the restaurant's list of 400 mezcals and tequilas available by the sip or the shot.Nestled within Weston Town Center, Negroni Weston marks the Broward County debut of the Latin-American restaurant brand from Buenos Aires and Montevideo — with its first Florida location in Midtown Miami. The new location located at the Weston Town Center offers a fusion menu that takes guests on a global journey from Peru to Tokyo. A dedicated sushi bar serves an array of ceviches, tiraditos, nigiri, and signature rolls. The full menu offers a range of appetizers, salads, flatbreads, paninis, burgers, and entrees. Noteworthy items include the "provoleta on fire," roasted provolone cheese with caramelized onions and roasted peppers flambéed with rum and paired with Galician bread. The parrillada is a meaty entree that's made to be shared with grilled beef tenderloin, rib-eye steak, Argentine sausage, and sweetbreads served with grilled vegetables, fries, criolla salsa, and chimichurri. Imbibers can find several bars serving wine and beer alongside the brand's signature spritz cocktails, negronis, and tonics.Miami food truck Soulfly Chicken will open its first brick-and-mortar location in Wynwood this week. The concept will utilize a contactless, kiosk-based grab-and-go ordering system. Chef/owner Troy Tingling, a first-generation Jamaican-American, retired from the private chef world to open Soulfly Chicken food truck in November 2021, utilizing a patented technology that cooks chicken more quickly and consistently while also cutting calories. In addition to Soulfly's permanent location, the Soulfly Chicken food truck will continue to operate, popping up at Miami events and available for private catering. Soulfly's chicken is also gluten-free, with sides that include both vegetarian and vegan options. All sandwiches are available to be made with Tindle plant-based chicken. Signature items include the half-bird plate with a breast, leg, and thigh served with pickles; three-piece chicken tenders; and whole wings (exclusive to Soulfly brick-and-mortar restaurant). For sandwiches, try the "Taste of the South," a boneless chicken breast topped with vinegar slaw, tomato, pickles, and "Fly" sauce.