New Restaurants to Try This Week: Azzurro, Clyde's Caribbean, Little Liberty, and Sprouts

Azzurro Italian Restaurant & Bar18001 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach
305-692-5770
trumpmiami.com After a brief hiatus, Azzurro Italian Restaurant & Bar has reopened in Sunny Isles Beach. Owned and operated by the Trump International Beach Resort, the restaurant is helmed by general manager Paolo Accarpio, a Sicilian native who opened Devito South Beach and continues his career with the relaunch of the Trump Resort's long-standing establishment. Azzurro draws inspiration from Italy's great cities, with homemade pastas and Mediterranean-inspired seafood entrées. Longtime favorites are prepared tableside, including bucatini cacio e pepe, spaghetti al formaggio Parmigiano, and tiramisu. Monday through Thursday 5 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 5 to 11 p.m.
Clyde's Caribbean at Time Out Market1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach
786-753-5388
timeoutmarket.com Time Out Market recently introduced one of its newest vendors with the opening of Clyde’s Caribbean, a contemporary Trinidadian-themed restaurant by Christopher Leacock (AKA Jillionaire, formerly of electronic dance music DJ trio Major Lazer). At Clyde's, find signature dishes like the "Bake & Fish" sandwich, a popular Trinidadian street food of lightly fried mahi-mahi stuffed into an airy fried dough bread topped with pickled slaw and house-made tamarind, cilantro, and garlic sauces. Larger appetites can find plates that highlight jerk-spiced meats and seafood including chicken and salmon and coconut curry shrimp served platter-style with coconut rice, sweet plantains, and a side salad. The weekend brunch menu offers Caribbean classics like curry crab and dumplings, an oxtail grilled cheese, jerk chicken hash, and a traditional ackee and saltfish. Sunday through Thursday noon to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday noon to 11 p.m.
Little Liberty at Time Out Market1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach
786-753-5388
timeoutmarket.comFrom the creators of Sweet Liberty comes their latest concept, Little Liberty, now open at Time Out Market. Here, burger lovers can find a number of elevated takes on the classic American comfort food, complemented by boozy shakes and house-made milkshakes created by Sweet Liberty bartender and creative beverage director Naren Young. The fast-casual, all-American concept is the work of James Beard Award-winning Miami chef Michelle Bernstein, whose menu features unique takes on the steak burger, chicken patty, fish fillet, and an Impossible Burger. Sunday through Thursday noon to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday noon to 11 p.m.
Sprouts Farmers Market Homestead2631 NE Tenth Ct., Homestead
754-764-7247
sprouts.comSprouts has opened the doors to its new Homestead location as it continues to grow across the South Florida region. Headquartered in Phoenix, the grocery chain is one of the fastest-growing retailers in the nation, best known for its selection of healthy products and presentation of fresh produce at the heart of the store. The company says its Food Rescue program will be in full force at the Homestead location — meaning the new store will donate to Feeding South Florida groceries that are no longer fit for sale but remain fine for consumption and just as nutrient-rich. Daily 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.