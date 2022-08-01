Support Us

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Amazonica, The Blakery, and Playa Bowls

August 1, 2022 8:00AM

A Pacific bowl at Amazonica.
Miami's latest round of openings includes the Blakery's first retail location at Time Out Market, the third location for Colombian-inspired Amazonica, and a healthy taste of the Jersey Shore at Playa Bowls.

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].

Amazonica has opened its third South Florida location in Brickell.
Amazonica

1250 S. Miami Ave., Miami
954-629-0604
amazonicamiami.com

Colombian-inspired oasis Amazonica, with locations in Upper Buena Vista and the Aventura Mall, has opened its newest outpost in Brickell. Since debuting in 2018, this tropical-themed sanctuary has become best known for serving two Colombian delicacies - cholados (a chilled treat layered with shaved ice, homemade fruit puree, fresh fruit toppings, and flavored syrup) and obleas (wafers filled with a variety of sweet spreads). The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and serves a variety of nostalgic street foods and baked goods like empanadas, tequeños, acai bowls, and pandebono — a traditional bread made of cassava and cheese. Amazonica also uses Devoción coffee sourced from Colombia. To celebrate Amazonica's recent opening, all visitors can enjoy a complimentary coffee beverage with a purchase at the Brickell location until the end of August. 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Blakery will offer fans a taste of its first retail location at Time Out Market Miami.
The Blakery

1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach
786-753-5388
theblakeryli.com

Time Out Market Miami has welcomed the Blakery, Miami's one-of-a-kind cookie concept by UM graduate Blake Warman. The online, delivery-only business is now operating a retail counter that serves up Warman's handcrafted — and seriously Instagram-worthy — six-ounce cookies. Menu highlights include the ice cream sandwich — a Blakery cookie cut in half, stuffed with ice cream, and dipped in chocolate. Or take it old school with the Dunkaroo, a nostalgic 90's favorite made with a cake batter-infused dough loaded with white chocolate chips, rainbow sprinkles, and homemade Dunkaroo frosting. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Playa Bowls brings a taste of the Jersey Shore to South Florida.
Playa Bowls

3111 N. University Dr., Coral Springs
754-240-4943
playabowls.com

One of the Jersey Shore's first restaurants serving acai bowls has brought its signature customizable menu item — plus fresh juices, oatmeal, and other health-focused fare — to South Florida. The new Coral Springs location is the brand's 154th store. The brand is best known for its variety of superfood bowl "bases" ranging from acai and pitaya to chia pudding or kale and banana bowls. Toppings include fresh fruit, seeds, nuts, granola, dried berries, and nut butters. Playa Bowls also offers a selection of oatmeal bowls, fresh juices, and smoothies that can be customized with ingredients to create dishes and items that are vegan and gluten-free, as well as keto and paleo-friendly. 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
