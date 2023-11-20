New Restaurants to Try This Week: American Social, Café Bastille, and Giorgina

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
American Social690 SW First Ct., Miami
305223-7004
americansocialbar.comBrickell's newly renovated American Social Bar & Kitchen has reopened its doors. The restaurant and bar, best known for its American gastropub-style fare and waterfront views, now offers fresh new décor and an updated ambiance. Monday through Wednesday 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m., Thursday through Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday 11:30 a.m. to midnight.
Café Bastille704 SE First St., Fort Lauderdale
786-425-3575
cafebastilledowntown.comThis week, Café Bastille, which first opened in downtown Miami as a small café venture by French owners Estelle Bellegy and Benjamin Amsallem, will expand to Fort Lauderdale. Located near Riverwalk, the new location brings its Parisian flair to Broward County with an all-day daily brunch menu, fresh pastries, specialty drinks, healthy lunch options, and a weekend happy hour. Every Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., guests can enjoy live music while taking advantage of the menu's bottomless brunch classics, including mimosas and peach bellinis or rosé sangria pitchers. Pair them with dishes made entirely from scratch, including French toast bites, croissant pudding, red-velvet pancakes, homemade croissants, eggs Benedict, and signature omelets. For lunch, options like burgers, salmon Niçoise, and tomato mozzarella prosciutto round out the menu. Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Giorgina2700 N. Miami Ave., Miami
786-542-5185
giorginamiami.comGiorgina, a new Italian restaurant hailing from Mexico City, recently opened in Wynwood. The restaurant offers a sensory experience inspired by Italy's Amalfi Coast with its open-air space and menu of coastal Italian classics. The menu includes crudo and appetizers, salads, pasta, pizza, and entrées that include meat and seafood. A weekend brunch offers coffee and pastries alongside breakfast-only staples. Monday through Sunday 5 to 11 p.m., and brunch service Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.