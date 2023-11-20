New Restaurants to Try This Week: American Social, Café Bastille, and Giorgina

[email protected]

click to enlarge American Social has reopened its renovated Brickell location. American Social photo

American Social 690 SW First Ct., Miami

305223-7004

americansocialbar.com

click to enlarge Café Bastille has opened a third South Florida location of its all-day French café. Café Bastille photo

Café Bastille 704 SE First St., Fort Lauderdale

786-425-3575

cafebastilledowntown.com

click to enlarge The dining room at Giorgina by Grupo Mandolina Photo by World Red Eye

Giorgina 2700 N. Miami Ave., Miami

786-542-5185

giorginamiami.com

Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes the new and improved American Social in Brickell, a third location of a French-inspired, all-day cafe in Fort Lauderdale, and a new Wynwood restaurant dubbed Giorgina.Brickell's newly renovated American Social Bar & Kitchen has reopened its doors. The restaurant and bar, best known for its American gastropub-style fare and waterfront views, now offers fresh new décor and an updated ambiance.This week, Café Bastille, which first opened in downtown Miami as a small café venture by French owners Estelle Bellegy and Benjamin Amsallem, will expand to Fort Lauderdale. Located near Riverwalk, the new location brings its Parisian flair to Broward County with an all-day daily brunch menu, fresh pastries, specialty drinks, healthy lunch options, and a weekend happy hour. Every Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., guests can enjoy live music while taking advantage of the menu's bottomless brunch classics, including mimosas and peach bellinis or rosé sangria pitchers. Pair them with dishes made entirely from scratch, including French toast bites, croissant pudding, red-velvet pancakes, homemade croissants, eggs Benedict, and signature omelets. For lunch, options like burgers, salmon Niçoise, and tomato mozzarella prosciutto round out the menu.Giorgina, a new Italian restaurant hailing from Mexico City, recently opened in Wynwood. The restaurant offers a sensory experience inspired by Italy's Amalfi Coast with its open-air space and menu of coastal Italian classics. The menu includes crudo and appetizers, salads, pasta, pizza, and entrées that include meat and seafood. A weekend brunch offers coffee and pastries alongside breakfast-only staples.