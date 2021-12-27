New Restaurants to Try This Week: Batch; Thank You Miami, Issabella's, Chicken Kitchen

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]
Batch New Southern Kitchen & Tap525 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale
754-757-0000
batchsouthernkitchen.com
After opening locations in Brickell, Delray Beach, and West Palm Beach, Batch Hospitality has opened its first Broward County location in Fort Lauderdale. The new restaurant has taken over the former Mellow Mushroom space, offering a sprawling outdoor patio for lounging on warm nights or sunny weekend brunches. The menu's Southern comfort food offerings include shrimp n’ grits with bacon jus and chicken and waffles topped with chili-thyme honey and bourbon maple butter, served over a cheddar cornbread waffle. The location will also serve as the brand's new catering wing, where guests can order to-go platters for large gatherings. Open Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday from noon to 10:30 p.m.
Chicken Kitchen1523 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale
954-533-6004
chickenkitchen.com
Miami-based lunch staple Chicken Kitchen has expanded into Fort Lauderdale. The new location offers the brand's quintessential "chop-chop" — rice- or lettuce-based bowls topped with chopped marinated chicken and a choice of 28 toppings. Don't forget the addictive mustard-and-curry sauce, a secret recipe that's garnered a cult following over three decades. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Issabella's1022 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach
305-534-9191
issabellas.com
New Mediterranean restaurant Issabella's has opened in the former Balan's space. The new restaurant is a reimagining of the space by restaurateurs Jonathan and Keva Balan, a husband-and-wife duo and owners of Uni Hospitality. Inspired by the region's fresh, regional food, culture, and lifestyle, the menu now serves modern European dishes that take inspiration from Spain, Greece, and Italy. Think items like acorn-fed Ibérico ham, octopus carpaccio, caviar-topped patatas bravas, and whole branzino for two. Open Wednesday through Sunday from 6 p.m. to midnight.
Thank You Miami Cocina & Beer House1701 W Flagler St., Miami
305-342-1208
instagram.com/thankyoumiami305
From a converted 1994 U-Haul truck known as Mr. PB&J to an established restaurant that's a literal ode to Miami comes the newly opened Thank You Miami Cocina & Beer House. Husband-and-wife duo Alex Valle and Joanna Carseta have melded their Cuban and Venezuelan roots to create a short and sweet menu of bar-food bites that cover fun appetizers, sandwiches, and burgers, paired with more than 30 craft and local beers). Don't miss the FIU Brew Miami Festival 2019 winner, "Havana Bites": Cuban bread stuffed with ham croquetas, peanut butter, guava jelly, and cream cheese, then toasted and pressed before serving. Open Monday from 5 p.m. to midnight, Tuesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.