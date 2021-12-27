Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Batch; Thank You Miami, Issabella's, Chicken Kitchen

December 27, 2021 8:00AM

Issabella's offers Mediterranean-inspired fare in Miami Beach.
Issabella's offers Mediterranean-inspired fare in Miami Beach. Photo courtesy of Issabella's
Miami's latest round of openings and introductions includes a new restaurant from the owners of Balan's, the expansion of Chicken Kitchen and Batch New Southern Kitchen & Tap into Fort Lauderdale, and a food truck turned brick-and-mortar.

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]
click to enlarge Batch has expanded into Broward County with the opening of its Southern Kitchen & Tap restaurant in Flagler Village. - PHOTO COURTESY OF BATCH NEW SOUTHERN KITCHEN & TAP
Batch has expanded into Broward County with the opening of its Southern Kitchen & Tap restaurant in Flagler Village.
Photo courtesy of Batch New Southern Kitchen & Tap

Batch New Southern Kitchen & Tap

525 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale
754-757-0000
batchsouthernkitchen.com

After opening locations in Brickell, Delray Beach, and West Palm Beach, Batch Hospitality has opened its first Broward County location in Fort Lauderdale. The new restaurant has taken over the former Mellow Mushroom space, offering a sprawling outdoor patio for lounging on warm nights or sunny weekend brunches. The menu's Southern comfort food offerings include shrimp n’ grits with bacon jus and chicken and waffles topped with chili-thyme honey and bourbon maple butter, served over a cheddar cornbread waffle. The location will also serve as the brand's new catering wing, where guests can order to-go platters for large gatherings. Open Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday from noon to 10:30 p.m.
click to enlarge Chicken Kitchen has opened its first Fort Lauderdale location. - PHOTO COURTESY OF CHICKEN KITCHEN
Chicken Kitchen has opened its first Fort Lauderdale location.
Photo courtesy of Chicken Kitchen

Chicken Kitchen

1523 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale
954-533-6004
chickenkitchen.com

Miami-based lunch staple Chicken Kitchen has expanded into Fort Lauderdale. The new location offers the brand's quintessential "chop-chop" — rice- or lettuce-based bowls topped with chopped marinated chicken and a choice of 28 toppings. Don't forget the addictive mustard-and-curry sauce, a secret recipe that's garnered a cult following over three decades. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
click to enlarge Issabella's has opened in the former Balan's spot in Miami Beach. - PHOTO COURTESY OF ISSABELLA'S
Issabella's has opened in the former Balan's spot in Miami Beach.
Photo courtesy of Issabella's

Issabella's

1022 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach
305-534-9191
issabellas.com

New Mediterranean restaurant Issabella's has opened in the former Balan's space. The new restaurant is a reimagining of the space by restaurateurs Jonathan and Keva Balan, a husband-and-wife duo and owners of Uni Hospitality. Inspired by the region's fresh, regional food, culture, and lifestyle, the menu now serves modern European dishes that take inspiration from Spain, Greece, and Italy. Think items like acorn-fed Ibérico ham, octopus carpaccio, caviar-topped patatas bravas, and whole branzino for two. Open Wednesday through Sunday from 6 p.m. to midnight.
click to enlarge Thank You Miami Cocina & Beer House's burger - PHOTO COURTESY OF THANK YOU MIAMI COCINA & BEER HOUSE
Thank You Miami Cocina & Beer House's burger
Photo courtesy of Thank You Miami Cocina & Beer House

Thank You Miami Cocina & Beer House

1701 W Flagler St., Miami
305-342-1208
instagram.com/thankyoumiami305

From a converted 1994 U-Haul truck known as Mr. PB&J to an established restaurant that's a literal ode to Miami comes the newly opened Thank You Miami Cocina & Beer House. Husband-and-wife duo Alex Valle and Joanna Carseta have melded their Cuban and Venezuelan roots to create a short and sweet menu of bar-food bites that cover fun appetizers, sandwiches, and burgers, paired with more than 30 craft and local beers). Don't miss the FIU Brew Miami Festival 2019 winner, "Havana Bites": Cuban bread stuffed with ham croquetas, peanut butter, guava jelly, and cream cheese, then toasted and pressed before serving. Open Monday from 5 p.m. to midnight, Tuesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
NYE 2022 Guide

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation